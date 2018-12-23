Watch Live: Everton v. Tottenham Hotspur

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham Hotspur can move to within two points of second place Man City if it wins its fourth-straight Premier League match via Sunday’s tilt against Everton at Goodison Park (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The lineups promise forward-thinking football, though Erik Lamela, Bernard, and Lucas Moura are on the bench.

Everton risks entering Christmas five points back of the Top Six, having claimed just two of its last available 12 points. Those were draws with Watford and Newcastle United.

LINEUPS

Everton: Pickford, Digne, Zouma, Keane, Coleman, Gomes, Davies, Richarlison, Sigurdsson, Walcott, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Stekelenburg, Mina, Baines, Bernard, Schneiderlin, Niasse, Tosun.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane. Subs: Gazzaniga, Rose, Foyth, Walker-Peters, Skipp, Lamela, Lucas.

