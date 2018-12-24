More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Top 5 Premier League storylines: Boxing Day

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 24, 2018, 12:21 PM EST
Here’s a look at what we should keep an eye out for on Boxing Day in the Premier League.

December 26 always dishes out some late Christmas gifts, and shocks, around the PL.

This year should be no different…

Liverpool to stay unbeaten? – Liverpool v. Newcastle United, 10 a.m. ET NBCSN [STREAM]

It is 18 and counting for Jurgen Klopp‘s men, who host Newcastle United at Anfield in a fixture which has historically provided plenty of goals and dramatic moments. Klopp and the Liverpool faithful will be hoping it is nothing more than a routine win to keep them four points clear atop the table. With just seven goals conceded so far this season, Virgil Van Dijk in majestic form and squad rotation working out very well, the Reds should be just fine. Newcastle have the potential to cause a shock with Salomon Rondon getting on the end of things, but everything points to Liverpool being unbeaten for the first half of the season.

Man City, Guardiola need a positive response – Leicester City v. Man City, 10 a.m. ET – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

After their shock loss at home to Crystal Palace, Pep Guardiola needs a big response from his stars away at Leicester. Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero have returned form injury in recent weeks, but the loss of David Silva and Fernandinho has arguably been a bigger blow in City’s engine room. Leicester will be buoyed by their win away at Chelsea and they will look to stay tight and use James Maddison and Jamie Vardy on the counter to cause City problems. Ahead of their Jan. 3 game against Liverpool, City need to keep the gap between themselves and Liverpool to at least four points. But Leicester is a tough place to go, especially on Boxing Day and especially with plenty of doubts creeping in about City repeating their title heroics of last season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s Old Trafford return – Man United v. Huddersfield Town, 10 a.m. ET – NBC Sports Gold[STREAM]

A perfect start for Solskjaer at Cardiff saw United score five times in a Premier League game for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge. After that big win, the Norwegian’s return to Old Trafford as United’s manager will have the home fans lauding him even more. He is a club legend and he is trying to help them return to the glory years of the Ferguson era. Alongside him is Mick Phelan, Sir Alex’s former assistant, and they’ve simply taken the shackles off this team. Jose Mourinho asked this group of young, attack-minded players to play in a safety-first manner and they couldn’t do it. Solskjaer may not be the right man to lead United beyond this season when his caretaker role is due to expire, but beating Huddersfield (who have lost five on the trot) and Bournemouth in the next two games will give the Red Devils plenty of momentum heading into the next year. The top four dream is now back on for United.

Chelsea aim to get back on track – Watford v. Chelsea, 2:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN [STREAM]

Antonio Rudiger called Chelsea’s defeat at home to Leicester “stupid” and that was a fair summation. Maurizio Sarri‘s men are the most Jekyll and Hyde team in the Premier League this season. They’ve beaten Man City and Arsenal, pushed Liverpool all the way but lost to Wolves and now Leicester and were humiliated by Tottenham. The mentality issue is something Sarri and his players keep bringing up and that is a pretty easy excuse. The issues run a lot deeper at Chelsea, as this squad is largely the same one which downed tools first under Mourinho and then under Antonio Conte just a season after winning the Premier League title for both. A trip to Watford, who have won two on the spin and sit seventh, will be a real test for Chelsea’s creaking defense. It will be intriguing to see if either Alvaro Morata or Olivier Giroud return to the starting lineup as the false nine with Eden Hazard as the fulcrum faltered against Leicester. More than that, it will be intriguing to see if Chelsea can get themselves up for a clash against a team outside of the top six.

Big home games for basement boys – Fulham v. Wolves, 7:30 a.m. ET – NBCSN [STREAM& Burnley v. Everton, 10 a.m. ET – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Boy, how both Fulham and Burnley need big wins on Boxing Day. Both play at home and both have tricky tests against top 10 teams. Fulham host Wolves, while Burnley welcome Everton to Turf Moor. Being in the bottom three for Christmas has been compounded by big wins for Southampton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle over the past few weeks. The only saving grace for Fulham is that Claudio Ranieri‘s men are just four points from safety despite all of their struggles, while Burnley are two points from safety. Both teams need to focus on sorting out their defensive issues if they’re going to remain in the top-flight and getting big wins on Boxing Day can propel an upturn in the second half of the season.

Boxing Day Premier League TV schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 24, 2018, 10:50 AM EST
Boxing Day is a sacred day in English soccer and the Premier League games will be in full flow while the rest of the world watches on.

With nine games on December 26 and one on December 27, the feast of festive action continues.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below



You can also watch Premier League "Goal Rush" for all the goals as they go in around the grounds.



Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Wednesday, December 26th
7:30 a.m. ET: Fulham v. Wolves – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Liverpool v. Newcastle United – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Cardiff City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City v. Man City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Man United v. Huddersfield Town – NBC Sports Gold[STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:15 p.m. ET: Brighton v. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:30 p.m. ET: Watford v. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]

Thursday, December 27th
2:45 pm. ET: Southampton v. West Ham – NBCSN [STREAM]

Report: Sir Alex pulled strings to secure Solskjaer appointment

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 23, 2018, 9:55 PM EST
Sure, Sir Alex Ferguson retired as manager of Manchester United in 2013, but it has widely been accepted that the legendary Scot would remain an influential figure for many years to come.

Ever since helping to appoint David Moyes as his successor, not much has been said of Ferguson throwing his weight around come decision-making time. Until now.

According to a report from the Sun, Ferguson “helped make sure” that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed interim manager following this week’s dismissal of Jose Mourinho. Mike Phelan, Ferguson’s longtime assistant manager, will also serve as a first-team coach on Solskjaer’s staff.

“Once (chief executive Ed) Woodward had talked to the Glazers and told them he wanted Mourinho out, he needed to be certain he could get the right kind of figure in for the short term, at least.

“That’s where Fergie came in and he helped make sure the whole thing happened with Solskjaer and Phelan.”

Solskjaer has already revealed that Ferguson has been in touch and made himself available in a consultant’s capacity should his former player and prolific goalscorer require his services.

Nainggolan suspended by Inter Milan “for disciplinary reasons”

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 23, 2018, 9:05 PM EST
MILAN (AP) Inter Milan has banned midfielder Radja Nainggolan “for disciplinary reasons.”

In a brief statement on Sunday, Inter says it “can confirm Nainggolan has been temporarily suspended from football activity.”

The club has not disclosed precise reasons, or the length of the ban, but according to Italian media reports he turned up late for training on Sunday morning, and had also done so several times last week.

Nainggolan was fined and dropped from his previous club Roma’s squad for a match in January after a series of drunken, live Instagram postings on New Year’s Eve.

The 30-year-old Belgian joined Inter in the offseason in a deal which valued him at 38 million euros ($44.3 million).

Nainggolan has struggled with an ankle injury this month but played more than an hour of Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Chievo Verona.

The suspension means he will miss Wednesday’s showdown against Napoli. Inter is third in Serie A, eight points behind Napoli and 16 adrift of leader Juventus.

Sarri ponders Chelsea’s mental strength following Leicester loss

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Andy EdwardsDec 23, 2018, 7:51 PM EST
Dreams of competing for this season’s Premier League title have gone for Chelsea, but even worse is the uncertainty felt by Maurizio Sarri over the mental strength of his team.

Following Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Leicester City, Sarri revealed that his side has perhaps struggled to rebound from seeing it’s 12-game unbeaten start snapped last month (losses in three of their last six league games), and on Saturday failed to respond to in-game adversity in the best of ways — quotes from the Independent:

“The physical performance, I don’t know the numbers today, but in the match against Bournemouth it was one of the best of the season, maybe the best in quality. I don’t think it’s possible for the physical conditioning to change in two minutes. Today we were very well for 55 minutes, and two minutes after the goal we were in trouble so I think there is another reason.

“We lost the match because the reaction after the goal was in the wrong direction, I think we had only to continue. We were in full control of the match. We were dangerous without conceding anything to the opponents, so we had only to continue.”

Sarri went so far as to say he’ll consider enlisting the help of a sports psychologist to help his players respond more positively to future struggles. It’s a tactic with which he’s got plenty of experience, but isn’t something currently happening at the club.

“Not at the moment, because it’s not easy. I had a sports psychologist 15 years ago in Italy, it was really very difficult because the clubs were not ready in that moment, but I think that they are not ready also in this moment.”