More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Nainggolan suspended by Inter Milan “for disciplinary reasons”

Associated PressDec 23, 2018, 9:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

MILAN (AP) Inter Milan has banned midfielder Radja Nainggolan “for disciplinary reasons.”

In a brief statement on Sunday, Inter says it “can confirm Nainggolan has been temporarily suspended from football activity.”

The club has not disclosed precise reasons, or the length of the ban, but according to Italian media reports he turned up late for training on Sunday morning, and had also done so several times last week.

Nainggolan was fined and dropped from his previous club Roma’s squad for a match in January after a series of drunken, live Instagram postings on New Year’s Eve.

The 30-year-old Belgian joined Inter in the offseason in a deal which valued him at 38 million euros ($44.3 million).

Nainggolan has struggled with an ankle injury this month but played more than an hour of Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Chievo Verona.

The suspension means he will miss Wednesday’s showdown against Napoli. Inter is third in Serie A, eight points behind Napoli and 16 adrift of leader Juventus.

Sarri ponders Chelsea’s mental strength following Leicester loss

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Andy EdwardsDec 23, 2018, 7:51 PM EST
Leave a comment

Dreams of competing for this season’s Premier League title have gone for Chelsea, but even worse is the uncertainty felt by Maurizio Sarri over the mental strength of his team.

[ MORE: Rooney explains Mourinho’s downfall, backs “clever” Solskjaer ]

Following Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Leicester City, Sarri revealed that his side has perhaps struggled to rebound from seeing it’s 12-game unbeaten start snapped last month (losses in three of their last six league games), and on Saturday failed to respond to in-game adversity in the best of ways — quotes from the Independent:

“The physical performance, I don’t know the numbers today, but in the match against Bournemouth it was one of the best of the season, maybe the best in quality. I don’t think it’s possible for the physical conditioning to change in two minutes. Today we were very well for 55 minutes, and two minutes after the goal we were in trouble so I think there is another reason.

“We lost the match because the reaction after the goal was in the wrong direction, I think we had only to continue. We were in full control of the match. We were dangerous without conceding anything to the opponents, so we had only to continue.”

Sarri went so far as to say he’ll consider enlisting the help of a sports psychologist to help his players respond more positively to future struggles. It’s a tactic with which he’s got plenty of experience, but isn’t something currently happening at the club.

“Not at the moment, because it’s not easy. I had a sports psychologist 15 years ago in Italy, it was really very difficult because the clubs were not ready in that moment, but I think that they are not ready also in this moment.”

Rooney explains Mourinho’s downfall, backs “clever” Solskjaer

By Andy EdwardsDec 23, 2018, 6:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

Wayne Rooney believes that the communication — or, a lack thereof — between Jose Mourinho and his players was the biggest reason for the club’s struggles this season, and eventually Mourinho’s dismissal this week.

[ MORE: What did we learn in the Premier League, Week 18? ]

Rooney, who played under Mourinho in his final season at Old Trafford, revealed he has been in regular contact with a number of current first-team members. The contents of those conversations were, while quite juicy, all too predictable.

Anyone who’s ever watched a successful team interact and play together could see that the relationships between players and manager were anything but positive or productive. Speaking as a guest analyst on UK television (above video, with full version here), Rooney explained why that failure to communicate was ultimately the undoing of Mourinho as United manager — particularly when he would chop and change the lineup from game to game, which he so regularly did in the final weeks and months.

“The one surprise I had was that the communication with the players wasn’t as much as it could have been. When you leave a player out of a game, sometimes it gives them a bit of freedom of the mind when the manager says, ‘I’m leaving you out for this reason or that reason,’ but the players didn’t get that.

“I think that’s the most difficult thing for a player to work out, why you’re not playing.”

“The big thing with Jose was the communication with the players, and all the players weren’t happy with that.”

While Rooney doesn’t believe any players well and truly quit on Mourinho — as far as not giving 100 percent every time they took the field — he admitted it was hard to ignore the night-and-day difference in the overall mood and commitment of the players during Saturday’s 5-1 thrashing of Cardiff City, but that might just be down to the level of tactical freedom — or, again, lack thereof — afforded players within Mourinho’s rigid style of play.

“I don’t think the players have gone onto the pitch (under Mourinho) and said, ‘We’re not going to give our all this game.’ I know the was Jose plays. It’s keeping your full backs close to your center halves, and keep two midfielders in from of the back four.

“Then, all of a sudden, you’re attacking with two or three players. Today, we saw Man United attacking with seven or eight players at times — Ashley Young making runs beyond (Marcus) Rashford — which makes a big difference.”

As for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who’ll serve as interim manager until the end of the season, Rooney was full of praise for his former teammate and mentor. According to Rooney, the Norwegian is more than just a happy-go-lucky character brought in to make the players smile again.

“I think everyone looks at him from the outside (and think) he’s just a nice guy, he’s always smiling and he’s always happy, but to do what he’s done in football, he’s got a lot of desire and hunger which a lot of people don’t see.

“I always remember as a young kid — the advice Ole gave me, I try to pass on to young players, especially when you’re sat there on the bench, you’re not happy and you want to be on the pitch playing. He always told me to watch the game, watch the defenders, to visualize what movement you’re going to make to try to put yourself in a position to score goals or have an impact when you come on off the bench.

“He’s a clever person and he’s got the brains to be a manager. (Saturday’s game) was great to see, and that will relax him a little bit, because I know he will have felt a lot of pressure going into the game.”

VIDEO: ‘The Lowe Down’ focuses on Man United’s future

By Andy EdwardsDec 23, 2018, 4:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

NBC Sports’ Premier League host Rebecca Lowe focuses on the future of Manchester United in the latest edition of “The Lowe Down.”

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

Lowe breaks down what needs to change at Man United and who might be the next manager, predicts where Jose Mourinho may pop up next and looks at who is leading Liverpool’s title charge.

Click play on the video above to watch a segment of the show and head to the NBC Sports YouTube channel for the full episode from Rebecca.

La Liga: 10-man Sevilla score late, but lose ground in title race

Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 23, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Wissam Ben Yedder kept 10-man Sevilla unbeaten in eight Spanish league games when the forward scored in stoppage time to snatch a 1-1 draw at Leganes on Sunday.

With dense fog at Butarque Stadium in Madrid, Ben Yedder slipped behind his marker and met Roque Mesa‘s short cross to the far post where the forward nodded the ball off the turf and into the corner of the net.

The draw left Pablo Machin’s Sevilla in third place and five points behind leader Barcelona as the league starts its two-week winter break.

“It was tough for us after they scored first, but we leave with a draw,” Ben Yedder said. “It is an important point.”

Leganes had gone ahead when Mikel Vesga headed in a cross by Allan Nyom in the fifth minute.

Sevilla was playing without top scorer Pablo Sarabia and midfielder Ever Banega, both serving one-game suspensions for accumulating five yellow cards.

It then lost Franco Vazquez when he was given a direct red card at halftime for arguing with the referee. Jesus Navas also had to be substituted during the break because of a muscle injury in his right leg.

“This team showed it has spirit and courage,” Machin said.

“We knew how to overcome the sending off and the problem with Jesus. . I am sure (Vazquez) thought that he was right . but it doesn’t justify losing your temper and getting sent off.”

Shortly before Ben Yedder netted his eighth goal in the league this season, both Sevilla’s Ibrahim Amadou and Leganes striker Youssef En-Nesyri sent shots off the woodwork.

Leganes, despite being near the bottom of the table in 16th place, hasn’t lost at home to the top three teams in the standings. It upset Barcelona 2-1 in September and drew 1-1 with second-placed Atletico Madrid last month.