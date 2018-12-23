More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Watch Live: Everton v. Tottenham Hotspur

By Nicholas MendolaDec 23, 2018, 10:09 AM EST
Tottenham Hotspur can move to within two points of second place Man City if it wins its fourth-straight Premier League match via Sunday’s tilt against Everton at Goodison Park (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The lineups promise forward-thinking football, though Erik Lamela, Bernard, and Lucas Moura are on the bench.

Everton risks entering Christmas five points back of the Top Six, having claimed just two of its last available 12 points. Those were draws with Watford and Newcastle United.

LINEUPS

Everton: Pickford, Digne, Zouma, Keane, Coleman, Gomes, Davies, Richarlison, Sigurdsson, Walcott, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Stekelenburg, Mina, Baines, Bernard, Schneiderlin, Niasse, Tosun.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane. Subs: Gazzaniga, Rose, Foyth, Walker-Peters, Skipp, Lamela, Lucas.

Report: Juventus working to sign Arsenal’s Ramsey

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 23, 2018, 9:25 AM EST
In what would be a very Juventus move, The Old Lady is said to be working toward signing Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer.

Ramsey, 27, has made 352 appearances for Arsenal since arriving from Cardiff City in 2008, making loan stints with Nottingham Forest and Cardiff as well. The Welshman scored 61 goals with 63 assists for the Gunners, winning three FA Cups.

Able to sign anywhere on a Bosman transfer after Jan. 1, Arsenal reportedly stopped efforts to sign him to a new deal at the Emirates Stadium earlier this year. His contract status has been the subject of many a Unai Emery press conference question.

Although I think some of my colleague Kyle Bonn’s inclusions here don’t quite fit his bill, here’s a very decent Tweet:

 

Milner: Liverpool will be ready for the “Challenge of Christmas”

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 23, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
James Milner and Liverpool are ready for the challenge of Christmas, we can assure you is not a new cup competition.

Milner admits that there’s a “festive feeling” around Boxing Day games, but insists that Liverpool are ready to play a distraction-free match against Newcastle United on Wednesday (Coverage begins at 9:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Noting that the Reds will be training on Christmas and staying in a hotel ahead of the Magpies’ visit, the ex-Newcastle midfielder says Liverpool will be focused on the task at hand against a Rafa Benitez‘s stingy defending unit.

From LiverpoolFC.com:

“We’ve got a good group of players who have done that very well this year and a lot of players who are very experienced around Christmas time and know what it’s about.

“It is a tough time of year, there are plenty of things going on, and that’s all part of the challenge of Christmas.”

Newcastle hasn’t beaten Liverpool at Anfield since the 1994-95 League Cup, and has been blanked 10 times in the Reds’ legendary home.

Then again, Liverpool hasn’t taken six points from a season series with the Magpies since 2008-09. There’s a good chance this is the season for that.

Liverpool heads into Christmas with a four-point advantage atop the Premier League table.

Pogba thankful for Mourinho, who made him a better person

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 23, 2018, 7:55 AM EST
Don’t check the address bar; This isn’t The Onion.

With a post-Jose Mourinho win in his locker, Manchester United playmaker Paul Pogba is giving thanks for his time with the mercurial manager.

Pogba, 25, played a big role as a starter in United’s demolition of Cardiff City in Wales, and says that Mourinho helped make him a better person, and thanked him for that.

“We won trophies with Jose and I want to thank him for that,” he said. “He makes me improve, as a person as well, and that’s it. That’s the past, I want to thank him for that. I’m sure that is the same for all the players and now we are looking forward to the next game.”

Now, sure, bad spells in our lives can make us better people, but we read this as more of a “It wasn’t all bad” post from Pogba than a Kelly Clarkson “What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger” jam.

Decade-old pop music quota reached.

Ronaldo’s tax-fraud trial set for next month

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 22, 2018, 10:17 PM EST
MADRID (AP) A Spanish court says Cristiano Ronaldo will be tried for tax fraud on Jan. 21.

Ronaldo is expected to plead guilty and receive a suspended two-year sentence, in agreement with a deal the Portugal forward struck with Spain’s state prosecutor and its tax authorities this year.

The deal includes Ronaldo agreeing to also pay a fine of close to $22 million for the reduced sentence.

In Spain, a judge can suspend sentences for two years or less for first-time offenders.

Last year, a state prosecutor accused Ronaldo of four counts of tax fraud from 2011-14 worth $16.5 million. Ronaldo was accused of having used shell companies outside Spain to hide income made from image rights.

The accusation does not involve his salary from former club Real Madrid.

Ronaldo left Madrid to play for Italian champion Juventus last summer.

In 2016, Barcelona forward Lionel Messi received a suspended 21-month jail sentence after being found guilty of defrauding tax authorities of $4.6 million.