More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Son’s six-star Spurs wreck Everton

By Nicholas MendolaDec 23, 2018, 12:51 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Everton score first through Walcott
  • 1st time “Fab Four” score in same match
  • Eriksen scores beauty (video)
  • Son with two goals, assist

Heung-Min Son, Dele Alli, Harry Kane, and Christian Eriksen all scored, with Son and Kane at the double, as Tottenham Hotspur battered Everton 6-2 at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Gylfi Sigurdsson and Theo Walcott scored for Everton, who has taken just two of their last 15 available points.

Son added an assist and was especially strong for Spurs. Tottenham improves its winning march to four league matches, and now sits two points back of second place Man City and six behind Liverpool.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Richarlison just missed with a 10th minute header as Everton had the first true chance of the match, and both Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Gylfi Sigurdsson couldn’t react quickly enough to flick the shot into the goal.

An over-aggressive Jordan Pickford nearly allowed a goal to Christian Eriksen before making a fine save on Kieran Trippier.

The Toffees took the lead when Sigurdsson sent Calvert-Lewin into the left side of the box, and Walcott ran to the six to slot the latter’s cutback pass. 1-0, 21′.

Calvert-Lewin looked to have made it 2-0, but his stronger header was defied for a foul on Davinson Sanchez. Touchy.

Instead, it was soon 1-1. Pickford came way out of his box and knocked down his center back Kurt Zouma, who was first to a Harry Kane ball over the top. Son reaped the benefits with a pretty finish inside the far post.

Pickford made a nice save before Spurs took the lead, with Dele having plenty of time to fire the Son-inspired rebound into the goal.

And three. The 42nd minute saw another rebound goal, as Trippier’s free kick beyond Pickford and off the post went to Kane. The England captain saw nothing but a yawning cage in front of him.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Eriksen spun a volleyed goal past Pickford off of Seamus Coleman‘s half clearance in the 49th, putting the match to bed.

Hold on, though? Everton nabbed a goal in the 51st minute when Lucas Digne dribbled to find Sigurdsson, who dribbled a bit himself before beating Hugo Lloris.

Son made it 5-2, with substitute Erik Lamela putting the ball right onto his run, and the South Korean sliding his chance under Pickford.

Picked apart, and how: Son then raced onto a Ben Davies cross to slide a perfect pass to a shockingly unmarked Kane for 6-2.

WATCH: Eriksen marks Spurs onslaught with sweet, sweet strike

By Nicholas MendolaDec 23, 2018, 12:31 PM EST
Leave a comment

Seven-goal games sometimes sweep big goals under the rug, so let’s not make that mistake with Christian Eriksen‘s sensationally-spun goal against Everton on Sunday.

[ MORE: Atlanta hires De Boer ]

The goal was the sixth of the match, currently 5-2 in favor of Eriksen’s Spurs, and it’s a sweeter strike than most.

In fact, there’s something to be said about it measuring up to Andros Townsend‘s marker on Saturday for Crystal Palace at Manchester City.

Whereas Townsend smashed his with venom, Eriksen picked out his volley and spun it around a defender and a flying Jordan Pickford.

Beautiful stuff.

Ronaldo may be tiring as Juve go on record march

Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 23, 2018, 12:16 PM EST
Leave a comment

Cristiano Ronaldo is helping Juventus break records but it could be taking a toll on the Portugal star.

Ronaldo has started all but one of Juve’s 23 games this season, having missed only the first Champions League match against Young Boys through suspension following his first-ever red card in the competition.

The 33-year-old forward has scored 12 goals since leaving Real Madrid in the offseason, despite being the subject of a rape allegation in the United States.

Kathryn Mayorga filed a civil lawsuit in Nevada in September claiming Ronaldo raped her in his Las Vegas hotel room in 2009. Police reopened an investigation into the allegation at her request. The Juve player has denied any wrongdoing.

[ MORE: Atlanta hires De Boer ]

Ronaldo’s form in front of goal has dipped in recent games, failing to score in open play in four matches although he did convert a penalty in the Turin derby on Dec. 15.

He went close on several occasions in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Roma and was denied by goalkeeper Robin Olsen. Ronaldo also produced some trademark fancy footwork to set up a goal for Douglas Costa that was ruled out following a video review.

However, the Portugal great looked tired at times and Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri has said he will give the five-time World Player of the Year a rest by sitting out one of the upcoming matches before the winter break, against Atalanta or Sampdoria.

Juve can afford to sideline him after the victory over Roma clinched the unofficial winter title with two matches to go before the halfway point of the season is reached.

Allegri’s side, seemingly unstoppable as it seeks an eighth successive Serie A title, has an eight-point lead over second-placed Napoli and a 16-point advantage over Inter Milan in third.

Juve has won 16 of 17 league matches, dropping points only in a surprise draw against Genoa.

The club’s haul of 49 points has broken its own Italian record and set a record for the top five leagues in Europe.

Still, Juve appears not to have hit top gear. It is traditionally stronger in the second half of the season and appeared to be conserving energy in its past three matches, winning each 1-0.

MISFIRING FORWARDS

Napoli’s top strikers have been misfiring.

Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens have seven Serie A goals apiece this season but neither has scored in five league matches since a 5-1 win over Empoli on Nov. 2.

Both hit the woodwork in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Spal when defender Raul Albiol was on target.

Another Napoli forward, Jose Callejon, has failed to score this season in 20 matches in all competitions.

Mertens was the club’s top marksman last term with 18 league goals.

PIATEK POWER

Genoa forward Krzysztof Piatek has regained his scoring touch.

He netted nine goals in his opening seven league matches, plus four in his first game for the club in the Italian Cup, but the Poland international then failed to hit the target in five games before breaking his drought last month.

Piatek struck again in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Atalanta to take his tally to six in as many matches in all competitions. However, he was dismayed that another effort was given as a Rafael Toloi own goal.

“I am very happy with the great Genoa victory,” he wrote on Instagram. “But I celebrated less because as soon I got to the locker room I heard the news that my first goal was an own goal. I feel that it is in every respect a double and that Serie A should go back on its decision.”

Piatek tops the scoring charts with 13 league goals, two more than Ronaldo. No player in Europe’s top leagues has netted more domestically.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Atlanta United hires Dutch legend De Boer to replace Martino

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 23, 2018, 11:17 AM EST
Leave a comment

Atlanta United will defend their Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup with Frank De Boer at the helm.

The Major League Soccer side announced De Boer’s hiring on Sunday morning, a shade over two weeks removed from defeating Portland Timbers in the MLS Cup Final.

[ MORE: Transfer rumor roundup ]

De Boer takes over for Tata Martino, who is rumored to be filling the Mexico national team managerial opening.

“The club’s sportive ambitions, as set out in a long-term strategy to be the best in class, clearly fits my personal ambitions,” de Boer said. “I would like to build on the current success to develop a secure, solid foundation for the club at the top of MLS and beyond. Aside from the club’s ambitions, the values, culture and the philosophy for the entire organization are a vital part in realizing that point of success. This is exactly what I believe in as a person and as a coach. All of this combined, makes that I am really excited to be a part of it.”

The Dutchman has been out of management since a short-lived stint running Crystal Palace in 2017, and has also led Ajax and Inter Milan. He won four Eredivisie titles as Ajax boss, and was assistant manager for the Netherlands when the Dutch finished runners-up at the 2010 World Cup.

De Boer is better known as a defender, earning 112 caps and scoring 14 goals for the Netherlands in a career that saw him win the Champions League with Ajax and several domestic titles between the Dutch club and Barcelona.

Transfer gossip: $91m for Arsenal target; Chelsea man in Pulisic swap?

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 23, 2018, 11:03 AM EST
Leave a comment

English youngsters? After signing Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund wants all of them.

Well, not quite, but Goal is reporting that BVB asked for Callum Hudson-Odoi while discussing the potential transfer of Christian Pulisic to Chelsea.

[ MORE: Pogba thankful for Mourinho ]

The report says that Chelsea wasn’t moved by the idea and is hoping to sign Hudson-Odoi to a new deal, but the idea of losing him for nothing could become scarier as January moves nearer.

Bayern Munich is also interested in the player, who turned 18 in November and has a goal and an assist in the Europa League amongst nine senior appearances for Chelsea.

Lille winger Nicolas Pepe is going to cost at least $91 million, according to director Luis Campos, a bit more than the $56 million Arsenal was reportedly ready to spend on the 23-year-old.

The right winger has 12 goals and seven assists in 18 Ligue 1 matches this season, and has scored against Paris Saint-Germain, Lyon, and Marseille. He also has three goals in 10 caps for the Ivory Coast.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is reportedly reaching back to his Premier League days in a bid to improve his strike force.

The Hoops may chase either Jermain Defoe or Andy Carroll in a move which would sure to take the fight for an eighth-straight Scottish championship.

Celtic has a one-point lead on Rangers and a three-point lead on Aberdeen, having played one less game. The club is also the highest-scoring team in the league, but with all due respect: either, when healthy, would light up the scoreboard in Scotland.