Goal of the Season contender: Townsend’s astounding volley

Crystal Palace’s Andros Townsend has marked his 100th appearance for the club with a scintillating goal.
Townsend hit a first touch, frozen rope volley from distance past a flying Ederson to give Palace a 2-1 lead over hosts Manchester City in the first half of a Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
Ilkay Gundogan and Jeffrey Schlupp had traded quickfire goals when Townsend put Palace ahead for the first time.
It’s a clear Goal of the Season contender, with Townsend tearing into a looping clearance with perfect technique.
Townsend has a knack for these wonderful goals.