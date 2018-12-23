Pogba thankful for Mourinho, who made him a better person

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Don’t check the address bar; This isn’t The Onion.

With a post-Jose Mourinho win in his locker, Manchester United playmaker Paul Pogba is giving thanks for his time with the mercurial manager.

Pogba, 25, played a big role as a starter in United’s demolition of Cardiff City in Wales, and says that Mourinho helped make him a better person, and thanked him for that.

“We won trophies with Jose and I want to thank him for that,” he said. “He makes me improve, as a person as well, and that’s it. That’s the past, I want to thank him for that. I’m sure that is the same for all the players and now we are looking forward to the next game.”

Now, sure, bad spells in our lives can make us better people, but we read this as more of a “It wasn’t all bad” post from Pogba than a Kelly Clarkson “What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger” jam.

Decade-old pop music quota reached.

