Milner: Liverpool will be ready for the “Challenge of Christmas”

James Milner and Liverpool are ready for the challenge of Christmas, we can assure you is not a new cup competition.

Milner admits that there’s a “festive feeling” around Boxing Day games, but insists that Liverpool are ready to play a distraction-free match against Newcastle United on Wednesday (Coverage begins at 9:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Noting that the Reds will be training on Christmas and staying in a hotel ahead of the Magpies’ visit, the ex-Newcastle midfielder says Liverpool will be focused on the task at hand against a Rafa Benitez‘s stingy defending unit.

From LiverpoolFC.com:

“We’ve got a good group of players who have done that very well this year and a lot of players who are very experienced around Christmas time and know what it’s about. “It is a tough time of year, there are plenty of things going on, and that’s all part of the challenge of Christmas.”

Newcastle hasn’t beaten Liverpool at Anfield since the 1994-95 League Cup, and has been blanked 10 times in the Reds’ legendary home.

Then again, Liverpool hasn’t taken six points from a season series with the Magpies since 2008-09. There’s a good chance this is the season for that.

Liverpool heads into Christmas with a four-point advantage atop the Premier League table.

