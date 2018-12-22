Watch Live: Real Madrid v. Al Ain, Club World Cup final

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Real Madrid play Al Ain in the 2018 Club World Cup final in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET live online and on Telemundo) with the Spanish giants aiming to win their third-straight title.

Santiago Solari’s side swept past Kashima Antlers in the semifinal on Wednesday, with Gareth Bale‘s hat trick leading them to a 3-1 win. Real have won three of the last four Club World Cup titles and they would become the first team in tournament history to win four trophies.

As for local side Al Ain, the UAE champs will have the fans on their side in their home city of Abu Dhabi and Swedish striker Marcus Berg has led them past Esperance de Tunis and an upset of River Plate in the semifinal on penalty kicks.

