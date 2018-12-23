Premier League club Power Rankings: Week 18

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Let the festive gifts keep flowing, with a brand new, Sunday edition of the Premier League club power rankings.

[ ARCHIVE: Premier League club power rankings ]

20. Huddersfield Town — Eighteen games, 11 goals. They’ve scored two goals in a game once.

Last week: 19

Season high: 16

Season low: 20

19. Fulham — A clean sheet against Newcastle was nice, but three points would’ve been nicer.

Last week: 20

Season high: 11

Season low: 20

18. Burnley — Sean Dyche would be well served by using the festive season to find any combination of attacking philosophy that works for his men.

Last week: 18

Season high: 13

Season low: 20

17. Cardiff City — The Bluebirds allowed two total goals in their first three Premier League matches. They’ve since allowed 36 in 15, including five to Manchester United on Saturday, and kept one clean sheet.

Last week: 16

Season high: 15

Season low: 20

16. Southampton — Ralph Hasenhuttl has the Saints on the up-and-up, and Danny Ings is back in form.

Last week: 17

Season high: 13

Season low: 20

15. Newcastle United — Is the January window open yet? Because Ayoze Perez, Matt Ritchie, and Christian Atsu are not setting Salomon Rondon up for success.

Last week: 13

Season high: 13

Season low: 19

14. Crystal Palace — Palace probably deserved to beat City last season, but got the job done this time around. Just needed to get rid of Big Sam is all.

Last week: 15

Season high: 6

Season low: 17

13. Brighton and Hove Albion — Here’s what we wrote last week: “Hung tough with Chelsea, and can get redemption for the Burnley loss by beating up a struggling Bournemouth.” Narrator voice meme: They didn’t.

Last week: 10

Season high: 9

Season low: 19

12. Bournemouth — That’s a collective sigh of relief coming from the South Coast.

Last week: 12

Season high: 6

Season low: 14

11. Everton — Two points in their last five games have the Toffees sliding down the table with an exclamation point heading into Christmas.

Last week: 8

Season high: 5

Season low: 13

10. Leicester City — Jamie Vardy gets the Foxes back on track with a notable win at Chelsea.

Last week: 12

Season high: 7

Season low: 13



9. Watford — The mercurial Hornets knocked off in-form West Ham, even if the three points were probably a fortunate haul given their performance.

Last week: 11

Season high: 4

Season low: 14

8. Wolves — No shame in losing to Liverpool.

Last week: 7

Season high: 5

Season low: 13

7. West Ham United — Manuel Pellegrini‘s men were unlucky in a 2-0 loss to Watford, and will want to immediately right the ship at Southampton.

Last week: 11

Season high: 6

Season low: 20

6. Manchester United — 5-1 on the road is 5-1 on the road, even against the woeful defense of Cardiff City.

Last week: 9

Season high: 4

Season low: 14

5. Chelsea — That’s a bad loss, Petey. Antonio Rudiger is right to fume.

Last week: 4

Season high: 1

Season low: 5



4. Arsenal — Slides up by default thanks to Chelsea’s loss, but some good signs in the 3-1 defeat of Burnley.

Last week: 5

Season high: 2

Season low: 9

2. Man City *New season low* — Granted Kevin De Bruyne was on the bench for an hour and immediately injected life into the sky blue side, but losing to Palace at home is not on the blueprint for defending a title.

Last week: 2

Season high: 1

Season low: 3

2. Tottenham Hotspur — What a performance at Goodison Park. In terms of producing goals, it might’ve been the most irrepressible of the Premier League season so far.

Last week: 3

Season high: 2

Season low: 8

1. Liverpool — For Christmas, the unbeaten Reds get a visit from Newcastle United. Don’t blow it.

Last week: 1

Season high: 1

Season low: 4

Follow @NicholasMendola