Saints win six-pointer at Huddersfield

Redmond, Ings, Obafemi score

Huddersfield lose fifth-straight game

Second-straight win for Saints

First consecutive PL wins for Saints since April 2017

Southampton’s revival under Ralph Hasenhuttl continued on Saturday at the John Smith’s Stadium, as they beat Huddersfield Town 3-1.

Saints led 2-0 at half time thanks to goals from Nathan Redmond and Danny Ings, and although Philip Billing‘s strike have Huddersfield hope of a comeback, Saints found another gear late on as teenager Michael Obafemi scored his first-ever Premier League goal.

With the win Saints move on to 15 points for the season, while Huddersfield remain on 10 points.

The first big chance of the game went to Saints as Matt Targett‘s cross was pushed away by Jonas Lossl and Huddersfield hacked the loose ball away with Oriol Romeu‘s shot saved by Lossl. Soon after Saints were ahead.

Ings played it to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and his pass opened up the Huddersfield defense. Redmond ran on to it and slammed home his first goal of the season after his 28th attempt on goal.

Huddersfield were dangerous from long throws and corner kicks but Southampton were lively on the counter and that is how they got their second.

The ball was played in to Ings and despite his heavy touch, Mathias Jorgensen brought him down and the hometown hero dusted himself off to score from the penalty spot and put Saints 2-0 up.

Huddersfield threw everything at Saints in the second half and only some fine goalkeeping from Southampton kept them out at first. Alex McCarthy saved Jorgensen’s header superbly after some hesitant Saints defending but he then made a hash of Billing’s shot from distance soon after.

Billing’s shot was straight at McCarthy but the swerve deceived him and it was 2-1. Moments later he made a solid stop from Issac Mbenza and was then brave to deny Jorgensen as Huddersfield were back in the game.

The introduction of 18-year-old striker Obafemi changed the game for Saints, as he had several chances to score on the break and finished one of them for his first-ever career goal to make it 3-1 and seal back-to-back wins for Southampton for the first time in almost 18 months.

