La Liga: 10-man Sevilla score late, but lose ground in title race

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Wissam Ben Yedder kept 10-man Sevilla unbeaten in eight Spanish league games when the forward scored in stoppage time to snatch a 1-1 draw at Leganes on Sunday.
With dense fog at Butarque Stadium in Madrid, Ben Yedder slipped behind his marker and met Roque Mesa‘s short cross to the far post where the forward nodded the ball off the turf and into the corner of the net.
The draw left Pablo Machin’s Sevilla in third place and five points behind leader Barcelona as the league starts its two-week winter break.
“It was tough for us after they scored first, but we leave with a draw,” Ben Yedder said. “It is an important point.”
Leganes had gone ahead when Mikel Vesga headed in a cross by Allan Nyom in the fifth minute.
Sevilla was playing without top scorer Pablo Sarabia and midfielder Ever Banega, both serving one-game suspensions for accumulating five yellow cards.
It then lost Franco Vazquez when he was given a direct red card at halftime for arguing with the referee. Jesus Navas also had to be substituted during the break because of a muscle injury in his right leg.
“This team showed it has spirit and courage,” Machin said.
“We knew how to overcome the sending off and the problem with Jesus. . I am sure (Vazquez) thought that he was right . but it doesn’t justify losing your temper and getting sent off.”
Shortly before Ben Yedder netted his eighth goal in the league this season, both Sevilla’s Ibrahim Amadou and Leganes striker Youssef En-Nesyri sent shots off the woodwork.
Leganes, despite being near the bottom of the table in 16th place, hasn’t lost at home to the top three teams in the standings. It upset Barcelona 2-1 in September and drew 1-1 with second-placed Atletico Madrid last month.
20. Huddersfield Town — Eighteen games, 11 goals. They’ve scored two goals in a game once. Last week: 19 Season high: 16 Season low: 20
19. Fulham — A clean sheet against Newcastle was nice, but three points would’ve been nicer. Last week: 20 Season high: 11 Season low: 20
18. Burnley — Sean Dyche would be well served by using the festive season to find any combination of attacking philosophy that works for his men. Last week: 18 Season high: 13 Season low: 20
17. Cardiff City — The Bluebirds allowed two total goals in their first three Premier League matches. They’ve since allowed 36 in 15, including five to Manchester United on Saturday, and kept one clean sheet. Last week: 16 Season high: 15 Season low: 20
16. Southampton — Ralph Hasenhuttl has the Saints on the up-and-up, and Danny Ings is back in form. Last week: 17 Season high: 13 Season low: 20
15. Newcastle United — Is the January window open yet? Because Ayoze Perez, Matt Ritchie, and Christian Atsu are not setting Salomon Rondon up for success. Last week: 13 Season high: 13 Season low: 19
14. Crystal Palace — Palace probably deserved to beat City last season, but got the job done this time around. Just needed to get rid of Big Sam is all. Last week: 15 Season high: 6 Season low: 17
13. Brighton and Hove Albion — Here’s what we wrote last week: “Hung tough with Chelsea, and can get redemption for the Burnley loss by beating up a struggling Bournemouth.” Narrator voice meme: They didn’t. Last week: 10 Season high: 9 Season low: 19
12. Bournemouth — That’s a collective sigh of relief coming from the South Coast. Last week: 12 Season high: 6 Season low: 14
11. Everton — Two points in their last five games have the Toffees sliding down the table with an exclamation point heading into Christmas. Last week: 8 Season high: 5 Season low: 13
10. Leicester City —Jamie Vardy gets the Foxes back on track with a notable win at Chelsea. Last week: 12 Season high: 7 Season low: 13
9. Watford — The mercurial Hornets knocked off in-form West Ham, even if the three points were probably a fortunate haul given their performance. Last week: 11 Season high: 4 Season low: 14
8. Wolves — No shame in losing to Liverpool. Last week: 7 Season high: 5 Season low: 13
7. West Ham United — Manuel Pellegrini‘s men were unlucky in a 2-0 loss to Watford, and will want to immediately right the ship at Southampton. Last week: 11
Season high: 6
Season low: 20
6. Manchester United — 5-1 on the road is 5-1 on the road, even against the woeful defense of Cardiff City. Last week: 9 Season high: 4 Season low: 14
4. Arsenal — Slides up by default thanks to Chelsea’s loss, but some good signs in the 3-1 defeat of Burnley. Last week: 5 Season high: 2 Season low: 9
2. Man City *New season low* — Granted Kevin De Bruyne was on the bench for an hour and immediately injected life into the sky blue side, but losing to Palace at home is not on the blueprint for defending a title. Last week: 2 Season high: 1 Season low: 3
2. Tottenham Hotspur — What a performance at Goodison Park. In terms of producing goals, it might’ve been the most irrepressible of the Premier League season so far. Last week: 3 Season high: 2 Season low: 8
1. Liverpool — For Christmas, the unbeaten Reds get a visit from Newcastle United. Don’t blow it. Last week: 1 Season high: 1 Season low: 4
The 25-year-old Kane scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season in the win, his second-best pre-Boxing Day total, which moves Spurs within two points of second place Man City and six behind Liverpool.
Spurs will continue to keep plugging away, knowing that Liverpool and City meet on Jan. 3. So keep it up, says the captain.
“It’s important we carry that on now. The games are coming thick and fast but they’re games we can definitely win. We’ve had a good month and hopefully we can take that into January now, and February, and we’ll see where we’re at come April time.”
Mauricio Pochettino called Liverpool and Man City the clear favorites for the league, but also says it’s too early to worry about who finishes first. He also quipped that the 2-6 score line was a gift to his wife for their 26th anniversary.
We would’ve suggested flowers, jewelry, or a big donation to her favorite cause, Poch. You’re rich.
Richarlison just missed with a 10th minute header as Everton had the first true chance of the match, and both Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Gylfi Sigurdsson couldn’t react quickly enough to flick the shot into the goal.
The Toffees took the lead when Sigurdsson sent Calvert-Lewin into the left side of the box, and Walcott ran to the six to slot the latter’s cutback pass. 1-0, 21′.
Calvert-Lewin looked to have made it 2-0, but his stronger header was defied for a foul on Davinson Sanchez. Touchy.
Instead, it was soon 1-1. Pickford came way out of his box and knocked down his center back Kurt Zouma, who was first to a Harry Kane ball over the top. Son reaped the benefits with a pretty finish inside the far post.
Pickford made a nice save before Spurs took the lead, with Dele having plenty of time to fire the Son-inspired rebound into the goal.
And three. The 42nd minute saw another rebound goal, as Trippier’s free kick beyond Pickford and off the post went to Kane. The England captain saw nothing but a yawning cage in front of him.