Everton brush aside Burnley with early flurry

- Everton bounce back from embarrassment
- Three goals in 22 minutes does the job
- Everton climb three spots to 8th
- Burnley stuck in relegation zone
Well, that was one way for Everton to respond to suffering a 6-2 hammering on the weekend.
Marco Silva‘s Toffees jumped all over Burnley from the opening whistle on Boxing Day, scoring three goals in the opening 22 minutes, and routing the Clarets for just their second victory away from home this season.
Yerry Mina opened the scoring with 99 seconds on the clock, heading home Bernard‘s deftly floated cross to the back post. The chance came from Burnley’s inability to completely clear an Everton free-kick routine.
It was 2-0 barely 10 minutes later, thanks to another sensational free kick from left back Lucas Digne. It was the Frenchman who snatched a point from Watford with a stoppage-time equalizer last week.
3-0 came eight minutes later, when Gylfi Sigurdsson beat Joe Hart from the penalty spot. Burnley struggled with yet another Everton set piece, Ben Mee handling the ball inside the box as Mina and Kurt Zouma caused all kinds of problems at the back post.
Burnley pulled a goal back before halftime, but that’s as close as they would get. James Tarkowski‘s header hit the post and was narrowly kept out by Jordan Pickford and Co., but everyone in a white shirt appeared to stop after the ball caromed back into play, leaving Ben Gibson in perfect position for a relatively simple finish.
Following a rather nondescript opening 25 minutes of the second half, Digne restored the three goal lead and put the game away with a long-range strike in the 71st minute. No one closed him down from nearly 30 yards out, so he fired a low, bouncing ball through traffic. It just so happened to evade a sea of bodies, including an outstretched Hart.
Everton put the cherry on top and scored a few style points as Sigurdsson found Richarlison with a seeing-eye through ball in the 93rd minute. The Brazilian split two defenders and fired past Hart to make the final score 5-1.
The victory sees Everton pick up three points and leapfrog three sides en route to eighth place in the league table (for the time being, as Watford play later on Wednesday). Burnley, meanwhile, remain in 18th, with the prospects of a tough relegation battle now realer than ever.