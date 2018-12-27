Neymar, Roberto Carlos take part in charity match in Brazil

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On winter vacation in Brazil, Neymar made time to take the field for a charity match.

Debuting a new hair-do, the Brazilian star played in the 18th edition of Football Against Hunger. Fellow participants included Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid, former star Roberto Carlos, and other players such as Falcao and Dante. Kaka and Ronaldinho were confirmed to play in the friendly match but it’s unclear whether they did.

In any case, Neymar had a nice jog, scored a couple of goals, displayed some of his tremendous close-control skill, and all in all had a fun day at the park. Video assistant review was even in play after a Roberto Carlos curling goal.

It’s hard to imagine that PSG would be very happy with him playing a match and potentially getting injured during his break, but these charity friendlies are popular in Brazil and Neymar’s shown that he can bend the rules a bit due to his talent and importance to the team.

On the brighter side, according to Brazil’s Globo Esporte, 120 tons of food was collected for families in need in the community.