Watford beat wasteful West Ham

Deeney, Deulofeu score for Hornets

West Ham’s Hernandez misses several chances

Second-straight win for Watford

Watford beat West Ham United 2-0 at the London Stadium on Saturday, as it just wasn’t West Ham’s day.

Several big chances came and went for the Hammers who hit the woodwork twice and Javier Hernandez had an off day, while a Troy Deeney penalty kick and a fine strike from Gerard Deulofeu saw Watford eased to victory in the end.

With the win the Watford move up to sixth in the table, while West Ham drop to 12th as their run of four-straight wins came to an abrupt end.

The Hammers were dangerous early on as crosses from Pablo Zabaleta and Michael Antonio down the right caused chaos in the Watford box.

Felipe Anderson gave the ball to Antonio and although his shot on goal was powerful, it was straight at Ben Foster.

At the other end Watford won a penalty kick as Roberto Pereyra played a wonderful one-two with Gerard Deulofeu and was brought down by Fabian Balbuena, who injured himself in the process. A clear PK.

Deeney drilled the spot kick into the top corner to make it 1-0. Moments later Deeney was almost played in as West Ham’s defense was all over the place.

Balbuena was forced off through injury for the Hammers but they were almost level before the break. Ben Foster saved well from Javier Hernandez who pounced at the back post but couldn’t keep his good run of form going.

In the second half West Ham pushed hard for an equalizer and it almost came right away as in-form Scottish winger Robert Snodgrass whipped in a corner. Antonio met the cross but his header hit the post and Watford cleared.

Watford almost sealed the win as Abdoulaye Doucoure played in Pereyra and his low shot across goal was pushed away by Lukasz Fabianski with Deeney lurking.

The Hammers kept pushing as Anderson played in Hernandez but the predatory Mexican forward completely missed his kick at the vital moment.

Doucoure was then denied by a fabulous stop from Fabianski after being played in by Deulofeu, and at the other end another chance fell to Hernandez but Doucoure denied him with a wonderful last-ditch block.

West Ham went even closer soon after as Foster saved Snodgrass’ header and then Antonio somehow hit the crossbar with the rebound. That summed West Ham’s day up.

Watford sealed the win late on as Deulofeu played a lovely one-two with Pereyra and finished superbly to make it 2-0 and send the Hornets into the top six of the Premier League.

