Anderson leads West Ham to comeback win at Saints

- Southampton led through Redmond
- Anderson scored twice to win it for Hammers
- 10 first team players out injured for West Ham
- Felipe Anderson has scored 7 goals in his last 9 PL games
SOUTHAMPTON — West Ham United fought back to beat Southampton 2-1 at St Mary’s on Thursday, as all three goals arrived in nine wild second half minutes.
Saints took the lead through Nathan Redmond, but Felipe Anderson scored twice in six minutes to turn the game on its head as Manuel Pellegrini‘s men had to deal with 10 first team players out through injury.
With the victory — their fifth in their last six PL games — West Ham move up to ninth place on 27 points, while Saints remain in 16th on 15 points.
[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]
Saints came flying out of the traps with Redmond getting a shot on goal from distance and Ings then wriggling free before firing a shot into the side-netting.
At the other end Felipe Anderson was the main threat as he dribbled past several Saints defenders but then slipped just as he was about to get a shot on goal.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
As the first half wore on West Ham were dominant and they should have been ahead through Lucas Perez. Aaron Cresswell crossed from the left and picked out the Spaniard who was totally unmarked but scuffed his shot into the ground and harmlessly wide. A huge letoff for Southampton.
The Hammers went close again just before the break as Robert Snodgrass whipped a shot just wide, but West Ham couldn’t get the goal their first half dominance deserved.
[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]
In the second half the game sprung into life in dramatic fashion.
First Southampton took the lead after an almighty goalmouth scramble saw both Oriol Romeu and Redmond denied, then Redmond seemed to bundle the ball over the line with his hand but the goal stood as Saints led 1-0.
West Ham then came flying back, with an equalizer just 168 seconds after they went behind. Anderson cut in from the left and smashed home a low shot which beat Alex McCarthy at his near post. 1-1.
Moments later the Hammers took the lead. A Southampton corner was blocked by the Hammers and they raced into a counter led by Michail Antonio. He fed Anderson who clipped the ball over McCarthy for his and West Ham’s second goal in six minutes.
[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]
Saints continued to have chances to equalize as the game turned into an end-to-end encounter with substitute Shane Long almost getting on the end of a cross at the back post. Anderson was causing Saints all kinds of problems as he ran down the left and crossed for Perez but Jannik Vestergaard blocked his shot.
Late on Southampton threw everything at West Ham in search of an equalizer, however it was the Hammers who came closest as Anderson almost wrapped up his hat trick but McCarthy saved twice at his near post.