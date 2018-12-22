Watch Live: Arsenal v. Burnley

Chelsea have been linked with January moves for Gonzalo Higuain and Nabil Fekir.

Higuain, 31, is currently on loan at AC Milan from Juventus but it is believed that Chelsea wanted to bring him on loan to Stamford Bridge and then loan out Alvaro Morata to Milan.

A report from the Daily Telegraph states that talks have been held, but that a loan swap for Higuain-Morata may be tough considering the current Financial Fair Play regulations surrounding Milan.

Given all of this, Morata’s future at Chelsea appears to be almost non-existent.

The Spaniard has looked devoid of confidence in recent weeks and Maurizio Sarri has preferred to play Eden Hazard in a false nine rather than start with either Morata or Olivier Giroud up top. When it comes to Higuain, he played for Sarri at Napoli in 2015-16 and enjoyed his best-ever goalscoring season with 36 in 35 Serie A games. He may not be everyones cup of tea and is certainly an old-fashioned number nine, but in the right system Higuain can be deadly.

As for Fekir, the Lyon and France playmaker almost joined Liverpool in the summer but the move was called off at the last minute with many stating it was due to the Frenchman failing a medical.

Fekir, 25, remained at Lyon but it is believed he wants a move to the Premier League and with just over 18 months left on his contract Chelsea will pay a lot less than the $60 million Liverpool agreed for the playmaker this summer.

With his class on the ball and ability from set piece situations, having Fekir alongside N'Golo Kante and ahead of Jorginho in midfield would work well. That said, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley are all around at Chelsea but Fekir is more attacking than those three and it could point to him being worked into the forward rotation with Hazard, Pedro and Willian.

As reports about Chelsea trying to sign Christian Pulisic continue, Sarri is clearly working on improving his attacking options in the second half of the season and beyond. The Blues are the fourth highest scorers in the league and only Liverpool and Man City have conceded fewer goals than them. Relying on Hazard for goals and assists each week has worked so far, but Sarri knows the Belgian wizard needs help.

