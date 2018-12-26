Stubborn Cardiff hold wasteful Crystal Palace

- Palace dominate but fail to score
- Eagles hit woodwork twice
- Second away point of season for Cardiff
Crystal Palace somehow failed to beat Cardiff City at Selhurst Park on Boxing Day, as the Eagles hit the woodwork twice but could only draw 0-0 against the Bluebirds.
Andros Townsend and Luka Milivojevic hit the post in either half, while Cardiff occasionally threatened on the break but held on for dear life as Wilfried Zaha led the Palace attack.
With the draw Palace move on to 19 points, while Cardiff have 15 points for the season.
Palace nearly got off to a perfect start as Wilfried Zaha opened up Cardiff’s defense, and teed up Townsend who clipped the ball onto the crossbar.
Cardiff settled down a little and Bobby Reid flicked a header over from close range for the Bluebirds.
Palace continued to knock at the door as Zaha’s cross was pushed out and Max Meyer had two efforts blocked with the Eagles pushing hard for an opener.
At the start of the second half Palace continued to push forward as Townsend’s cross almost found one of his teammates and soon after Palace should have been ahead.
Meyer’s shot was half cleared and the ball then fell to Cheikhou Kouyate who smashed over from six yards out. Cardiff were lively on the counter but Palace were always the more likely to score.
Meyer drilled over after racing clear, Zaha hit an effort over and James McArthur had a shot blocked. Connor Wickham then turned and fizzed an effort over the bar and then Luka Milivojevic hit the post from a free kick.
Cardiff then had a glorious chance to snatch the win but Kadeem Harris‘ shot was saved by Vicente Guaita after Mamadou Sakho made a mess of his clearance.
Late on Zaha went close again but Palace just couldn’t break through and were left frustrated.