Hodgson hails “magnificent” Townsend goal, says Palace win not about “magic wand”

By Nicholas MendolaDec 22, 2018, 1:40 PM EST
Crystal Palace broke out of its funk with a win over Leicester City last week, but if that was a first step, beating Man City at the Etihad might be the second, third, and fourth.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson was very careful to note that the result was just one moment in time for his side — comparing it to winning a stage of the Tour de France — but was also ready to praise the preparation that went into the victory.

“You don’t produce that sort of performance by waving a magic wand or having a five-minute team talk,” he said, from the BBC. “There’s a lot of work that goes into that structure and we were excellent. We are playing against a team with enormous skill levels and their focus, their ability to sustain attacks, is an example to us all.”

The win was aided by a simply marvelous volleyed goal from Andros Townsend, who is making a habit of scoring wonder goals.

Hodgson called it magnificent, and Townsend doubts he’s done better:

“It sat up perfectly for me, I knew I couldn’t take a touch as City would have been on me and on the counter. And as soon as it left my foot I knew it had a good chance. It’s definitely the best goal of my career, against the best side I’ve ever played.”

Now in 14th, Palace eyes up a Chelsea visit on Boxing Day before facing Wolves at the Molineux three days later.

PL preview: Spurs, now dreaming of top-two, visit Everton

By Andy EdwardsDec 22, 2018, 4:29 PM EST
While Sunday’s slate of Premier League action offers up just a solitary fixture, it’s a game with plenty on the line in terms of European qualification and — dare I say it? — a late entrant into the title race…

Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

The extenuating circumstances making life as difficult as possible for Mauricio Pochettino‘s Tottenham side have been well documented by now — signing no players this summer, the still ongoing stadium saga, the miles-long list of injuries, and now the constant talk of Pochettino leaving for Manchester United. Yet, Spurs find themselves third in the PL table — two points clear of Chelsea and Arsenal — with a game in hand for 24 hours and a chance to move to within two points of second-place Manchester City, if they can manage a win away to Everton on Sunday; the gap between themselves and leaders Liverpool would once again be six points.

While the style and quality of soccer played has suffered — understandably, given the key players so frequently unavailable — this fall and winter has seen Spurs realize a certain level of fighting spirit and togetherness in the face of adversity that has not recently, if ever, been associated with the club. In Pochettino-like terms, the project has — against all odds — advanced to the next level. Even the Spurs fans — a notoriously pessimistic bunch always forecasting the club’s best player being sold to Real Madrid or a late-season collapse set to hit once all the luck runs out — are buying into the idea of Spurs having real staying power as one of the PL’s elite sides.

Everton, on the other side of Sunday’s battle at Goodison Park, have enjoyed an equally uncharacteristically optimistic period since Marco Silva debuted as manager in August. Though results have gone a bit sideways in recent weeks (winless in their last four league games), the Toffees sit 11th in the table and would climb all the way up to seventh with three points against Spurs. It’s games like Sunday – against one of the PL’s top-six sides — which have vexed Everton, though, as they’ve managed just a single point from five games against the big boys this season (a 0-0 draw with Chelsea last month).

INJURIES: Everton — OUT: James McCarthy (fitness) | Tottenham — OUT: Jan Vertonghen (thigh), Davinson Sanchez (hamstring), Eric Dier (appendectomy), Mousa Dembele (ankle), Victor Wanyama (knee), Serge Aurier (groin)

Bundesliga wrap: Schalke, Bayern, RBL hit break on high notes

By Nicholas MendolaDec 22, 2018, 3:01 PM EST
Bayern Munich is back into second place in the Bundesliga, six points back of Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig is bidding to get back into the mix as both sides posted wins on Saturday.

An American teen also scored in the RBL match, and that’s where we lead off our wrap.

RB Leipzig 3-2 Werder Bremen

Lukas Klostermann and Timo Werner gave the hosts a 2-0 lead after 45 minutes, but Max Kruse and American teenager Josh Sargent brought  Bremen back level (video) with 13 minutes to play in Leipzig. Yet RBL substitute Bruma entered the game and made a quick impact of his own to move his club within sight of third on the table.

Stuttgart 1-3 Schalke

Struggling Schalke head into the winter break on a high note after goals from Steven Skrzybski, Ahmed Kutucu, and Salif Sane scored to move the visitors four points clear of the relegation places. USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie entered the match in the 59th minute, and saw a yellow card as well as three of the match’s four goals.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-3 Bayern Munich

Franck Ribery scored twice to give the 35-year-old goals in his last three Bundesliga games as Bayern moved back into second place on the table. Rafinha scored the other goal.

Elsewhere
Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach — Friday
Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Hertha Berlin
Hannover 96 0-1 Fortuna Dusseldorf
Nurnberg 0-1 Freiburg
Augsburg v. Wolfsburg — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Hoffenheim v. Mainz — Noon ET Sunday

Standings

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Borussia Dortmund 17 13 3 1 44 18 26 8-1-0 5-2-1 42
 Bayern Munich 17 11 3 3 36 18 18 4-3-1 7-0-2 36
 Mönchengladbach 17 10 3 4 36 18 18 8-0-0 2-3-4 33
 RB Leipzig 17 9 4 4 31 17 14 7-2-0 2-2-4 31
 Eintracht Frankfurt 17 8 3 6 34 23 11 4-1-3 4-2-3 27
 VfL Wolfsburg 16 7 4 5 24 20 4 3-3-3 4-1-2 25
 1899 Hoffenheim 16 6 6 4 31 22 9 3-3-2 3-3-2 24
 Hertha BSC Berlin 17 6 6 5 26 27 -1 4-3-1 2-3-4 24
 Bayer Leverkusen 17 7 3 7 26 29 -3 4-1-3 3-2-4 24
 Werder Bremen 17 6 4 7 28 29 -1 3-3-3 3-1-4 22
 SC Freiburg 17 5 6 6 21 25 -4 3-4-2 2-2-4 21
 FSV Mainz 05 16 5 5 6 16 21 -5 3-4-2 2-1-4 20
 FC Schalke 04 17 5 3 9 20 24 -4 3-0-5 2-3-4 18
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 17 5 3 9 19 33 -14 4-0-5 1-3-4 18
 FC Augsburg 16 3 6 7 23 26 -3 1-4-2 2-2-5 15
 VfB Stuttgart 17 4 2 11 12 35 -23 3-1-4 1-1-7 14
 Hannover 96 17 2 5 10 17 35 -18 2-1-5 0-4-5 11
 1. FC Nürnberg 17 2 5 10 14 38 -24 2-3-4 0-2-6 11

What did we learn on a pivotal day?

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 22, 2018, 2:59 PM EST
Saturday encapsulated everything that is great about the Premier League.

We had shock home defeats for Manchester City and Chelsea to swing the title race in Liverpool’s favor, amazing goals, plus a big win for an unexpected new manager at Manchester United.

Also, there were some huge wins towards the bottom of the table which set things up very nicely for the busy festive season ahead.

Here’s what we learned from a potentially pivotal Saturday.

This is Liverpool’s title to lose

Somewhere Jurgen Klopp smile is getting wider and wider. This is now clearly Liverpool’s Premier League title to lose. The Reds will be four points clear at the top on Christmas Day and they are the only team who remain unbeaten in the PL. After Manchester City’s shock home defeat to Crystal Palace, Pep Guardiola‘s men are starting to show cracks. If Liverpool can expose those cracks when the two meet on January 3 then they will be seven points clear of Man City with 17 games to go. Of course, City and the deep squad they have can drag a big deficit back but all of the momentum right now is with Liverpool who have conceded just seven goals all season long. Plus, with the trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, and Xherdan Shaqiri and others chipping in, they look capable of scoring at least twice in every game they play. With Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal far from genuine title contenders, Liverpool’s fans will already be having dreams of seeing Jordan Henderson lift the Premier League trophy at Anfield in May 2019. The only thing lingering in the back of their minds: eight of the last nine teams to lead the PL on Christmas Day have won the title. The only team who failed to clinch? Liverpool in 2013-14. We are about to see how Liverpool can deal with the pressure of being the frontrunners instead of the hunters.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s perfect start at Man United
A 5-1 win away at Cardiff City sounds pretty routine for Manchester United, but given their struggles for most of this season it was a huge step forward for the Red Devils. And it was a perfect start for caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. A man revered by United’s fans for his goalscoring prowess as a player, he somehow rejuvenated the entire squad who went out and expressed themselves in the Welsh capital. We have hardly seen them play like that under David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho.

Solksjaer hasn’t had long at all to work with this team on the training ground. A maximum of three sessions. But the belief he has already instilled in this squad suggests his caretaker role could become something more permanent. Yes, it is Cardiff City. Yes, it is only one game. But certain managers fit certain clubs at certain times. And after the emotional battering many of United’s stars took at the hands of Mourinho in recent years the shackles are now well and truly off. It is going to be a lot of fun to watch United between now and the end of the season, and a top four finish really isn’t out of the question as they’re now just eight points back of fourth with a favorable schedule coming up. The biggest difference we saw under Solskjaer was the full backs pushing high and the likes of Jesse Lingard (two goals) and Paul Pogba (who had three assists, more than in his last 17 games combined) given the freedom to make runs in-behind. Solskjaer’s reign may end in May, but everyone at United is on his side.

Familiar lack of focus for Chelsea

This has been coming for Chelsea as their players have not heeded recent warnings that Maurizio Sarri has given them. They’ve beaten Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City in all competitions this season, but they’ve now lost to Wolves and Leicester City this month to all but end their title bid. Now 11 points behind Liverpool after their shock 1-0 home defeat to Leicester, Chelsea’s manager and players continue to use the same word to sum up their problems: “Mentality.” Or, more precisely, a lack of the correct mentality. This Chelsea team is showing the same signs it did under Jose Mourinho and then Antonio Conte. One minute they can be exhilarating, the next infuriating. Sarri will no doubt be given extra funds to spend in January and again in the summer to try and strengthen this squad, but if this team has a habit of rolling over easily, how easy is that to eradicate? Chelsea are far from title contenders and Sarri-ball is yet to be instilled in the majority of this squad.

Southampton might be back

For the first time since April 2017 Southampton have won back-to-back Premier League games. After just a few weeks in charge, the Ralph Hasenhuttl effect is in full swing. Saints ran Huddersfield ragged on Saturday and were clinical in their 3-1 away win against their relegation rivals. Hasenhuttl talked about how important it was to back up their big win against Arsenal last week with a result at Huddersfield. The way his team pressed and used the pace of Nathan Redmond, Danny Ings and Michael Obafemi (who all scored) was a joy to watch as the players are clearly buying into his tactics and benefitting from his tough training sessions. Saints aren’t out of trouble just yet, but they are showing signs that the old Southampton is back. With five academy products in their squad on Saturday and Obafemi becoming Southampton’s youngest-ever goalscorer in the Premier League, Hasenhuttl is showing glimpses that he can return the club to the successful days of when Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman were in charge. A win against West Ham on Dec. 27 (Watch live 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) would cement the notion that Southampton have finally dug themselves out of a huge rut.

Five-star Manchester United buries Cardiff

By Nicholas MendolaDec 22, 2018, 2:22 PM EST
  • First match since Mourinho sacking
  • Lingard scores twice
  • Camarasa nabs lone Bluebirds goal

Jesse Lingard scored twice as Manchester United won its first match under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 5-1 defeat of his former side, Cardiff City, at Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday.

Marcus Rashford, Ander Herrera, and Anthony Martial also scored for Manchester United in the first match since the firing of manager Jose Mourinho.

Victor Camarasa converted a penalty for Cardiff’s only goal, as the Bluebirds conceded three or more goals for the eighth time this season.

United goes back into sixth with 29 points, while Cardiff remains 17th with 14 points.

Solskjaer didn’t have to wait more than 180 seconds for his first goal as United boss, as Rashford scored a pinpoint free kick around the wall and inside the far post.

Calum Paterson and Luke Shaw knocked heads in the 13th minute, stopping play so both players could receive treatment.

Herrera and a wicked deflection combined to provide an aesthetically pleasing goal in the 29th, as Paul Pogba set up the Spaniard for a shot that knuckled into the goal after turning off Greg Cunningham.

Cardiff re-entered the game when Rashford was judged to have handled the ball in the box, and Camarasa finished his chance from the spot and it was 2-1 in the 38th.

Martial barely required more than a couple of minutes to make it 3-1, working one-touch passing with Pogba and Jesse Lingard before beating Neil Etheridge.

Lingard won a penalty with a dribble through traffic, as Sol Bamba appeared the likeliest to have taken down the United man with a tug on the arm. He converted his own chance to make it 4-1.

Cardiff backstop Neil Etheridge got the slightest touch on Rashford’s bid to make it 5-1, set up by a Victor Lindelof (?!?) dribble in the 63rd minute.

David De Gea had to make a save when Josh Murphy had a 15-yard shot in the 64th.

Kenneth Zohore couldn’t sneak a shot past De Gea, winning a corner in the 77th minute.