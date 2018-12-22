Watch Live: Cardiff City vs. Manchester United

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

American teenager Josh Sargent scored the second goal of his Bundesliga career, giving Werder Bremen an equalizer at RB Leipzig on Saturday.

RBL led 2-0 at halftime through Lukas Klostermann and Timo Werner, but Bremen began to get it going in the second half.

Max Kruse’s deflected strike made it 2-1 in the 67th, a minute after the visitors put the 18-year-old Sargent into the match.

Sargent got his own marker in the 77th, running into space to earn a terrific pass from Yuya Osako and pull Bremen level with a fine finish inside the far post. RBL has since retaken the lead.

The run and the shot are equal parts encouraging, as the stage has not proved too big for the USMNT forward.

THE AMERICAN HAS TIED IT! 🇺🇸💪 Josh Sargent's 2nd Bundesliga goal in 3 games brings Bremen level at Leipzig! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/V9xm2OZylR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 22, 2018

