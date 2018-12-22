Serie A: Juve make it 8 straight; Napoli squeeze by SPAL

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in Italy’s top flight…

Juventus 1-0 Roma

Juve eked out a 1-0 victory over Roma on Saturday, guaranteeing themselves the top-of-the-table place when Serie A hits its annual winter break next week.

Mario Mandzukic scored the game’s only goal in the 35th minute, getting on the end of a floated cross to the back post from Mattia De Sciglio. Juve’s march toward an eighth straight scudetto shows no signs whatsoever of slowing down, as they’re already out to an eight-point lead with 21 games still to play.

Napoli 1-0 SPAL

If Juve were to slip up in the most unexpected of ways, the opportunity to usurp Massimiliano Allegri’s side would fall to Carlo Ancelotti and Napoli.

Like Juve, they were victorious by a 1-0 final score on Saturday, thanks to Raul Albiol’s 46th-minute header. Dries Mertens whipped in the tantalizing corner kick to the near post and Albiol beat a pair of SPAL defenders either side of him to glance his header just inside the far post. As things stand — and have stood for four weeks now, with Juve and Napoli each winning — the gap is eight points.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Chievo 1-1 Inter Milan

Lazio 3-1 Cagliari

AC Milan 0-1 Fiorentina

Empoli 2-4 Sampdoria

Sassuolo 1-1 Torino

Genoa 3-1 Atalanta

Parma 0-0 Bologna

Udinese 1-1 Frosinone

