Hot Hazard runs Chelsea past Watford

By Nicholas MendolaDec 26, 2018, 4:24 PM EST
  • Kabasele stretchered out of stadium
  • Hazard scores in each half
  • Pereyra nets terrific equalizer (video)

Eden Hazard scored a pair of goals to lead Chelsea back up the table in a 2-1 win over Watford at Vicarage Road on Wednesday.

Roberto Pereyra scored a beautiful volley for Watford, but the Hornets will be more concerned with Christian Kabasele. The defender needed to be stretchered from the stadium after sliding into the goal post in a bid to block Hazard’s opener.

Chelsea is back into fourth, two points ahead of Arsenal and four back of Man City, while Watford finishes Boxing Day in the table’s ninth position.

Willian came near to making it 1-0 when Cesc Fabregas slotted him into the left of the box, and he beat Ben Foster but not the goal post.

Christian Kabasele slid hard into the post and needed plenty of help from the trainers. He tried to gut out a performance, but Adrian Mariappa needed to take his place.

Hazard missed a chance to open the scoring earlier in the half, but made no mistake in stoppage time. The Belgian squared his hips to shoot to the right, then kept dribbling and shot left after Ben Foster committed his body to the feint. Mateo Kovacic set up the goal.

Watford leveled the score within moments, a training ground play when saw Pereyra sneak atop the 18 for a volleyed finish inside the near post.

Gerard Deulofeu thought he’d won a penalty off David Luiz in the 54th minute, but no whistle came for what appeared to be shoulder-to-shoulder.

Hazard won a penalty off Foster in the 57th, and left no doubt with his conversion.

N'Golo Kante and Troy Deeney missed chances at each end as the game reached its final 10 minutes.

Foster stopped a Willian chance cued up by Marcos Alonso in the 89th, the ensuing corner kick nearly serving the same purpose of a third goal.

Premier League Preview: Southampton vs. West Ham

Victoria Jones/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaDec 26, 2018, 5:35 PM EST
  • Saints, Irons have split last six meetings
  • 15 combined goals in last 4 head-to-head
  • West Ham leads all-time 41W-30D-34L

Two teams who watched the Boxing Day festivities on television now take center stage at St. Mary’s when Southampton hosts West Ham United on Thursday (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Manuel Pellegrini‘s Irons are coming off a disappointing end to their four-match win streak, and probably deserved better than the weekend’s loss to Watford.

Meanwhile, Southampton has looked much better under new manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and can climb another spot by winning at home on Thursday.

West Ham can rise as high as ninth with a win, while Saints can leapfrog Newcastle into 15th.

What they’re saying

Saints boss Hasenhuttl on the refining the dynamic: “We had a very good video session after Huddersfield and looked at a few things from the game. There were a lot of good moments in our game, but also a few where we can defend better. You always have to improve your game and your automatisms and I think that was important to look at.”

West Ham’s in-form Robert Snodgrass on Boxing Day“My wife and my kids are used to it now and we will spend the time we get together smiling, opening presents and playing games like most families, and I’m certainly not the only person who had to go to work on Christmas Day. As a player, you want to play games, you want to kick on and you want to push forward. The way we’re playing this season, it’s a building process and we want to keep on creating chances and most weeks we’ll take them and get more points.”

Prediction

Goals for both sets of supporters, and a 1-1 draw at St. Mary’s.

Serie A wrap: Juve rescues draw; Inter strikes late v. Napoli

Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 26, 2018, 5:02 PM EST
A rare Juventus draw opened the door for the Serie A’s hopeful contenders, and many of them punted their chance to gain ground on The Old Lady.

In fact, the nearest chaser allowed Juve to add to its table lead!

Atalanta 2-2 Juventus

An own goal put Juve aside inside of three minutes, but a double from Colombian forward Duvan Zapata — his eighth and ninth goals of the Serie A season — had the Old Lady’s unbeaten league record in question with 34 minutes to go.

Georgio Chiellini set up substitute Cristiano Ronaldo for a 78th minute equalizer to grab a point for Juve, who was down a man from the 53rd minute on thanks to a second yellow handed to Rodrigo Bentacur.

Juve now leads second place Napoli by nine points and third place Inter Milan by 14 because…

Inter Milan 0-0 Napoli

… Inter found a dramatic late winner against the second place Neapolitans.

A rapid fire pair of yellow cards to Kalidou Koulibaly sent Napoli down to 10 men for the final 10 minutes, and Lautaro Martinez took advantage with a stoppage time goal.

When your match’s other top moment may’ve been inside the first 10 seconds, this game needed the goal.

Sampdoria 2-0 Chievo

Southampton outcast Gaston Ramirez and 35-year-old Fabio Quagliarella scored to bring Sampdoria into the Top Five.

Elsewhere
Frosinone 0-0 AC Milan
Bologna 0-2 Lazio
Roma 3-1 Sassuolo
SPAL 0-0 Udinese
Torino 3-0 Empoli
Cagliari 1-0 Genoa
Fiorentina 0-1 Parma

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Juventus 18 16 2 0 36 10 26 8-1-0 8-1-0 50
 Napoli 18 13 2 3 34 15 19 7-2-0 6-0-3 41
 Inter Milan 18 11 3 4 30 14 16 7-1-1 4-2-3 36
 Lazio 18 9 4 5 27 20 7 5-2-2 4-2-3 31
 Sampdoria 18 8 5 5 31 21 10 5-2-2 3-3-3 29
 AC Milan 18 7 7 4 24 19 5 5-2-2 2-5-2 28
 Roma 18 7 6 5 32 24 8 5-3-1 2-3-4 27
 Torino 18 6 8 4 23 18 5 4-1-4 2-7-0 26
 Atalanta 18 7 4 7 33 25 8 4-2-3 3-2-4 25
 Fiorentina 18 6 7 5 25 18 7 5-2-2 1-5-3 25
 Sassuolo 18 6 7 5 28 26 2 3-5-1 3-2-4 25
 Parma 18 7 4 7 17 21 -4 3-4-2 4-0-5 25
 Cagliari 18 4 8 6 17 23 -6 3-5-1 1-3-5 20
 Genoa 18 5 4 9 25 35 -10 4-3-2 1-1-7 19
 SPAL 18 4 5 9 14 25 -11 2-4-3 2-1-6 17
 Empoli 18 4 4 10 22 36 -14 4-1-4 0-3-6 16
 Udinese 18 3 6 9 14 23 -9 2-2-5 1-4-4 15
 Bologna 18 2 7 9 13 26 -13 2-3-4 0-4-5 13
 Frosinone 18 1 7 10 12 36 -24 0-5-4 1-2-6 10
 Chievo 18 0 8 10 13 35 -22 0-4-5 0-4-5 5

Hazard glows after brace in Chelsea win

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaDec 26, 2018, 4:47 PM EST
Eden Hazard is buzzing after breaking the 100-goal barrier for Chelsea, and supporters of the Blues are going to love his comments following a 2-1 win at Watford on Boxing Day.

Hazard, 27, ends the day with 11 goals and nine assists this season for Chelsea and another two goals in the League Cup.

While he’s flirted with Real Madrid and the transfer market for some time, he’s feeling Chelsea this festive season. Here’s his response to breaking the century mark, via the BBC:

“It means a lot, especially because we won today. 101 goals with this amazing club is something i will never forget but now the fans, staff and players want more. I want to score more for this club and then try to be a legend like Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba and John Terry.”

He even had jokes!

After playing another match as a center forward, Hazard claimed his versatility is beyond our expectations.

“I can even play at centre back,” he said. “My target is to score goals and to try and win the game, as a winger or a striker. I missed a couple of chances today, especially in the first half, but I scored two so its important to keep focus.”

What did we learn on Boxing Day?

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2018, 4:29 PM EST
1 Comment

Boxing Day 2018 in the Premier League was absolutely wild. And it could turn out to be an incredibly pivotal day as we’ve now hit the halfway point of the 2018-19 season.

Another shock loss for Man City was compounded by big wins for Liverpool, Tottenham and Man United in the top six. At the bottom, Fulham, Huddersfield and Burnley are in the relegation zone and struggling for confidence.

[ MORE: PL Grades at midway ]

Here’s a look at the key takeaways from the nine PL games played on a crazy Boxing Day.

Man City imploding

Two defeats on the spin to Crystal Palace and Leicester have Pep Guardiola and Man City reeling as they’re now seven points behind Liverpool who sit on top of the Premier League table. They’ve now lost three of their last four PL games, and perhaps some of the desire they had last season is no longer there. City’s home game against Liverpool on Jan. 3 now likely represents a final chance to peg the Reds back. That seems crazy to write with half the season left, but if City were to lose and fall 10 points behind Liverpool, the way Jurgen Klopp‘s men are playing there would be no way back. City lost 2-1 at Leicester as a stunner from Ricardo Pereira did the damage. There is no doubt that Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero are struggling after their returns from injury, while having David Silva only fit enough to come off the bench and Fernandinho out shows that City aren’t coping well with injury absences, especially from a defensive standpoint. Yet with the strength of their squad this is still a huge surprise. Nobody saw this coming from City, and even Guardiola seems to look surprised although he continues to say he is happy with the way his team are playing. He may well be, but they are losing games and making defensive mistakes that Liverpool and Tottenham are not. The reigning champs are in freefall.

Liverpool, Spurs keep on trucking

As City slip up, Liverpool and Spurs just keep on winning. Liverpool secured an eighth-straight win as they hammered Newcastle 4-0 and have now gone the first half of the season unbeaten. Spurs have won five on the spin and have scored 11 goals in their last two games as they’ve battered Everton 6-2 and Bournemouth 5-0 over the festive period. Mauricio Pochettino‘s stock continues to rise (at Man United and elsewhere) and his players have pushed Spurs up to second in the table, as they continue to defy the odds. Both Liverpool and Spurs have in-form attackers aplenty and they’re also sturdy defensively. Right now Liverpool are the bookies’ favorites to win the league and Spurs are genuine title contenders. This title race could be between Jurgen Klopp and Pochettino with Guardiola looking on enviously. With their high-tempo, full-throttle play, both Liverpool and Spurs have been relentless in recent weeks and they show no signs of taking their foot ff the accelerator. Liverpool have Arsenal and Man City coming up next. Tottenham have Wolves and Cardiff. Maybe, just maybe, Spurs are the darkhorses we should all be keeping a closer eye on.

Pogba the key man for Solskjaer

This managing thing is easy, right? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made it two wins from two to kick off his caretaker reign, as he received a wonderful reception in his first game in charge at Old Trafford. United beat Huddersfield 3-1 and the scoreline suggests an easier time for the Red Devils than it was. David De Gea made a wonderful stop at 1-0, but then Paul Pogba took the game over. He swept home to make it 2-0 and curled home a wonderful second to make it 3-0. Solskjaer said that Pogba is “happy now” and with two goals and three assists in the two games since Jose Mourinho was fired, it is clear that the Frenchman was shackled by United’s former coach. Solskjaer has United playing open, attacking soccer and the mood around United has changed completely. With games against Bournemouth and Newcastle coming up, United are well and truly back in the top four hunt. But we cannot get too far ahead of ourselves. With all due respect, they have beaten Cardiff and Huddersfield. The first big test for Solskjaer arrives on Jan. 13 with a trip to play Tottenham at Wembley. Only then will we be able to see how much these confidence-boosting wins have helped their progression.

Burnley, Huddersfield, Fulham could be cut adrift
Burnley were hammered 5-1 at home by Everton. Huddersfield have lost six straight games. Fulham haven’t won in six. They are all in real danger of being cut adrift at the bottom of the table after the festive period. And there are some huge clashes against one another coming up. Fulham’s game against Huddersfield on Dec. 29 is massive for both teams. The Cottagers were unlucky in their 1-1 draw against Wolves on Boxing Day, as Aleksandar Mitrovic went close on several occasions and Claudio Ranieri has clearly made them a better defensive unit. Huddersfield host Burnley on Jan. 2 in what will be a huge scrap and once again pivotal in deciding which team is going to dig themselves out of danger. Huddersfield are dangerous without being clinical, while Burnley’s previously staunch defensive unit now has more holes in it than a piece of Swiss cheese. With Southampton, Crystal Palace and Cardiff City all showing signs of progress in recent weeks, that is further bad news for Burnley, Huddersfield and Fulham. Their revival for the second half of the season starts now. It simply has to.

Race for seventh place is on

Everton and Leicester were always going to be the safe bets to be the ‘best of the rest’ in the Premier League, and big wins for both on Boxing Day underlines their status as the favorites to finish seventh and secure a Europa League spot. Everton hammered Burnley 5-1 and Marco Silva‘s men were unlucky a few days ago to miss chances, have decisions go against them and face a ridiculously clinical Spurs. The Toffees will be right up there with Richarlison and Gyfli Sigurdsson delivering goals and assists. They just have to sort out their defense. As for Leicester, Claude Puel was under pressure this time last week. He has now led Leicester to back-to-back wins against Chelsea and Man City. What a strange game this is. The Foxes are back to being their clinical best and against the top teams they are forced to sit back, defend and then counter. That suits their players down to the ground. What doesn’t is Puel’s penchant to have his teams possess the ball and against the teams in the bottom half of the table, as Leicester often run out of ideas in attack and are frustrated. They must play on the counter more often if they’re going to seal seventh place. With Watford, Bournemouth and Wolves all in the hunt too, the battle for seventh and the Europa League has perhaps never been this muddled. It’s fantastic.