Fulham nabs first clean sheet of season in draw at Newcastle

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Fulham’s 1st clean sheet of season

NUFC without shot on target

Three penalty calls unheard by Atkinson

Newcastle United couldn’t find a way past creaky Fulham, something no team has failed to do this season, as the Magpies drew the Cottagers 0-0 at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

Referee Martin Atkinson was the star of the show, turning down three penalty kick shouts: Two for handballs and another when Salomon Rondon was brought down in the box.

The Magpies now have 17 points and sit in 15th place, five points clear of the drop zone. Fulham earned its 10th point and remains in 20th.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Newcastle provided some chances for Fulham, but the most dangerous moment came courtesy the Magpies attack.

Jamaal Lascelles headed a free kick back across goal, with Fulham’s Dennis Odoi clearing the danger of a bounding ball through the six.

There was a scary incident in the 32nd minute, as Sergio Rico‘s two-handed clearing attempt made solid connection with Alfie Mawson‘s header. Both Rico and Newcastle’s Salomon Rondon called for medical attention as Mawson appeared to have been knocked cold for a moment.

There were shouts for a penalty when unheeded when Matt Ritchie saw his shot blocked into a Fulham defender’s arm.

The danger was limited in the second half, with Paul Dummett popping a header over the goal in the 75th. And Kenedy‘s shouts for a penalty when pulled by Joe Bryan went unrealized by Martin Atkinson.

Bryan hit a left-footed shot wide of the goal in the 79th, and Aleksandar Mitrovic twice-threatened Newcastle in the final five minutes. The Cottagers were shouting for a penalty when the second effort was blocked by a mess of Newcastle defenders.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Fulham's first clean sheet after 22 attempts. — Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) December 22, 2018

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Follow @NicholasMendola