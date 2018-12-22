More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Lukaku out for Man United, on “compassionate leave”

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 22, 2018, 9:09 AM EST
Romelu Lukaku could miss the entire festive schedule for Manchester United.

The Belgian striker, 25, has struggled to get going this season, scoring just six goals in 22 appearances in all competitions.

Multiple reports stated that Lukaku has been given “compassionate leave” by the club and their new caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that he has yet to see United’s leading goalscorer last season since taking over.

“Yes, he [Romelu Lukaku] has had a couple of days off, so I’ve not seen him yet,” Solskjaer said.

Lukaku has reportedly not been at United since the start of this week.

Other reports state that Lukaku isn’t in United’s squad to face Cardiff City on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) and he will also at least miss the Boxing Day clash at home against Huddersfield Town, while he may also be a doubt for their clash against Bournemouth on Dec. 30.

Even though the exact reason for Lukaku’s absence is unknown, his brother Jordan Lukaku was on the bench for Lazio in Italy on Saturday.

As for United, Solskjaer only has Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to choose from in attack for his opening few games as he confirmed Alexis Sanchez was back in Chile recovering from a serious hamstring injury.

With Rashford up top and Martial and Jesse Lingard in support, many United fans will get to see a front three they were calling for under former boss Jose Mourinho.

Watch Live: Cardiff City vs. Manchester United

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 22, 2018, 11:40 AM EST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer debuts as Manchester United manager in a building he knows quite well, as the Red Devils visit Cardiff City on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The longtime Manchester United striker managed Cardiff during the second half of its 2013-14 Premier League and early in its return to the Championship, but now is the opposition after United fired Jose Mourinho this week.

LINEUPS

Cardiff City: Etheridge, Cunningham, Bamba, Morrison, Ecuele Manga, Arter, Gunnarson, Camarasa, Murphy, Hoilett, Paterson. Subs: Smithies, Peltier, Ralls, Zohore, Decordova-Reid, Mendez-Laing, Harris

Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw, Herrera, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford, Martial. Subs: Romero, Bailly, Dalot, Andreas, Fellaini, Fred, Mata.

USMNT’s Sargent scores again in Werder Bremen fight back (video)

Carmen Jaspersen/dpa via AP, file
By Nicholas MendolaDec 22, 2018, 11:23 AM EST
American teenager Josh Sargent scored the second goal of his Bundesliga career, giving Werder Bremen an equalizer at RB Leipzig on Saturday.

RBL led 2-0 at halftime through Lukas Klostermann and Timo Werner, but Bremen began to get it going in the second half.

Max Kruse’s deflected strike made it 2-1 in the 67th, a minute after the visitors put the 18-year-old Sargent into the match.

Sargent got his own marker in the 77th, running into space to earn a terrific pass from Yuya Osako and pull Bremen level with a fine finish inside the far post. RBL has since retaken the lead.

The run and the shot are equal parts encouraging, as the stage has not proved too big for the USMNT forward.

Watch Live: Real Madrid v. Al Ain, Club World Cup final

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 22, 2018, 10:54 AM EST
Real Madrid play Al Ain in the 2018 Club World Cup final in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET live online and on Telemundo) with the Spanish giants aiming to win their third-straight title.

Santiago Solari’s side swept past Kashima Antlers in the semifinal on Wednesday, with Gareth Bale‘s hat trick leading them to a 3-1 win. Real have won three of the last four Club World Cup titles and they would become the first team in tournament history to win four trophies.

As for local side Al Ain, the UAE champs will have the fans on their side in their home city of Abu Dhabi and Swedish striker Marcus Berg has led them past Esperance de Tunis and an upset of River Plate in the semifinal on penalty kicks.

Click on the link above to watch the final, as Real aim for glory.

Goal of the Season contender: Townsend’s astounding volley

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 22, 2018, 10:49 AM EST
Crystal Palace’s Andros Townsend has marked his 100th appearance for the club with a scintillating goal.

Townsend hit a first touch, frozen rope volley from distance past a flying Ederson to give Palace a 2-1 lead over hosts Manchester City in the first half of a Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Ilkay Gundogan and Jeffrey Schlupp had traded quickfire goals when Townsend put Palace ahead for the first time.

It’s a clear Goal of the Season contender, with Townsend tearing into a looping clearance with perfect technique.

Townsend has a knack for these wonderful goals.