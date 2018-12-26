Man United win again, ease by Huddersfield

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two wins from two for Solskjaer

Matic, Pogba score

Six-straight defeats for Huddersfield

Manchester United beat Huddersfield Town 3-1 on Boxing Day at Old Trafford, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made it two wins from two as United’s caretaker manager.

Nemanja Matic put United 1-0 up and Paul Pogba scored twice in the second half to ease United to victory. Mathias Jorgensen pulled a goal back for Huddersfield late on, but David Wagner‘s men are now bottom of the table after six-straight defeats.

With the win United now have 32 points, while Huddersfield have 10.

Huddersfield had a great chance to take the lead as a long throw into the box caused mayhem but Terrence Kongolo smashed the ball over the bar fro just six yards out.

United started to pour forward ahead of half time and that pressure eventually pay dividends.

A corner from the left was flicked on by Victor Lindelof and Matic was on hand to tap home and score the first home goal of Solskjaer’s reign.

United should have doubled their lead before the break as Rashford did superbly to nutmeg a defender and cross to the back post, but Diogo Dalot put his effort wide with the goal gaping. Rashford then lashed an effort wide of the far post as United cranked through the gears.

Huddersfield had a few chances at the start of the second half as Laurent Depoitre, Issac Mbenza and Elias Kachunga all went close. Solskjaer brought on Ander Herrera and Ashley Young for Fred and Dalot in the second half as he tried to kick United back into life, but Huddersfield went close again. Depoitre flicked an effort goalwards from a corner but David De Gea produced a magnificent save as the away side continued to threaten.

But Pogba then delivered two moments of quality as he first finished off after great work from Juan Mata and Ander Herrera, and then drilled a shot in from distance for his second and United’s third of the game. Game over.

Huddersfield grabbed a consolation late on as Steve Mounie flicked the ball to Jorgensen to score, but in truth United barely got out of second gear as Solskjaer celebrated a win in his first home game in charge of the Red Devils on a caretaker basis.

