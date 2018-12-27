FA charge Emery for kicking water bottle

Arsenal manager Unai Emery could face a ban and a fine after being charged by the FA.
Emery came under investigation after kicking a water bottle during Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Brighton on Boxing Day, which ended up hitting a Brighton supporter. Emery apologized to the supporter and both apologized after the game and at a press conference on Thursday. However, the FA have opened official disciplinary proceedings. Interestingly, the water bottle kick was not included in the referee’s official match report.
[READ: PL Preview: Southampton v. West Ham]
“I kicked the bottle in frustration but not at the supporters, not with this intention. It’s circumstances,” Emery said at a press conference. “I apologized. I hope it’s the end of the matter, yes.”
Jose Mourinho was given a one-match ban for similarly kicking a water bottle in 2016, so if the FA moves forward with the charges or Emery doesn’t appeal, that could be a possible outcome awaiting Emery.
It’s a bit odd that the FA is investigating the matter, considering the fourth official saw the incident and could have asked the center official to include it in the match report, but Emery should have also controlled his emotions.
Inter Milan have been handed a two-match home stadium ban, and will be without their ultras for a further game after some ultras chanted racist abuse to Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly on Wednesday.
Stunningly, along the with paltry ban, Koulibaly and his Napoli teammate Lorenzo Insigne both received two-match bans, adding insult to injury after Inter’s 1-0 win at the San Siro. Both teams can reportedly appeal the decision.
[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]
The racist behavior of the Inter fans is the latest in a recent spree of African-descended or African-born players being abused during matches. It’s sparked a conversation among players, fans and the media and how to eliminate abusive behavior from the stands.
In response, Koulibaly, who was clearly shaken up during the match which may have led to his eventual red card, said in a post that he is proud of the color of his skin, proud to be French, Senegalese and a Neapolitan.
On winter vacation in Brazil, Neymar made time to take the field for a charity match.
Debuting a new hair-do, the Brazilian star played in the 18th edition of Football Against Hunger. Fellow participants included Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid, former star Roberto Carlos, and other players such as Falcao and Dante. Kaka and Ronaldinho were confirmed to play in the friendly match but it’s unclear whether they did.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
In any case, Neymar had a nice jog, scored a couple of goals, displayed some of his tremendous close-control skill, and all in all had a fun day at the park. Video assistant review was even in play after a Roberto Carlos curling goal.
It’s hard to imagine that PSG would be very happy with him playing a match and potentially getting injured during his break, but these charity friendlies are popular in Brazil and Neymar’s shown that he can bend the rules a bit due to his talent and importance to the team.
On the brighter side, according to Brazil’s Globo Esporte, 120 tons of food was collected for families in need in the community.
Tottenham ensured on Thursday that they’ll receive a sizable transfer fee should centerback Toby Alderweireld leave the club this summer.
Mauricio Pochettino revealed in a press conference on Thursday morning that Tottenham was exercising its one-year club option on Alderweireld’s contract, officially extending the Belgian defender’s contract through June 2020. The option reportedly comes with a minimum $31.6 million release clause, though that’s expected to be cleared easily considering Alderweireld’s talents.
[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]
However, according to multiple reports, should Alderweireld remain under his current contract and be within the last 14 days of the summer transfer window, the release clause is nullified.
Alderweireld was targeted by Jose Mourinho this past summer as Manchester United looked to upgrade its defense. Unfortunately for Mourinho, neither side could come to an agreed-upon valuation and Tottenham said no formal offer was ever made.
The 29-year-old has started 24 matches in all competitions this season for Tottenham after missing a large portion of last year with a hamstring injury. Should a team be able to sign him for just $31.6 million, it would represent a major bargain for a player who made a World Cup semifinal just five months ago. In the mean time, Tottenham appears to be still hopeful that a long-term contract will be agreed upon.
It’s not an understatement to say that Sigi Schmid, as he lived, impacted what we know of U.S. Soccer and MLS today.
From playing college soccer to becoming a legendary college coach, then having stints with the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team and nearly 20 years in U.S. Soccer, Schmid kept taking the game to a new level. That’s why his loss, reportedly due to a heart condition, has hit the American soccer community so hard.
Remembrances of Schmid’s life have been pouring in since news of his death filtered through social media on Wednesday, with former players, coaches and clubs all chiming in. Here’s a sample of the many tributes to Schmid.
(more…)