Ozil, Aubameyang star as Arsenal edge past Burnley

Arsenal beat Burnley 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in each half and the banged-up Gunners held off a resilient Burnley.

Mesut Ozil captained Arsenal on his return to the team and he was instrumental in two of Arsenal’s three goals, as Alex Iwobi added a late clincher after Ashley Barnes had given feisty Burnley hope of a comeback.

With the win Unai Emery‘s Arsenal move on to 37 points, while Burnley remain in the relegation zone for Christmas.

A frantic start to the game saw Ainsley Maitland-Niles go close as a combination of Joe Hart and James Tarkowski kept him out after good work from Alexandre Lacazette.

On the very next attack Ashley Westwood dragged an effort wide after going clean through, as Burnley opened up Arsenal on the counter.

Arsenal cranked through the gears in the first half and Mesut Ozil was the heart of their opening goal. His beautiful ball to the back post found Sead Kolasinac who cut it back for Aubameyang to finish.

The rest of the first half played out with Arsenal having plenty of the ball, but Emery was again dealt an injury blow in defense as Nacho Monreal hobbled off and Granit Xhaka had to shuffle into the defensive line.

At the start of the second half a surging run from Kolasinac down the left found Lacazette who set up his strike partner Aubameyang to fire home and double Arsenal’s lead. But the Gunners couldn’t keep their foot on the accelerator.

Burnley fought their way back into the game in typical fashion, with plenty of challenges flying in, as Arsenal just couldn’t clear the ball and Barnes drilled home a low effort to make it 2-1.

The home fans were incredibly nervous late on, but Arsenal added a third goal to seal the win.

Ozil, again, was the key man as he ran at Burnley’s defense and then set up Iwobi to smash home and keep the Gunners in the hunt for a top four finish.

