Anderson leads West Ham to comeback win at Saints

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 27, 2018, 4:36 PM EST
  • Southampton led through Redmond
  • Anderson scored twice to win it for Hammers
  • 10 first team players out injured for West Ham
  • Felipe Anderson has scored 7 goals in his last 9 PL games

SOUTHAMPTON — West Ham United fought back to beat Southampton 2-1 at St Mary’s on Thursday, as all three goals arrived in nine wild second half minutes.

Saints took the lead through Nathan Redmond, but Felipe Anderson scored twice in six minutes to turn the game on its head as Manuel Pellegrini‘s men had to deal with 10 first team players out through injury.

With the victory — their fifth in their last six PL games — West Ham move up to ninth place on 27 points, while Saints remain in 16th on 15 points.

Saints came flying out of the traps with Redmond getting a shot on goal from distance and Ings then wriggling free before firing a shot into the side-netting.

At the other end Felipe Anderson was the main threat as he dribbled past several Saints defenders but then slipped just as he was about to get a shot on goal.

As the first half wore on West Ham were dominant and they should have been ahead through Lucas Perez. Aaron Cresswell crossed from the left and picked out the Spaniard who was totally unmarked but scuffed his shot into the ground and harmlessly wide. A huge letoff for Southampton.

The Hammers went close again just before the break as Robert Snodgrass whipped a shot just wide, but West Ham couldn’t get the goal their first half dominance deserved.

In the second half the game sprung into life in dramatic fashion.

First Southampton took the lead after an almighty goalmouth scramble saw both Oriol Romeu and Redmond denied, then Redmond seemed to bundle the ball over the line with his hand but the goal stood as Saints led 1-0.

West Ham then came flying back, with an equalizer just 168 seconds after they went behind. Anderson cut in from the left and smashed home a low shot which beat Alex McCarthy at his near post. 1-1.

Moments later the Hammers took the lead. A Southampton corner was blocked by the Hammers and they raced into a counter led by Michail Antonio. He fed Anderson who clipped the ball over McCarthy for his and West Ham’s second goal in six minutes.

Saints continued to have chances to equalize as the game turned into an end-to-end encounter with substitute Shane Long almost getting on the end of a cross at the back post. Anderson was causing Saints all kinds of problems as he ran down the left and crossed for Perez but Jannik Vestergaard blocked his shot.

Late on Southampton threw everything at West Ham in search of an equalizer, however it was the Hammers who came closest as Anderson almost wrapped up his hat trick but McCarthy saved twice at his near post.

A-League: Dutch player alleges racist abuse from Adelaide fans

Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 27, 2018, 7:20 PM EST
SYDNEY (AP) Western Sydney Wanderers midfielder Roly Bonevacia has alleged Adelaide United fans made racist comments to him during an A-League match played at Adelaide on Boxing Day.

The Dutch midfielder said on his social media account after the match, which finished 2-2, that he had heard racial slurs.

“Next time keep the racist comments to yourself (at)AdelaideUnited fans!!” Bonevacia wrote on Twitter. “Don’t ruin the game! (hash)sayno.”

Football Federation Australia (FFA) said Thursday it had been made aware of an incident and is working closely with both clubs and the venue to investigate what occurred.

“FFA condemns any form of racist or non-inclusive remarks and will not tolerate it at any time,” the organization said in a statement on its website.

The allegations follow an incident last month where Brisbane Roar goalkeeper Jamie Young, of Scottish and Sri Lankan heritage, was racially abused by a Western Sydney fan in an A-League match at Mudgee, New South Wales.

Toronto FC sign ex-Montreal, LAFC captain Laurent Ciman

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 27, 2018, 6:15 PM EST
Laurent Ciman is back in MLS, after a four-month stint with Ligue 1 side Dijon, after a six-month stint with expansion side Los Angeles FC, after an unwanted trade away from Montreal Impact last December.

The 2015 MLS Defender of the Year — and three-time All-Star — signed with Toronto FC, where he’ll be expected to shore up the Reds’ greatest weakness — and reason they missed the playoffs in 2018 — on Thursday. Ciman’s contract with Dijon was terminated earlier this week.

The 2017 MLS Cup winners moved up to the top spot in the allocation order, via trade (in exchange for the no. 2 spot in the allocation order and a second-round SuperDraft pick) with 2019 expansion side Cincinnati FC, to land the 33-year-old Belgian center back.

“This is a player who has been a captain of two MLS teams, an All-Star and the Defender of the Year,” TFC general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a press release. “He is an excellent passer, an organizer in the back and a passionate, fiery competitor. We look forward to him joining our club immediately and becoming an important part of our group.”

Not only will Ciman be an instant upgrade to TFC’s defensive ranks, but it’s his ability to pass the ball out of the back that will impact multiple facets of play in 2019. For all of TFC’s struggles in 2018 — and there were plenty of them — Ciman is the perfect answer to a number of them.

Southampton dealt a reality check; Hasenhuttl “not afraid”

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 27, 2018, 5:49 PM EST
SOUTHAMPTON — The euphoria around Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s first few weeks at Southampton did seem a little over the top.

And their 2-1 defeat at home against West Ham proved that there is still plenty of work to do if Saints are going to drag themselves further away from the relegation zone.

Despite his team going 1-0 up in the second half, Saints were well below par throughout their festive clash against an injury-hit Hammers side who were missing 10 regulars for the trip to St Mary’s. Nathan Redmond bundled Saints ahead controversially, but real quality from Felipe Anderson saw the Brazilian scored twice in six minutes to lead the Hammers to a deserved victory.

Speaking after the game, Hasenhuttl repeated his famous saying: “We don’t lose a game, either we win or we learn. And today was a big lesson.”

The biggest lesson of all was that his players were tired after they dug deep to secure back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since May 2016.

“I think we didn’t have our best evening. Too many players didn’t perform how they did the last week or the week before, and although we didn’t we had a chance to win which is the good thing,” Hasenhuttl said. “You see what I tell my players, that this is the Premier League and if you make easy mistakes like we did on the second goal then you don’t deserve to win. First goal you can defend better. It was too easy how we gave our 1-0 lead away.”

The second goal was a rapid West Ham counter after a corner for Southampton was cleared, although it looked as though Jan Bednarek was clearly hauled to the floor by Declan Rice and Saints should have had a penalty kick. Hasenhuttl said VAR would have helped, but in truth his team deserved nothing against West Ham.

One thing that Saints keep doing this season is giving leads away and it will take the Austrian manager quite some time to kick that habit. They have now dropped a Premier League high 15 points from winning positions this season, and 12 of those have been dropped at home.

Saints had beaten Arsenal 3-2 and Huddersfield Town 3-1 heading into the West Ham game, but Hasenhuttl’s notoriously strenuous training sessions seem to have taken their toll during the busy festive period. His team gave the ball away cheaply time and time again and just didn’t have the energy to win it back high up the pitch.

“It was intense the last few games. We came out of position where we changed a lot. It was an intense time,” Hasenhuttl said. “I was expecting a time where you feel the freshness has gone, and the speed slows down. Today we made not so many deep runs. We made a lot of time the decision to play back. That was very different to the games before. Against a team which is so physically strong like West Ham, you don’t have time to play back. If you want to create chances, like we did a few times, you see when we play quick in the deep and we have deep runs, we create chances. When we turn back and wait until they are in their shape and balance, it is very, very difficult to score goals and make chances.”

“The last two wins helped us a lot to feel confident and feel that we just ran a lot but we didn’t feel it. Today you see after the 1-2, it was getting difficult every time. What you see is that the guys are trying until the end, they are trying to spring. Trying to attack. Trying to press. But you felt it was one step too late and when we had the ball the decisions were a little bit slower. It is always about turning forward and playing forward. And we played a lot of sides in the back, something like old behaviors we have seen today. I don’t want to see that in my game. From one day to the other, you cannot turn it completely off this behavior if you get tired, you get slow in your mind, you fall back into these old manners. We will try to give us the next step again. It is everything about showing them, learning video and watching and next time learn from the mistakes you made.”

Saints now face Manchester City, Chelsea, Everton and Leicester City in their next four games and all of a sudden they could be right in the thick of the relegation battle. Hasenhuttl admitted he would rotate his squad in the coming games, and is delighted to have captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg back from suspension and disappointed that teenage striker Michael Obafemi is out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury. It is quite clear he’d also like to add new players in January that suit his style of play better.

Yet with Saints old habit of coughing up leads kicking in, Hasenhuttl isn’t scared of what lies ahead. He knows the South Coast club aren’t anyway close to being out of choppy waters at the wrong end of the PL table.

“I am not worried but I know in the Premier League if not everything works in the right direction then it is easy to lose games,” Hasenhuttl said. “That is what we have seen today. But we also showed in the last week that we can also be the team which sets the power in the last 15 minutes like we did against Arsenal or against Huddersfield. I am not afraid about what will follow in the next few weeks. We knew we have a very good tough schedule in the next few weeks. That is the Premier League. We know it is a long journey until the end of the season and to save us in this division it will take all of the games we have. I guarantee that we work very hard until the end and then we will see what we will get.”

Pellegrini delighted by recent results, Felipe Anderson’s form

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 27, 2018, 5:27 PM EST
West Ham United’s 2018-19 Premier League season started just about as poorly — in the face of sky-high expectations — as it could have done.

When Manuel Pellegrini was appointed as manager in the summer, West Ham were widely applauded and the club was expected to firmly solidify itself as a perennial top-half, if not top-seven, side. To lose their first four games was rightly dubbed a disaster.

But now, following Thursday’s comeback victory away to Southampton, the Hammers have won five of their last six games and have risen to ninth in the PL table. Pellegrini praised his entire squad after the game, but Felipe Anderson, scorer of both West Ham goals and $48-million man, was singled out for further plaudits after bagging seven goals in eight games — quotes from the BBC:

“December has been a good month for the team, not just for me, for the team. We played a very good game from the beginning. We didn’t allow Southampton to reach our box. We started one goal down but we drew level as soon as we could and then got the second goal.

“I think one of the most important things is that we play the same way away as at home. We try to continue doing our work. The better thing we did was to stop them being near our box.”

Anderson‘s run of goals is important for him and the team. It’s not easy for a midfield player to score so many goals by this stage of the season. He can change the score of the game in any moment.”

“It’s consistency that is important for us. The important thing after our start to the season was to reduce the gap to all the other teams. I think if we continue play this way, we will improve the number of points we can get. With our winning mentality, it’s important to finish as high up the table as we can.”