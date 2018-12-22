Watch Live: Cardiff City vs. Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer debuts as Manchester United manager in a building he knows quite well, as the Red Devils visit Cardiff City on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
The longtime Manchester United striker managed Cardiff during the second half of its 2013-14 Premier League and early in its return to the Championship, but now is the opposition after United fired Jose Mourinho this week.
LINEUPS
Cardiff City: Etheridge, Cunningham, Bamba, Morrison, Ecuele Manga, Arter, Gunnarson, Camarasa, Murphy, Hoilett, Paterson. Subs: Smithies, Peltier, Ralls, Zohore, Decordova-Reid, Mendez-Laing, Harris
Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw, Herrera, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford, Martial. Subs: Romero, Bailly, Dalot, Andreas, Fellaini, Fred, Mata.