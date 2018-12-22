More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Watford beat wasteful West Ham

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 22, 2018, 12:13 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Deeney, Deulofeu score for Hornets
  • West Ham’s Hernandez misses several chances
  • Second-straight win for Watford

Watford beat West Ham United 2-0 at the London Stadium on Saturday, as it just wasn’t West Ham’s day.

Several big chances came and went for the Hammers who hit the woodwork twice and Javier Hernandez had an off day, while a Troy Deeney penalty kick and a fine strike from Gerard Deulofeu saw Watford eased to victory in the end.

With the win the Watford move up to sixth in the table, while West Ham drop to 12th as their run of four-straight wins came to an abrupt end.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The Hammers were dangerous early on as crosses from Pablo Zabaleta and Michael Antonio down the right caused chaos in the Watford box.

Felipe Anderson gave the ball to Antonio and although his shot on goal was powerful, it was straight at Ben Foster.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

At the other end Watford won a penalty kick as Roberto Pereyra played a wonderful one-two with Gerard Deulofeu and was brought down by Fabian Balbuena, who injured himself in the process. A clear PK.

Deeney drilled the spot kick into the top corner to make it 1-0. Moments later Deeney was almost played in as West Ham’s defense was all over the place.

Balbuena was forced off through injury for the Hammers but they were almost level before the break. Ben Foster saved well from Javier Hernandez who pounced at the back post but couldn’t keep his good run of form going.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

In the second half West Ham pushed hard for an equalizer and it almost came right away as in-form Scottish winger Robert Snodgrass whipped in a corner. Antonio met the cross but his header hit the post and Watford cleared.

Watford almost sealed the win as Abdoulaye Doucoure played in Pereyra and his low shot across goal was pushed away by Lukasz Fabianski with Deeney lurking.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ] 

The Hammers kept pushing as Anderson played in Hernandez but the predatory Mexican forward completely missed his kick at the vital moment.

Doucoure was then denied by a fabulous stop from Fabianski after being played in by Deulofeu, and at the other end another chance fell to Hernandez but Doucoure denied him with a wonderful last-ditch block.

West Ham went even closer soon after as Foster saved Snodgrass’ header and then Antonio somehow hit the crossbar with the rebound. That summed West Ham’s day up.

Watford sealed the win late on as Deulofeu played a lovely one-two with Pereyra and finished superbly to make it 2-0 and send the Hornets into the top six of the Premier League.

Bournemouth’s Brooks bullies Brighton

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 22, 2018, 12:19 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Brooks scores in each half
  • Brighton’s Lewis Dunk sent off
  • Bournemouth up to eighth place
  • Brighton without a win away from home this season

Bournemouth beat 10-man Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, as the Cherries enter the festive season on a high.

David Brooks scored a stunner and a header to do the damage, as Brighton’s captain Lewis Dunk was sent off in the second half after picking up two yellow cards.

The win moves Bournemouth up to eighth in the table and on to 26 points, while Brighton remain in 13th on 21 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Brighton started well as Yves Bissouma burst through the Bournemouth defense but his low shot was saved by Asmir Begovic.

At the other end Simon Francis clipped in an inviting ball which just evaded the Bournemouth attack as the home side huffed and puffed.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Callum Wilson then raced in and his cutback was cleared on the line by Brighton’s Bernardo and then Mat Ryan saved the rebound after persistent Bournemouth pressure. Jurgen Locadia prodded a decent effort goalwards at the other end, but then Bournemouth took the lead in sensational fashion.

Welsh international Brooks picked the ball up without much on but he danced towards goal and slammed an effort into the far corner to put the Cherries 1-0 up. Before the break Lewis Dunk got a powerful header on goal but Begovic saved superbly as Brighton were unlucky to get in behind at the break.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ] 

In the second half Bournemouth almost doubled their lead.

Junior Stanislas whipped a free kick just wide of the post with Ryan rooted to the spot and the home side looked the more likely to score.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ] 

Brighton’s task was made tougher late on as Dunk was handed a second yellow card for taking out Wilson, and then it was game over.

Brooks scored his and Bournemouth’s second goal of the game as he deftly flicked home Ryan Fraser‘s inch-perfect cross to make it 2-0.

Game. Set. Match.

Fulham nabs first clean sheet of season in draw at Newcastle

Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaDec 22, 2018, 12:10 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Fulham’s 1st clean sheet of season
  • NUFC without shot on target
  • Three penalty calls unheard by Atkinson

Newcastle United couldn’t find a way past creaky Fulham, something no team has failed to do this season, as the Magpies drew the Cottagers 0-0 at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

Referee Martin Atkinson was the star of the show, turning down three penalty kick shouts: Two for handballs and another when Salomon Rondon was brought down in the box.

The Magpies now have 17 points and sit in 15th place, five points clear of the drop zone. Fulham earned its 10th point and remains in 20th.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Newcastle provided some chances for Fulham, but the most dangerous moment came courtesy the Magpies attack.

Jamaal Lascelles headed a free kick back across goal, with Fulham’s Dennis Odoi clearing the danger of a bounding ball through the six.

There was a scary incident in the 32nd minute, as Sergio Rico‘s two-handed clearing attempt made solid connection with Alfie Mawson‘s header. Both Rico and Newcastle’s Salomon Rondon called for medical attention as Mawson appeared to have been knocked cold for a moment.

There were shouts for a penalty when unheeded when Matt Ritchie saw his shot blocked into a Fulham defender’s arm.

The danger was limited in the second half, with Paul Dummett popping a header over the goal in the 75th. And Kenedy‘s shouts for a penalty when pulled by Joe Bryan went unrealized by Martin Atkinson.

Bryan hit a left-footed shot wide of the goal in the 79th, and Aleksandar Mitrovic twice-threatened Newcastle in the final five minutes. The Cottagers were shouting for a penalty when the second effort was blocked by a mess of Newcastle defenders.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Saints win six-pointer at Huddersfield

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 22, 2018, 12:05 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Redmond, Ings, Obafemi score
  • Huddersfield lose fifth-straight game
  • Second-straight win for Saints
  • First consecutive PL wins for Saints since April 2017

Southampton’s revival under Ralph Hasenhuttl continued on Saturday at the John Smith’s Stadium, as they beat Huddersfield Town 3-1.

Saints led 2-0 at half time thanks to goals from Nathan Redmond and Danny Ings, and although Philip Billing‘s strike have Huddersfield hope of a comeback, Saints found another gear late on as teenager Michael Obafemi scored his first-ever Premier League goal.

With the win Saints move on to 15 points for the season, while Huddersfield remain on 10 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The first big chance of the game went to Saints as Matt Targett‘s cross was pushed away by Jonas Lossl and Huddersfield hacked the loose ball away with Oriol Romeu‘s shot saved by Lossl. Soon after Saints were ahead.

Ings played it to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and his pass opened up the Huddersfield defense. Redmond ran on to it and slammed home his first goal of the season after his 28th attempt on goal.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Huddersfield were dangerous from long throws and corner kicks but Southampton were lively on the counter and that is how they got their second.

The ball was played in to Ings and despite his heavy touch, Mathias Jorgensen brought him down and the hometown hero dusted himself off to score from the penalty spot and put Saints 2-0 up.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ] 

Huddersfield threw everything at Saints in the second half and only some fine goalkeeping from Southampton kept them out at first. Alex McCarthy saved Jorgensen’s header superbly after some hesitant Saints defending but he then made a hash of Billing’s shot from distance soon after.

Billing’s shot was straight at McCarthy but the swerve deceived him and it was 2-1. Moments later he made a solid stop from Issac Mbenza and was then brave to deny Jorgensen as Huddersfield were back in the game.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ] 

The introduction of 18-year-old striker Obafemi changed the game for Saints, as he had several chances to score on the break and finished one of them for his first-ever career goal to make it 3-1 and seal back-to-back wins for Southampton for the first time in almost 18 months.

Vardy leads Leicester City to win at Chelsea

By Nicholas MendolaDec 22, 2018, 12:02 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Vardy makes 250th Leicester appearance, scores
  • Maddison assists
  • Chelsea with 71 percent possession

Jamie Vardy scored the lone goal as Leicester City surprised Chelsea with a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The win moves Leicester into ninth with 25 points, while Chelsea remains fourth thanks to an advantage in goal differential over Arsenal.

Chelsea out shot Leicester 17-8.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The Foxes had an early moment at the Bridge, as Wes Morgan came near to heading Marc Albrighton‘s cross on target.

A Harry Maguire giveaway sent Eden Hazard into a promising position, but the Belgian hit the top of the cross bar with his effort.

Wilfred Ndidi had a vicious attempt from distance defied by flying Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Vardy put Leicester ahead with his 95th goal for the Foxes, assisted by James Maddison in the 51st minute.

Hazard was denied by Kasper Schmeichel with a quick bid to make it 1-1, and the Blues would later hit the post.