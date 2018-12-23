Report: Juventus working to sign Arsenal’s Ramsey

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In what would be a very Juventus move, The Old Lady is said to be working toward signing Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer.

Ramsey, 27, has made 352 appearances for Arsenal since arriving from Cardiff City in 2008, making loan stints with Nottingham Forest and Cardiff as well. The Welshman scored 61 goals with 63 assists for the Gunners, winning three FA Cups.

Able to sign anywhere on a Bosman transfer after Jan. 1, Arsenal reportedly stopped efforts to sign him to a new deal at the Emirates Stadium earlier this year. His contract status has been the subject of many a Unai Emery press conference question.

Although I think some of my colleague Kyle Bonn’s inclusions here don’t quite fit his bill, here’s a very decent Tweet:

In the past 3 years, Juve has: -Signed Emre Can: free

-Sold Bonucci and bought him back a year later: €7m profit

-Signed Cuadrado: €20m

-Signed Sczcesny: €12m

-Signed De Sciglio: €12m

-Signed Pjanic: €32m

-Signed Betancur: €12.5

-Signed Dani Alves: free — Kyle Bonn (@the_bonnfire) December 23, 2018

