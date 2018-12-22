Watch Live: Man City, Chelsea headline six PL games at 10am ET

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Six Premier League games take place at 10 a.m ET on Saturday, with the reigning champions Manchester City in action, plus Chelsea also aiming to push up the table as they host Leicester.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Man City host Crystal Palace, West Ham host Watford, Southampton head to Huddersfield, Newcastle clash with Fulham and Bournemouth and Brighton collide in a South Coast derby.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]

You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for all six games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Man City v. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Leicester City – CNBC [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield v. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United v. Fulham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: West Ham v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Follow @JPW_NBCSports