Napoli coach Ancelotti: We’ll walk off with racist abuse

Associated PressDec 27, 2018, 7:30 AM EST
MILAN (AP) Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti has threatened to lead his team off the pitch the next time one of his players is subject to continued racist abuse.

Ancelotti asked several times for Napoli’s match at Inter Milan to be halted on Wednesday after racist chanting. Announcements were made on the stadium tannoy system warning fans that would happen but no further action was taken.

“We asked three times for the match to be halted because of racist chants,” Ancelotti said. “Announcements were made but the match continued. Next time we’ll stop the match by leaving the pitch, even if that means maybe forfeiting the match.”

Ancelotti believes the inaction by officials led to the dismissal of defender Kalidou Koulibaly 10 minutes from time.

The Senegal international, who had had monkey noises directed at him throughout the Serie A game, received two yellow cards in quick succession, the second for sarcastically applauding the referee after being shown the first.

“Koulibaly was agitated and nervous, which is normal,” Ancelotti said. “It’s not good for us and it’s not good for Italian football.”

Napoli went on to lose the match 1-0 after Lautaro Martinez netted a stoppage-time winner for Inter.

Koulibaly posted on Twitter of his pride of being born in France to Senegalese parents.

“I’m sorry about the defeat and especially to have left my brothers! But I am proud of the color of my skin. Of being French, Senegalese, Neapolitan: a man,” he wrote.

It is the latest incident of racism to blight Italian football.

Sulley Muntari walked off the field during a Serie A game in April 2017 in response to racial abuse. The Pescara midfielder was infuriated after unsuccessfully trying to get the referee to halt the game at Cagliari.

Tributes pour in for Schmid from across the nation

By Daniel KarellDec 27, 2018, 8:30 AM EST
It’s not an understatement to say that Sigi Schmid, as he lived, impacted what we know of U.S. Soccer and MLS today.

From playing college soccer to becoming a legendary college coach, then having stints with the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team and nearly 20 years in U.S. Soccer, Schmid kept taking the game to a new level. That’s why his loss, reportedly due to a heart condition, has hit the American soccer community so hard.

Remembrances of Schmid’s life have been pouring in since news of his death filtered through social media on Wednesday, with former players, coaches and clubs all chiming in. Here’s a sample of the many tributes to Schmid.

Legendary American coach Sigi Schmid dies

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2018, 7:45 PM EST
One of the greatest coaches in U.S. soccer history passed away Tuesday.

Sigi Schmid, 65, had been hospitalized three weeks ago in need of a heart transplant.

His cause of death has yet to be disclosed.

The coach with the most wins in Major League Soccer history, Schmid led both the Columbus Crew and LA Galaxy to MLS Cup titles, plus won five U.S. Open Cups, a CONACACF Champions’ Cup with LA in 2000 and won three Supporters’ Shield titles with LA and then the Seattle Sounders.

Schmid’s family have released the following statement.

“Our family is deeply saddened by his passing and is taking this time to grieve the loss of a tremendous husband, father, leader and mentor. We also recognize how much Sigi meant to so many people across the U.S. Soccer landscape and around the world at different levels of the game. That community meant a great deal to him as well. While we mourn his loss, we appreciate privacy during this challenging time.”

A former head coach of the UCLA men’s soccer team for 19 years, Schmid also won three NCAA national championships while in charge of the Bruins and helped develop many of the finest players the American game has seen.

Schmid recored 266 wins across 18 MLS seasons, while he had a record of 322-63-33 with UCLA which included 16 consecutive playoff appearances.

He was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2015 and Schmid was the head coach of the LA Galaxy until September 2018.

Tributes have poured in for Schmid from across the soccer world, with MLS Commissioner Don Garber leading the tributes to Schmid’s incredible work in the American soccer landscape.

“Major League Soccer is devastated by the news of the passing of Sigi Schmid,” Garber said. “Sigi will go down as one of the leading figures in the history of our league. From Los Angeles to Columbus and Seattle, Sigi won more games than any coach in MLS history and led his clubs to multiple championships, including two MLS Cups and five Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups. Sigi’s passion for soccer was unrivaled, and he was loved and admired by everyone in MLS. We deeply mourn his passing and send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Valerie, their children, and all of his loved ones.”

An immigrant from Germany who moved to Southern California at the age of four, Schmid’s father worked in a brewery and his mother in a German deli. He often spoke of his journey from Germany to the U.S. and how the lessons he learned from his family helped shape him to be the great coach he became.

Schmid’s incredible journey on U.S. soil saw him become one of the most influential figures in American soccer history.

Premier League Preview: Southampton v. West Ham

Victoria Jones/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaDec 26, 2018, 5:35 PM EST
  • Saints, Irons have split last six meetings
  • 15 combined goals in last 4 head-to-head
  • West Ham leads all-time 41W-30D-34L

Two teams who watched the Boxing Day festivities on television now take center stage at St. Mary’s when Southampton hosts West Ham United on Thursday (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Manuel Pellegrini‘s Irons are coming off a disappointing end to their four-match win streak, and probably deserved better than the weekend’s loss to Watford.

Meanwhile, Southampton has looked much better under new manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and can climb another spot by winning at home on Thursday.

West Ham can rise as high as ninth with a win, while Saints can leapfrog Newcastle into 15th.

What they’re saying

Saints boss Hasenhuttl on the refining the dynamic: “We had a very good video session after Huddersfield and looked at a few things from the game. There were a lot of good moments in our game, but also a few where we can defend better. You always have to improve your game and your automatisms and I think that was important to look at.”

West Ham’s in-form Robert Snodgrass on Boxing Day“My wife and my kids are used to it now and we will spend the time we get together smiling, opening presents and playing games like most families, and I’m certainly not the only person who had to go to work on Christmas Day. As a player, you want to play games, you want to kick on and you want to push forward. The way we’re playing this season, it’s a building process and we want to keep on creating chances and most weeks we’ll take them and get more points.”

Prediction

Goals for both sets of supporters, and a 1-1 draw at St. Mary’s.

Serie A wrap: Juve rescues draw; Inter strikes late v. Napoli

Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 26, 2018, 5:02 PM EST
A rare Juventus draw opened the door for the Serie A’s hopeful contenders, and many of them punted their chance to gain ground on The Old Lady.

In fact, the nearest chaser allowed Juve to add to its table lead!

Atalanta 2-2 Juventus

An own goal put Juve aside inside of three minutes, but a double from Colombian forward Duvan Zapata — his eighth and ninth goals of the Serie A season — had the Old Lady’s unbeaten league record in question with 34 minutes to go.

Georgio Chiellini set up substitute Cristiano Ronaldo for a 78th minute equalizer to grab a point for Juve, who was down a man from the 53rd minute on thanks to a second yellow handed to Rodrigo Bentacur.

Juve now leads second place Napoli by nine points and third place Inter Milan by 14 because…

Inter Milan 1-0 Napoli

Inter found a dramatic late winner against the second place Neapolitans.

A rapid fire pair of yellow cards to Kalidou Koulibaly sent Napoli down to 10 men for the final 10 minutes, and Lautaro Martinez took advantage with a stoppage time goal.

When your match’s other top moment may’ve been inside the first 10 seconds, this game needed the goal.

Sampdoria 2-0 Chievo

Southampton outcast Gaston Ramirez and 35-year-old Fabio Quagliarella scored to bring Sampdoria into the Top Five.

Elsewhere
Frosinone 0-0 AC Milan
Bologna 0-2 Lazio
Roma 3-1 Sassuolo
SPAL 0-0 Udinese
Torino 3-0 Empoli
Cagliari 1-0 Genoa
Fiorentina 0-1 Parma

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Juventus 18 16 2 0 36 10 26 8-1-0 8-1-0 50
 Napoli 18 13 2 3 34 15 19 7-2-0 6-0-3 41
 Inter Milan 18 11 3 4 30 14 16 7-1-1 4-2-3 36
 Lazio 18 9 4 5 27 20 7 5-2-2 4-2-3 31
 Sampdoria 18 8 5 5 31 21 10 5-2-2 3-3-3 29
 AC Milan 18 7 7 4 24 19 5 5-2-2 2-5-2 28
 Roma 18 7 6 5 32 24 8 5-3-1 2-3-4 27
 Torino 18 6 8 4 23 18 5 4-1-4 2-7-0 26
 Atalanta 18 7 4 7 33 25 8 4-2-3 3-2-4 25
 Fiorentina 18 6 7 5 25 18 7 5-2-2 1-5-3 25
 Sassuolo 18 6 7 5 28 26 2 3-5-1 3-2-4 25
 Parma 18 7 4 7 17 21 -4 3-4-2 4-0-5 25
 Cagliari 18 4 8 6 17 23 -6 3-5-1 1-3-5 20
 Genoa 18 5 4 9 25 35 -10 4-3-2 1-1-7 19
 SPAL 18 4 5 9 14 25 -11 2-4-3 2-1-6 17
 Empoli 18 4 4 10 22 36 -14 4-1-4 0-3-6 16
 Udinese 18 3 6 9 14 23 -9 2-2-5 1-4-4 15
 Bologna 18 2 7 9 13 26 -13 2-3-4 0-4-5 13
 Frosinone 18 1 7 10 12 36 -24 0-5-4 1-2-6 10
 Chievo 18 0 8 10 13 35 -22 0-4-5 0-4-5 5