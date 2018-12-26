Fulham held by Wolves

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wolves equalize late on

Fulham took the lead through Sessegnon

No win in six PL games for Fulham

Fulham and Wolves drew 1-1 at Craven Cottage on Boxing Day, as the home side almost held on for a precious win.

Ryan Sessegnon gave them the lead in the second half, but a late equalizer from Romain Saiss denied the Cottagers all three points. Aleksandar Mitrovic went close to scoring on multiple occasions, but Fulham’s main man couldn’t cap his superb display with a goal.

With the draw Fulham momentarily moved off the bottom of the Premier League table, while Wolves edged up to ninth.

Fulham started well as Mitrovic had a powerful effort blocked and nodded just wide soon after.

Wolves looked dangerous on the counter and could have had a penalty kick as Denis Odoi appeared to clearly handle the ball from a corner but nothing was given.

Soon after Raul Jimenez almost scored a fantastic goal as he controlled a high ball in the box, swivelled and smashed just over. Before half time Fulham, and Mitrovic, came close twice as he first headed an effort on goal and then somehow couldn’t get on the end of Cyrus Christie‘s driven cross to the back post.

Mitrovic then got past two Wolves defenders in the box and had a clean sight on goal, but Rui Patricio rushed out to deny the Serbian striker.

In the second half Wolves started to edge their way back into the game but were mostly limited to long-range efforts as Fulham’s defense stood firm.

And then the key moment arrived via a substitute.

A long ball into the box caused mayhem and Patricio could punch clear. Sessegnon drilled a low effort in on goal which Wolves couldn’t clear as the ball crossed the line and put Fulham ahead.

But Wolves struck back with less than five minutes on the clock as Ivan Cavaleiro crossed to the back post and Saiss arrived to tap home after Helder Costa put Joe Bryan under pressure. 1-1.

Late on Wolves looked more likely to find a winner, but Mitrovic almost squeezed home a winner but Conor Coady cleared his shot off the line with Patricio beaten.

