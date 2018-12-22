Lukaku out for Man United, on “compassionate leave”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Romelu Lukaku could miss the entire festive schedule for Manchester United.

The Belgian striker, 25, has struggled to get going this season, scoring just six goals in 22 appearances in all competitions.

Multiple reports stated that Lukaku has been given “compassionate leave” by the club and their new caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that he has yet to see United’s leading goalscorer last season since taking over.

“Yes, he [Romelu Lukaku] has had a couple of days off, so I’ve not seen him yet,” Solskjaer said.

Lukaku has reportedly not been at United since the start of this week.

Other reports state that Lukaku isn’t in United’s squad to face Cardiff City on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) and he will also at least miss the Boxing Day clash at home against Huddersfield Town, while he may also be a doubt for their clash against Bournemouth on Dec. 30.

Even though the exact reason for Lukaku’s absence is unknown, his brother Jordan Lukaku was on the bench for Lazio in Italy on Saturday.

As for United, Solskjaer only has Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to choose from in attack for his opening few games as he confirmed Alexis Sanchez was back in Chile recovering from a serious hamstring injury.

With Rashford up top and Martial and Jesse Lingard in support, many United fans will get to see a front three they were calling for under former boss Jose Mourinho.

