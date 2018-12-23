Son’s six-star Spurs wreck Everton

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everton score first through Walcott

1st time “Fab Four” score in same match

Eriksen scores beauty (video)

Son with two goals, assist

Heung-Min Son, Dele Alli, Harry Kane, and Christian Eriksen all scored, with Son and Kane at the double, as Tottenham Hotspur battered Everton 6-2 at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Gylfi Sigurdsson and Theo Walcott scored for Everton, who has taken just two of their last 15 available points.

Son added an assist and was especially strong for Spurs. Tottenham improves its winning march to four league matches, and now sits two points back of second place Man City and six behind Liverpool.

Richarlison just missed with a 10th minute header as Everton had the first true chance of the match, and both Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Gylfi Sigurdsson couldn’t react quickly enough to flick the shot into the goal.

An over-aggressive Jordan Pickford nearly allowed a goal to Christian Eriksen before making a fine save on Kieran Trippier.

The Toffees took the lead when Sigurdsson sent Calvert-Lewin into the left side of the box, and Walcott ran to the six to slot the latter’s cutback pass. 1-0, 21′.

Calvert-Lewin looked to have made it 2-0, but his stronger header was defied for a foul on Davinson Sanchez. Touchy.

Instead, it was soon 1-1. Pickford came way out of his box and knocked down his center back Kurt Zouma, who was first to a Harry Kane ball over the top. Son reaped the benefits with a pretty finish inside the far post.

Pickford made a nice save before Spurs took the lead, with Dele having plenty of time to fire the Son-inspired rebound into the goal.

And three. The 42nd minute saw another rebound goal, as Trippier’s free kick beyond Pickford and off the post went to Kane. The England captain saw nothing but a yawning cage in front of him.

3 – Jordan Pickford has now made errors leading to three opposition goals in the Premier League this season; no player has made more (level with Begovic & Leno). Walkabout. pic.twitter.com/IbGWnuoiBx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 23, 2018

Eriksen spun a volleyed goal past Pickford off of Seamus Coleman‘s half clearance in the 49th, putting the match to bed.

Hold on, though? Everton nabbed a goal in the 51st minute when Lucas Digne dribbled to find Sigurdsson, who dribbled a bit himself before beating Hugo Lloris.

Son made it 5-2, with substitute Erik Lamela putting the ball right onto his run, and the South Korean sliding his chance under Pickford.

Picked apart, and how: Son then raced onto a Ben Davies cross to slide a perfect pass to a shockingly unmarked Kane for 6-2.

