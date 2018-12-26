More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Man United win again, ease by Huddersfield

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2018, 12:02 PM EST
  • Two wins from two for Solskjaer
  • Matic, Pogba score
  • Six-straight defeats for Huddersfield

Manchester United beat Huddersfield Town 3-1 on Boxing Day at Old Trafford, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made it two wins from two as United’s caretaker manager.

Nemanja Matic put United 1-0 up and Paul Pogba scored twice in the second half to ease United to victory. Mathias Jorgensen pulled a goal back for Huddersfield late on, but David Wagner‘s men are now bottom of the table after six-straight defeats.

With the win United now have 32 points, while Huddersfield have 10.

Huddersfield had a great chance to take the lead as a long throw into the box caused mayhem but Terrence Kongolo smashed the ball over the bar fro just six yards out.

United started to pour forward ahead of half time and that pressure eventually pay dividends.

A corner from the left was flicked on by Victor Lindelof and Matic was on hand to tap home and score the first home goal of Solskjaer’s reign.

United should have doubled their lead before the break as Rashford did superbly to nutmeg a defender and cross to the back post, but Diogo Dalot put his effort wide with the goal gaping. Rashford then lashed an effort wide of the far post as United cranked through the gears.

Huddersfield had a few chances at the start of the second half as Laurent Depoitre, Issac Mbenza and Elias Kachunga all went close. Solskjaer brought on Ander Herrera and Ashley Young for Fred and Dalot in the second half as he tried to kick United back into life, but Huddersfield went close again. Depoitre flicked an effort goalwards from a corner but David De Gea produced a magnificent save as the away side continued to threaten.

But Pogba then delivered two moments of quality as he first finished off after great work from Juan Mata and Ander Herrera, and then drilled a shot in from distance for his second and United’s third of the game. Game over.

Huddersfield grabbed a consolation late on as Steve Mounie flicked the ball to Jorgensen to score, but in truth United barely got out of second gear as Solskjaer celebrated a win in his first home game in charge of the Red Devils on a caretaker basis.

Arsenal can’t find winner at Brighton

By Nicholas MendolaDec 26, 2018, 2:07 PM EST
  • Arsenal nears 70 percent possession
  • Aubameyang scores, 7′
  • Locadia levels before half

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Jurgen Locadia traded first half goals as Arsenal dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday.

Arsenal has 38 points and sits fourth, but can be passed by Chelsea later in the day.

Brighton sits 13th, with 22 points.

The Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette partnership paid off early, again, for the Gunners, as the latter drew the defenders his way before finding the Gabonese striker for the finish.

Brighton’s Glenn Murray thought he’d prodded a ball out of Bernd Leno‘s hands and over the goal line, but was whistled for a fall.

Mat Ryan got low to slap away a decent finish when Aubameyang sprang onto a pass over-the-top.

The Seagulls made the score line level thanks to a Stephane Lichtsteiner mistake, as the Swiss defender headed Brighton into a 2v0 opportunity. Only Locadia needed to touch the ball to make it 1-1.

Solly March likes a shot from distance, and Leno made a nice save before colliding with Murray on an ensuing cross.

Alex Iwobi saw a Brighton clearance hit his leg and nearly skitter past Ryan for 2-1, but Arsenal was looking out of answers.

Watch Live: Watford vs. Chelsea

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 26, 2018, 1:54 PM EST
Chelsea aims to climb into the Top Four with a win over seventh-place seeking Watford at Vicarage Road on Wednesday (Watch live at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online at NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Eden Hazard is again back atop the attack for Chelsea, who is coming off a second loss in four matches.

Watford is back in form, unbeaten in three and on a two-match winning run.

LINEUPS

Watford: Foster, Holebas, Kabasele, Cathcart, Femenia, Pereyra, Capoue, Doucoure, Sema, Deeney, Deulofeu. Subs: Gomes, Mariappa, Masina, Cleverley, Quina, Success, Okaka.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Willian, Pedro, Hazard. Subs: Caballero, Cahill, Emerson, Fabregas, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi.

Pochettino refuses to call second-place Spurs title contenders

By Andy EdwardsDec 26, 2018, 1:44 PM EST
Let’s give credit where credit is due: Mauricio Pochettino is, if nothing else in the world, remarkably consistent.

No, we’re not talking about the fact that under his leadership Tottenham Hotspur have achieved a top-three finish in three straight seasons — and appear headed for another one this season — but about the way in which he maintains the same mindset and mantra no matter what the Premier League table says.

On Wednesday, barely an hour after Tottenham hammered Bournemouth 5-0 — on the back of a 6-2 demolition of Everton on the weekend — to go second in the PL table, a point ahead of defending champions Manchester City, one might assume that Pochettino would finally relent and admit that his side is a bonafide title contender.

One would, of course, be wrong — quotes from the BBC:

“We are in a very good position, but Liverpool and Manchester City are the real contenders.

“It is one thing to be a point above them, but Manchester City are the reigning champions and Liverpool are doing fantastic. We are between them and there is still a lot of work to do.

“It is important to manage confidence in the right way, a victory makes us believe, of course, but we think step by step and make sure we can be ready to arrive at the next game in the best condition. The competition is very demanding, be sure to be ready to compete in three days.

“We are only halfway to the end of the season, we need to replicate the same second-half of the season. It is up to us, if we show the same quality and same belief and behave in the way we behave, then maybe at the end of the season we can talk in the way that maybe we fight for big things.

“I am so pleased [with the win] the effort was fantastic. To have one day less after Everton I am very pleased with the performance.”

While Pochettino’s comments were laughably predictable, there’s probably also a hint of truth in them. Sure, Spurs sit second in the table at the halfway point of the season, but the fact remains that Man City are still the side most likely to finish as runners-up or catch Liverpool.

What Spurs have managed to achieve thus far, under very tough circumstances — no signings in the summer transfer window, no home stadium and a constant rash of injuries from August to December, to name a few — has been nothing short of miraculous. That said, the necessary reinforcements aren’t likely to arrive in January and that will almost certainly lead to Spurs running out of gas down the stretch, as has been the case in recent seasons.

However, the fact that Pochettino has managed to stabilize the on-field results with so much background noise serving as a distraction is arguably his greatest miracle to date. At some point, chairman Daniel Levy would be wise to back his manager and show him that (the new) White Hart Lane is a place he can win titles.

Emotional Solskjaer hails Pogba: “He is happy now”

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2018, 1:08 PM EST
Paul Pogba scored twice for Manchester United on Boxing Day as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is making this managerial lark all seem rather easy…

United’s caretaker manager has now won two games from two in the Premier League, scoring eight goals and conceding two.

Solskjaer’s side did give up some big chances to Huddersfield at Old Trafford on Boxing Day, but United were in second gear for most of the game and two moments of quality from Pogba in the second half (plus a world-class save from David De Gea) swung the game in their favor.

“Dave’s [de Gea] save was the defining moment, one of the best saves I’ve seen. I could see it going top corner and he stretches his second arm out,” Solskajer said. “Paul [Pogba] knows he can score more goals and create chances. He had a few assists last week. He’s happy now.”

That last line will be music to the ears of United’s fans.

We all know the quality Pogba has in his locker, but it was clear he had clashed with Jose Mourinho ever since they both arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2016 and United’s former manager had failed to get the best out of the central midfielder.

As a teenager Pogba played for Solskjaer when he was the reserve team coach of United, and it appears the Norwegian is getting the best out of him once again. His two goals were superb finishes, and the second a wonderful effort into the bottom corner from over 25 yards out.

Discussing his return to Old Trafford (this time as manager) with the BBC after the game, Solskjaer lauded the incredible ovation he received. It left him feeling emotional as one of the most legendary goalscorers in United’s history hailed the fans.

“I’ve not got used to it yet. It’s humbling knowing I’m leading this team out. Let’s see if I get used to it. I captained a couple of games but this was very different,” Solskjaer said. “They are the best fans in the world. I had such a great relationship with them. It was probably more emotional for my family in my box as I was focussed on the game. I was surprisingly calm all day. The lads have helped me settle in really quickly.”

Next up for United is a home game against Bournemouth on Sunday and then a trip to Newcastle on Jan. 2. They are edging their way back into the conversation for a top four finish, and although they have beaten two struggling teams, the way they’ve beaten them points towards better times ahead between now and May when Solskjaer’s caretaker role ends.

The way United are attacking and playing without any fear, who says Solskjaer isn’t the right man to lead them back in the top four this season and then even more beyond that?

For now, nobody at Old Trafford is getting too ahead of themselves. They are just happy, like Pogba, to be able to express themselves and win games.

“It was important to win at our stadium, to bring a smile on the face of our supporters,” Nemanja Matic, who scored the first goal, added. “We made some mistakes. We need to see what we can do better. It’s a completely different atmosphere when you win games. This club doesn’t accept drawing or losing a game. This is the way we have to try to win the next one.”

With Solskjaer in charge and Mourinho gone, United have plenty of momentum and have already pushed their way back into the top four picture.

He also revealed that Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial are all in the running to return for their upcoming festive games.

Not a bad front three to come in and knock on the door. It will be great to get them back. Maybe we’ll change the front three,” Solskjaer said.