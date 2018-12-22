Watch Live: Arsenal v. Burnley

Unai Emery‘s side had gone on a 22-game unbeaten run until last week, but a defeat in the league at Southampton was followed by a loss against Tottenham in the League Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday. Still sitting in fifth place, Arsenal’s season needs to get back on track over the festive period.
As for Burnley, their season needs to get back on track right now too. Sean Dyche‘s men sit in 18th in the Premier League table and just a season after finishing seventh they’re in real danger of the drop with four defeats in their last five.
In team news Arsenal start Mesut Ozil and the German playmaker has been made captain after he didn’t even make the bench for the midweek defeat to Spurs and has had to be content with a place on the bench in recent weeks. Elneny, Sokratis, Maitland-Niles, Kolasinac and Lacazette also come into the starting lineup.
Chelsea have been linked with January moves for Gonzalo Higuain and Nabil Fekir.
Higuain, 31, is currently on loan at AC Milan from Juventus but it is believed that Chelsea wanted to bring him on loan to Stamford Bridge and then loan out Alvaro Morata to Milan.
A report from the Daily Telegraph states that talks have been held, but that a loan swap for Higuain-Morata may be tough considering the current Financial Fair Play regulations surrounding Milan.
Given all of this, Morata’s future at Chelsea appears to be almost non-existent.
The Spaniard has looked devoid of confidence in recent weeks and Maurizio Sarri has preferred to play Eden Hazard in a false nine rather than start with either Morata or Olivier Giroud up top. When it comes to Higuain, he played for Sarri at Napoli in 2015-16 and enjoyed his best-ever goalscoring season with 36 in 35 Serie A games. He may not be everyones cup of tea and is certainly an old-fashioned number nine, but in the right system Higuain can be deadly.
As for Fekir, the Lyon and France playmaker almost joined Liverpool in the summer but the move was called off at the last minute with many stating it was due to the Frenchman failing a medical.
Fekir, 25, remained at Lyon but it is believed he wants a move to the Premier League and with just over 18 months left on his contract Chelsea will pay a lot less than the $60 million Liverpool agreed for the playmaker this summer.
With his class on the ball and ability from set piece situations, having Fekir alongside N'Golo Kante and ahead of Jorginho in midfield would work well. That said, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley are all around at Chelsea but Fekir is more attacking than those three and it could point to him being worked into the forward rotation with Hazard, Pedro and Willian.
As reports about Chelsea trying to sign Christian Pulisic continue, Sarri is clearly working on improving his attacking options in the second half of the season and beyond. The Blues are the fourth highest scorers in the league and only Liverpool and Man City have conceded fewer goals than them. Relying on Hazard for goals and assists each week has worked so far, but Sarri knows the Belgian wizard needs help.
Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed on Friday Pthat Neymar has returned to his native Brazil to “rest and relax” and will not be in the squad for PSG’s match against Nantes on Saturday, the team’s final game before a short holiday break.
Tuchel said that Neymar would be shut down for two weeks and confirmed that he played injured in the club’s final Champions League group stage match against Red Star Belgrade 10 days ago. The French club needed a win to advance to the knockout stage, eventually earning a 4-1 victory with Neymar scoring and assisting a goal.
“Neymar has travelled to Brazil with my permission,” Tuchel said in his pre-match press conference prior to the game against Nantes. “He was injured, and we risked him against Red Star in Belgrade. He wants to play each match, but we must be smart right now and take no unnecessary chances with his injury. He needs to rest and relax for two weeks.”
PSG has been incredibly careful to not overuse the Brazilian this year, a luxury which they can afford given the club’s absolutely demolition of Ligue 1. Neymar was rested for Ligue 1 matches against St. Etienne in September and Amiens in October. He missed a game against Toulouse in late November with an adductor injury, and then was held out of PSG’s draw with Strasbourg earlier this month.
However, he was needed against Red Star due to the important nature of the fixture. PSG, Liverpool, and Napoli were all vying for two advancement positions in Group C on the final day of the group stage, and a win would ensure PSG’s place in the knockout round, while a draw would put them at peril and a loss would likely see them out.
The French giants won their first 14 league matches of the season, dropping their first points of the year in back-to-back draws against Bordeaux and Strasbourg in their most recent league games. Still, they hold a 10-point lead over LOSC at the top of the Ligue 1 table and are 13 points above third-placed Lyon.
PSG takes on Nantes on Saturday and does not have another fixture until a pair of domestic cup matches on January 6 and 8. They do not have another Ligue 1 game until January 12 when they visit Amiens. PSG drew Manchester United in the Champions League round of 16, with the first leg scheduled for February 12.
According to Italian journalist Franco Melli, AC Milan is getting close to a January transfer window deal for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic that would cost the Italian club $80 million.
Melli went on the radio in Italy to announce his findings, stating that Milan was close to a deal for Milinkovic-Savic over the summer, and while he hasn’t been overly impressive this season so far, they still hope to bring him to the San Siro this winter.
The bruising Serbian midfielder has played all but one of Lazio’s Serie A games this season, but the club has slipped of late, failing to win any of its last five league matches and seeing Atalanta creep just one point back of fifth-placed Lazio.
Just 23 years old, Milinkovic-Savic would shore up an AC Milan midfield that currently features a disappointing Tiemoue Bakayoko, an injured Lucas Biglia, an injured Giacomo Bonaventura, a young and inexperienced Jose Mauri, and an aging Riccardo Montolivo who has yet to appear this season. Only 22-year-old Ivory Coast international Franck Kessie has been a mainstay in the AC Milan midfield this season.
The club has already confirmed the arrival of Flamengo midfielder Lucas Paqueta for $40 million, and it seems like Milan wishes to continue bolstering its midfield. Sitting fourth in the Serie A table, they have slipped recently, with just one win in its last five league matches and a disappointing exit from the Europa League group stage thanks to a final-day loss to Olympiakos.
Milan spending significant money is also noteworthy given the fact they were handed down a suspended European ban just one week ago from UEFA for Financial Fair Play penalties, and must earn a net spend of zero by the summer of 2021. Any significant spending must be equaled out by that time, or the club will be barred from European competition for two seasons.
Chelsea will likely have Alvaro Morata back from a knee injury which left the Blues to play Eden Hazard up front as a false nine last weekend in a 2-1 win over Brighton, but speculation persists that Sarri will name an unchanged lineup, leaving the Belgian playmaker again up top.
Olivier Giroud is also available, and the Frenchman came on as a late substitute for Hazard in the Brighton win, but despite having two true strikers at his disposal, Sarri may decide to leave both on the sideline. Chelsea lost two of three in league play earlier this month, but a pair of wins – including a win over juggernauts Man City – has seen the Blues hold Arsenal off for fourth in the league table.
For Leicester, Jamie Vardy is back from an injury and could return to the Foxes’ lineup despite comments midweek that claimed Claude Puel‘s tactics do not play to his strengths. Ben Chilwell is also back from a knee injury and could make an appearance, while Wilfried Ndidi is out with his own knee injury.
The Foxes have won just once over their last six matches dating back to November 10, and with a match against Manchester City set to follow this at Stamford Bridge, the noise regarding Puel’s job security threatens to rise to a dull roar. With games against Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham all in succession in late January, points are at a premium over the festive period for Leicester.
What they’re saying
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri on playing over Christmas: “We have to play every three days, so there is no Christmas for us. It depends only on the match. If the match is in the evening, we can stay at home the evening before. If the match is at 3 p.m. or 1 p.m., we will go to the hotel, as usual. I like more to play football. I am lucky — in Serie B in Italy, we played over Christmas and I liked it very much. In the Italian stadia, there was a wonderful atmosphere.”
Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy on Puel’s tactics: “No [they do not suit me], but is that down to me to adapt to it? Yes. And obviously the only way I’m going to do that and keep progressing is working hard on the training field.”
Prediction
Striker or not, Sarri has Chelsea at his fingertips, and the Blues are fully prepared for a match against a Leicester City side that could rotate players with the festive period coming up. Especially with Morata available off the bench, the Foxes won’t be able to keep the Chelsea attack at bay, with a 3-0 win not flattering the Blues at all.