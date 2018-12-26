Spurs thrash Bournemouth in hot pursuit of top-two

- Spurs make it five straight PL wins
- Eriksen, Son, Lucas have 1H party (Kane joins later)
- KWP assists the first three
- Cherries lose for seventh time in nine
The busy festive period is off to a flying start for Tottenham Hotspur, who followed up Sunday’s 6-2 thrashing of Everton with a 5-0 demolition job of Bournemouth on Boxing Day.
With Manchester City suddenly looking fallible, Tottenham have not only erased the gap between themselves and the defending Premier League champions, but moved one point clear into second place on Wednesday. Based on current form, Mauricio Pochettino‘s side might just be the greater threat to Liverpool’s six-point lead.
Christian Eriksen opened the scoring after 16 minutes, benefiting from a massive deflection on his shot from outside the penalty area. The Dane has now scored in three straight Premier League games, beginning with his stoppage-time winner against Burnley last week.
Son Heung-min made it 2-0 just seven minutes later. Kyle Walker-Peters announced himself onto the stage as well, notching his second of three assists on the day by sneaking around Charlie Daniels as the Bournemouth defender couldn’t corral the ball 18 yards from goal. Walker-Peters slid the ball to Son, who needed just one touch to set up his shot from outside the box and beat Asmir Begovic.
Spurs found a third goal before halftime, as Walker-Peters picked out a late-arriving run by Lucas Moura. Walker-Peters broke down the right side of the penalty area and cut the ball back toward the penalty spot and the Brazilian guided it home with ease.
With the goals flowing furiously at Wembley Stadium, Harry Kane had to get in on the action and take his tally to 12 on the PL season. This one was of particularly high quality, as Eriksen’s ball floated over Kane’s shoulder and required the most precise of redirections to beat Begovic inside the far post. Predictably, Kane got it just right.
Son got his second in the 70th minute, as Spurs refused to give up after Begovic and Co., denied them three times. Eventually, the ball fell to Son with an open net five yards in front of him.
