Report: Chelsea linked with moves for Higuain, Fekir

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 22, 2018, 8:35 AM EST
Chelsea have been linked with January moves for Gonzalo Higuain and Nabil Fekir.

Higuain, 31, is currently on loan at AC Milan from Juventus but it is believed that Chelsea wanted to bring him on loan to Stamford Bridge and then loan out Alvaro Morata to Milan.

A report from the Daily Telegraph states that talks have been held, but that a loan swap for Higuain-Morata may be tough considering the current Financial Fair Play regulations surrounding Milan.

Given all of this, Morata’s future at Chelsea appears to be almost non-existent.

The Spaniard has looked devoid of confidence in recent weeks and Maurizio Sarri has preferred to play Eden Hazard in a false nine rather than start with either Morata or Olivier Giroud up top. When it comes to Higuain, he played for Sarri at Napoli in 2015-16 and enjoyed his best-ever goalscoring season with 36 in 35 Serie A games. He may not be everyones cup of tea and is certainly an old-fashioned number nine, but in the right system Higuain can be deadly.

As for Fekir, the Lyon and France playmaker almost joined Liverpool in the summer but the move was called off at the last minute with many stating it was due to the Frenchman failing a medical.

Fekir, 25, remained at Lyon but it is believed he wants a move to the Premier League and with just over 18 months left on his contract Chelsea will pay a lot less than the $60 million Liverpool agreed for the playmaker this summer.

With his class on the ball and ability from set piece situations, having Fekir alongside N'Golo Kante and ahead of Jorginho in midfield would work well. That said, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley are all around at Chelsea but Fekir is more attacking than those three and it could point to him being worked into the forward rotation with Hazard, Pedro and Willian.

As reports about Chelsea trying to sign Christian Pulisic continue, Sarri is clearly working on improving his attacking options in the second half of the season and beyond. The Blues are the fourth highest scorers in the league and only Liverpool and Man City have conceded fewer goals than them. Relying on Hazard for goals and assists each week has worked so far, but Sarri knows the Belgian wizard needs help.

Watch Live: Cardiff City vs. Manchester United

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 22, 2018, 11:40 AM EST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer debuts as Manchester United manager in a building he knows quite well, as the Red Devils visit Cardiff City on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The longtime Manchester United striker managed Cardiff during the second half of its 2013-14 Premier League and early in its return to the Championship, but now is the opposition after United fired Jose Mourinho this week.

LINEUPS

Cardiff City: Etheridge, Cunningham, Bamba, Morrison, Ecuele Manga, Arter, Gunnarson, Camarasa, Murphy, Hoilett, Paterson. Subs: Smithies, Peltier, Ralls, Zohore, Decordova-Reid, Mendez-Laing, Harris

Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw, Herrera, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford, Martial. Subs: Romero, Bailly, Dalot, Andreas, Fellaini, Fred, Mata.

USMNT’s Sargent scores again in Werder Bremen fight back (video)

Carmen Jaspersen/dpa via AP, file
By Nicholas MendolaDec 22, 2018, 11:23 AM EST
American teenager Josh Sargent scored the second goal of his Bundesliga career, giving Werder Bremen an equalizer at RB Leipzig on Saturday.

RBL led 2-0 at halftime through Lukas Klostermann and Timo Werner, but Bremen began to get it going in the second half.

Max Kruse’s deflected strike made it 2-1 in the 67th, a minute after the visitors put the 18-year-old Sargent into the match.

Sargent got his own marker in the 77th, running into space to earn a terrific pass from Yuya Osako and pull Bremen level with a fine finish inside the far post. RBL has since retaken the lead.

The run and the shot are equal parts encouraging, as the stage has not proved too big for the USMNT forward.

Watch Live: Real Madrid v. Al Ain, Club World Cup final

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 22, 2018, 10:54 AM EST
Real Madrid play Al Ain in the 2018 Club World Cup final in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET live online and on Telemundo) with the Spanish giants aiming to win their third-straight title.

Santiago Solari’s side swept past Kashima Antlers in the semifinal on Wednesday, with Gareth Bale‘s hat trick leading them to a 3-1 win. Real have won three of the last four Club World Cup titles and they would become the first team in tournament history to win four trophies.

As for local side Al Ain, the UAE champs will have the fans on their side in their home city of Abu Dhabi and Swedish striker Marcus Berg has led them past Esperance de Tunis and an upset of River Plate in the semifinal on penalty kicks.

Click on the link above to watch the final, as Real aim for glory.

Goal of the Season contender: Townsend’s astounding volley

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 22, 2018, 10:49 AM EST
Crystal Palace’s Andros Townsend has marked his 100th appearance for the club with a scintillating goal.

Townsend hit a first touch, frozen rope volley from distance past a flying Ederson to give Palace a 2-1 lead over hosts Manchester City in the first half of a Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Ilkay Gundogan and Jeffrey Schlupp had traded quickfire goals when Townsend put Palace ahead for the first time.

It’s a clear Goal of the Season contender, with Townsend tearing into a looping clearance with perfect technique.

Townsend has a knack for these wonderful goals.