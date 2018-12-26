Watch Live: Liverpool, Man City, Man United, Spurs in Boxing Day action, 10am ET

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Six Premier League games kick off at 10 a.m. ET on Boxing Day, as four of the big boys are in action.

Liverpool host Newcastle, Man City head to Leicester, Huddersfield head to Man United, Crystal Palace host Cardiff, Bournemouth play Spurs at Wembley and Burnley host Everton.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for all six games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Liverpool v. Newcastle United – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Cardiff City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Leicester City v. Man City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Man United v. Huddersfield Town – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

