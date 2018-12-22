USMNT’s Sargent scores again

Juve eked out a 1-0 victory over Roma on Saturday, guaranteeing themselves the top-of-the-table place when Serie A hits its annual winter break next week.
Mario Mandzukic scored the game’s only goal in the 35th minute, getting on the end of a floated cross to the back post from Mattia De Sciglio. Juve’s march toward an eighth straight scudetto shows no signs whatsoever of slowing down, as they’re already out to an eight-point lead with 21 games still to play.
Napoli 1-0 SPAL
If Juve were to slip up in the most unexpected of ways, the opportunity to usurp Massimiliano Allegri’s side would fall to Carlo Ancelotti and Napoli.
Like Juve, they were victorious by a 1-0 final score on Saturday, thanks to Raul Albiol’s 46th-minute header. Dries Mertens whipped in the tantalizing corner kick to the near post and Albiol beat a pair of SPAL defenders either side of him to glance his header just inside the far post. As things stand — and have stood for four weeks now, with Juve and Napoli each winning — the gap is eight points.
Elsewhere in Serie A
Chievo 1-1 Inter Milan
Lazio 3-1 Cagliari
AC Milan 0-1 Fiorentina
Empoli 2-4 Sampdoria
Sassuolo 1-1 Torino
Genoa 3-1 Atalanta
Parma 0-0 Bologna
Udinese 1-1 Frosinone
PARIS (AP) Two days after celebrating his 20th birthday, Kylian Mbappe grabbed Paris Saint-Germain’s winner against Nantes in a scrappy 1-0 home result on Saturday.
With PSG heading toward a third straight French league draw, Mbappe slid in at the back post to stab home Angel Di Maria’s corner from the right in the 68th minute.
It took France’s World Cup star to the top of the league scoring charts with 13, and ensured PSG heads into the winter break unbeaten in domestic competitions.
PSG is 13 points ahead of second-placed Lille, which lost at home to Toulouse 2-1 and has played two games more than PSG.
Third-placed Lyon closed the gap on Lille to two points as forward Nabil Fekir netted for the third straight game in a 1-1 draw at fourth-place Montpellier. Lyon has a game in hand on Lille, and Montpellier has one in hand on Lyon after previous weekends saw a spate of postponements due to widespread anti-government protests around the country.
Saint-Etienne was the big winner on the night, moving level on points with Montpellier after a comfortable 3-0 home win against Dijon. Saint-Etienne’s front line worked well, with Kevin Monnet-Paquet, Wahbi Khazri and Robert Beric all scoring.
At the other end of the table, the pressure was mounting on beleaguered Monaco coach Thierry Henry after losing at home to last-placed Guingamp 2-0. Since taking charge in October, Henry has won only three out of 14 matches overall.
Monaco was in 19th place and only two points ahead of Guingamp, which scored in the second half through forwards Marcus Thuram and Nolan Roux.
La Liga: Barcelona still on top, but Atleti keeping pace
Barcelona sit atop the La Liga table heading into Spain’s two-week winter break following a more than comfortable 2-0 home victory over Celta Vigo on Saturday.
Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi bagged the goals for Barca, as they have so frequently done in recent weeks. Messi played a key part in the opener, scored by Dembele, as it was his shot that was saved but spilled into the path of Dembele in the 10th minute. Messi made it 2-0 just before halftime.
Following a particularly rocky run of results in September (four games without a victory), Barca have since righted the ship and won seven out of their last nine league games. Their lead is, however, just three points, as Atletico Madrid closed the gap and briefly pulled to within a single point.
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Espanyol
Speaking of Atleti, Diego Simeone’s side secured its third straight victory via an Antoine Griezmann penalty kick in the 56th minute.
Elsewhere in La Liga
Real Betis 1-1 Eibar
Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Real Valladolid
Sunday’s La Liga schedule
Valencia v. Huesca — 6 a.m. ET
Leganes v. Sevilla — 10:15 a.m. ET
Rayo Vallecano v. Levante — 12:30 p.m. ET