Today only! Premier League Pass flash sale

For one day only you can receive 30 percent off the Premier League Pass on NBC Sports Gold.

To celebrate the Boxing Day madness, you can sign up for the Premier League Pass on NBC Sports Gold to watch all the games exclusively and much more.

PURCHASE NBC SPORTS GOLD OFFER

Click on the link above to get the offer, and use promo code FLASHSALE at checkout to start streaming the games.

The Premier League Pass also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals which include Premier League Download and much more.

On Boxing Day alone, here are the games available only on NBC Sports Gold.

10 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Cardiff City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Leicester City v. Man City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Man United v. Huddersfield Town – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

