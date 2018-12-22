Goal of the Season contender: Townsend’s astounding volley

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Crystal Palace’s Andros Townsend has marked his 100th appearance for the club with a scintillating goal.

[ STREAM: Man City v. Palace ]

Townsend hit a first touch, frozen rope volley from distance past a flying Ederson to give Palace a 2-1 lead over hosts Manchester City in the first half of a Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Ilkay Gundogan and Jeffrey Schlupp had traded quickfire goals when Townsend put Palace ahead for the first time.

It’s a clear Goal of the Season contender, with Townsend tearing into a looping clearance with perfect technique.

Townsend has a knack for these wonderful goals.

Follow @NicholasMendola