Anthony Martial out for Manchester United

Anthony Martial is out for Manchester United’s Boxing Day clash with Huddersfield Town (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com).

The Frenchman has been in fine form this season despite United’s struggles (he is their top scorer with nine goals) but caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Martial has missed out due to feeling ill.

Speaking ahead of the clash against Huddersfield, Solskjaer revealed what was wrong with Martial.

“He must have had a bad chef over Christmas – he has fallen ill. If it is food poisoning or if it is something else, I don’t know,” Solskjaer said. “The other two (changes) are just changes that I think are right for this game.”

Diogo Dalot, Fred and Juan Mata have come in for Ashley Young, Ander Herrera and Martial.

It appears that Martial will be able to return for the clash against Bournemouth in four days time, and at this busy time of the year it was likely Solskjaer would mix up his attacking line as United certainly do not have a shortage of options in that area.

But with Romelu Lukaku away on “compassionate leave” it is down to Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Paul Pogba to deliver the goals and attacking impetus for Solskjaer.

