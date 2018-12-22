More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Ozil, Aubameyang star as Arsenal edge past Burnley

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 22, 2018, 9:24 AM EST
  • Aubameyang leads PL with 12 goals
  • Burnley lost 5 of last 6
  • Arsenal snap two-game losing streak
  • Iwobi scores late goal

Arsenal beat Burnley 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in each half and the banged-up Gunners held off a resilient Burnley.

Mesut Ozil captained Arsenal on his return to the team and he was instrumental in two of Arsenal’s three goals, as Alex Iwobi added a late clincher after Ashley Barnes had given feisty Burnley hope of a comeback.

With the win Unai Emery‘s Arsenal move on to 37 points, while Burnley remain in the relegation zone for Christmas.

A frantic start to the game saw Ainsley Maitland-Niles go close as a combination of Joe Hart and James Tarkowski kept him out after good work from Alexandre Lacazette.

On the very next attack Ashley Westwood dragged an effort wide after going clean through, as Burnley opened up Arsenal on the counter.

Arsenal cranked through the gears in the first half and Mesut Ozil was the heart of their opening goal. His beautiful ball to the back post found Sead Kolasinac who cut it back for Aubameyang to finish.

The rest of the first half played out with Arsenal having plenty of the ball, but Emery was again dealt an injury blow in defense as Nacho Monreal hobbled off and Granit Xhaka had to shuffle into the defensive line.

At the start of  the second half a surging run from Kolasinac down the left found Lacazette who set up his strike partner Aubameyang to fire home and double Arsenal’s lead. But the Gunners couldn’t keep their foot on the accelerator.

Burnley fought their way back into the game in typical fashion, with plenty of challenges flying in, as Arsenal just couldn’t clear the ball and Barnes drilled home a low effort to make it 2-1.

The home fans were incredibly nervous late on, but Arsenal added a third goal to seal the win.

Ozil, again, was the key man as he ran at Burnley’s defense and then set up Iwobi to smash home and keep the Gunners in the hunt for a top four finish.

Watch Live: Cardiff City vs. Manchester United

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 22, 2018, 11:40 AM EST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer debuts as Manchester United manager in a building he knows quite well, as the Red Devils visit Cardiff City on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The longtime Manchester United striker managed Cardiff during the second half of its 2013-14 Premier League and early in its return to the Championship, but now is the opposition after United fired Jose Mourinho this week.

LINEUPS

Cardiff City: Etheridge, Cunningham, Bamba, Morrison, Ecuele Manga, Arter, Gunnarson, Camarasa, Murphy, Hoilett, Paterson. Subs: Smithies, Peltier, Ralls, Zohore, Decordova-Reid, Mendez-Laing, Harris

Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw, Herrera, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford, Martial. Subs: Romero, Bailly, Dalot, Andreas, Fellaini, Fred, Mata.

USMNT’s Sargent scores again in Werder Bremen fight back (video)

Carmen Jaspersen/dpa via AP, file
By Nicholas MendolaDec 22, 2018, 11:23 AM EST
American teenager Josh Sargent scored the second goal of his Bundesliga career, giving Werder Bremen an equalizer at RB Leipzig on Saturday.

RBL led 2-0 at halftime through Lukas Klostermann and Timo Werner, but Bremen began to get it going in the second half.

Max Kruse’s deflected strike made it 2-1 in the 67th, a minute after the visitors put the 18-year-old Sargent into the match.

Sargent got his own marker in the 77th, running into space to earn a terrific pass from Yuya Osako and pull Bremen level with a fine finish inside the far post. RBL has since retaken the lead.

The run and the shot are equal parts encouraging, as the stage has not proved too big for the USMNT forward.

Watch Live: Real Madrid v. Al Ain, Club World Cup final

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 22, 2018, 10:54 AM EST
Real Madrid play Al Ain in the 2018 Club World Cup final in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET live online and on Telemundo) with the Spanish giants aiming to win their third-straight title.

Santiago Solari’s side swept past Kashima Antlers in the semifinal on Wednesday, with Gareth Bale‘s hat trick leading them to a 3-1 win. Real have won three of the last four Club World Cup titles and they would become the first team in tournament history to win four trophies.

As for local side Al Ain, the UAE champs will have the fans on their side in their home city of Abu Dhabi and Swedish striker Marcus Berg has led them past Esperance de Tunis and an upset of River Plate in the semifinal on penalty kicks.

Click on the link above to watch the final, as Real aim for glory.

Goal of the Season contender: Townsend’s astounding volley

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 22, 2018, 10:49 AM EST
Crystal Palace’s Andros Townsend has marked his 100th appearance for the club with a scintillating goal.

Townsend hit a first touch, frozen rope volley from distance past a flying Ederson to give Palace a 2-1 lead over hosts Manchester City in the first half of a Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Ilkay Gundogan and Jeffrey Schlupp had traded quickfire goals when Townsend put Palace ahead for the first time.

It’s a clear Goal of the Season contender, with Townsend tearing into a looping clearance with perfect technique.

Townsend has a knack for these wonderful goals.