FA charge Emery for kicking water bottle

Arsenal manager Unai Emery could face a ban and a fine after being charged by the FA.

Emery came under investigation after kicking a water bottle during Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Brighton on Boxing Day, which ended up hitting a Brighton supporter. Emery apologized to the supporter and both apologized after the game and at a press conference on Thursday. However, the FA have opened official disciplinary proceedings. Interestingly, the water bottle kick was not included in the referee’s official match report.

“I kicked the bottle in frustration but not at the supporters, not with this intention. It’s circumstances,” Emery said at a press conference. “I apologized. I hope it’s the end of the matter, yes.”

Jose Mourinho was given a one-match ban for similarly kicking a water bottle in 2016, so if the FA moves forward with the charges or Emery doesn’t appeal, that could be a possible outcome awaiting Emery.

It’s a bit odd that the FA is investigating the matter, considering the fourth official saw the incident and could have asked the center official to include it in the match report, but Emery should have also controlled his emotions.