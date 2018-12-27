More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Pellegrini delighted by recent results, Felipe Anderson’s form

By Andy EdwardsDec 27, 2018, 5:27 PM EST
West Ham United’s 2018-19 Premier League season started just about as poorly — in the face of sky-high expectations — as it could have done.

When Manuel Pellegrini was appointed as manager in the summer, West Ham were widely applauded and the club was expected to firmly solidify itself as a perennial top-half, if not top-seven, side. To lose their first four games was rightly dubbed a disaster.

But now, following Thursday’s comeback victory away to Southampton, the Hammers have won five of their last six games and have risen to ninth in the PL table. Pellegrini praised his entire squad after the game, but Felipe Anderson, scorer of both West Ham goals and $48-million man, was singled out for further plaudits after bagging seven goals in eight games — quotes from the BBC:

“December has been a good month for the team, not just for me, for the team. We played a very good game from the beginning. We didn’t allow Southampton to reach our box. We started one goal down but we drew level as soon as we could and then got the second goal.

“I think one of the most important things is that we play the same way away as at home. We try to continue doing our work. The better thing we did was to stop them being near our box.”

Anderson‘s run of goals is important for him and the team. It’s not easy for a midfield player to score so many goals by this stage of the season. He can change the score of the game in any moment.”

“It’s consistency that is important for us. The important thing after our start to the season was to reduce the gap to all the other teams. I think if we continue play this way, we will improve the number of points we can get. With our winning mentality, it’s important to finish as high up the table as we can.”

A-League: Dutch player alleges racist abuse from Adelaide fans

Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 27, 2018, 7:20 PM EST
SYDNEY (AP) Western Sydney Wanderers midfielder Roly Bonevacia has alleged Adelaide United fans made racist comments to him during an A-League match played at Adelaide on Boxing Day.

The Dutch midfielder said on his social media account after the match, which finished 2-2, that he had heard racial slurs.

“Next time keep the racist comments to yourself (at)AdelaideUnited fans!!” Bonevacia wrote on Twitter. “Don’t ruin the game! (hash)sayno.”

Football Federation Australia (FFA) said Thursday it had been made aware of an incident and is working closely with both clubs and the venue to investigate what occurred.

“FFA condemns any form of racist or non-inclusive remarks and will not tolerate it at any time,” the organization said in a statement on its website.

The allegations follow an incident last month where Brisbane Roar goalkeeper Jamie Young, of Scottish and Sri Lankan heritage, was racially abused by a Western Sydney fan in an A-League match at Mudgee, New South Wales.

Toronto FC sign ex-Montreal, LAFC captain Laurent Ciman

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 27, 2018, 6:15 PM EST
Laurent Ciman is back in MLS, after a four-month stint with Ligue 1 side Dijon, after a six-month stint with expansion side Los Angeles FC, after an unwanted trade away from Montreal Impact last December.

The 2015 MLS Defender of the Year — and three-time All-Star — signed with Toronto FC, where he’ll be expected to shore up the Reds’ greatest weakness — and reason they missed the playoffs in 2018 — on Thursday. Ciman’s contract with Dijon was terminated earlier this week.

The 2017 MLS Cup winners moved up to the top spot in the allocation order, via trade (in exchange for the no. 2 spot in the allocation order and a second-round SuperDraft pick) with 2019 expansion side Cincinnati FC, to land the 33-year-old Belgian center back.

“This is a player who has been a captain of two MLS teams, an All-Star and the Defender of the Year,” TFC general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a press release. “He is an excellent passer, an organizer in the back and a passionate, fiery competitor. We look forward to him joining our club immediately and becoming an important part of our group.”

Not only will Ciman be an instant upgrade to TFC’s defensive ranks, but it’s his ability to pass the ball out of the back that will impact multiple facets of play in 2019. For all of TFC’s struggles in 2018 — and there were plenty of them — Ciman is the perfect answer to a number of them.

Southampton dealt a reality check; Hasenhuttl “not afraid”

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 27, 2018, 5:49 PM EST
SOUTHAMPTON — The euphoria around Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s first few weeks at Southampton did seem a little over the top.

And their 2-1 defeat at home against West Ham proved that there is still plenty of work to do if Saints are going to drag themselves further away from the relegation zone.

Despite his team going 1-0 up in the second half, Saints were well below par throughout their festive clash against an injury-hit Hammers side who were missing 10 regulars for the trip to St Mary’s. Nathan Redmond bundled Saints ahead controversially, but real quality from Felipe Anderson saw the Brazilian scored twice in six minutes to lead the Hammers to a deserved victory.

Speaking after the game, Hasenhuttl repeated his famous saying: “We don’t lose a game, either we win or we learn. And today was a big lesson.”

The biggest lesson of all was that his players were tired after they dug deep to secure back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since May 2016.

“I think we didn’t have our best evening. Too many players didn’t perform how they did the last week or the week before, and although we didn’t we had a chance to win which is the good thing,” Hasenhuttl said. “You see what I tell my players, that this is the Premier League and if you make easy mistakes like we did on the second goal then you don’t deserve to win. First goal you can defend better. It was too easy how we gave our 1-0 lead away.”

The second goal was a rapid West Ham counter after a corner for Southampton was cleared, although it looked as though Jan Bednarek was clearly hauled to the floor by Declan Rice and Saints should have had a penalty kick. Hasenhuttl said VAR would have helped, but in truth his team deserved nothing against West Ham.

One thing that Saints keep doing this season is giving leads away and it will take the Austrian manager quite some time to kick that habit. They have now dropped a Premier League high 15 points from winning positions this season, and 12 of those have been dropped at home.

Saints had beaten Arsenal 3-2 and Huddersfield Town 3-1 heading into the West Ham game, but Hasenhuttl’s notoriously strenuous training sessions seem to have taken their toll during the busy festive period. His team gave the ball away cheaply time and time again and just didn’t have the energy to win it back high up the pitch.

“It was intense the last few games. We came out of position where we changed a lot. It was an intense time,” Hasenhuttl said. “I was expecting a time where you feel the freshness has gone, and the speed slows down. Today we made not so many deep runs. We made a lot of time the decision to play back. That was very different to the games before. Against a team which is so physically strong like West Ham, you don’t have time to play back. If you want to create chances, like we did a few times, you see when we play quick in the deep and we have deep runs, we create chances. When we turn back and wait until they are in their shape and balance, it is very, very difficult to score goals and make chances.”

“The last two wins helped us a lot to feel confident and feel that we just ran a lot but we didn’t feel it. Today you see after the 1-2, it was getting difficult every time. What you see is that the guys are trying until the end, they are trying to spring. Trying to attack. Trying to press. But you felt it was one step too late and when we had the ball the decisions were a little bit slower. It is always about turning forward and playing forward. And we played a lot of sides in the back, something like old behaviors we have seen today. I don’t want to see that in my game. From one day to the other, you cannot turn it completely off this behavior if you get tired, you get slow in your mind, you fall back into these old manners. We will try to give us the next step again. It is everything about showing them, learning video and watching and next time learn from the mistakes you made.”

Saints now face Manchester City, Chelsea, Everton and Leicester City in their next four games and all of a sudden they could be right in the thick of the relegation battle. Hasenhuttl admitted he would rotate his squad in the coming games, and is delighted to have captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg back from suspension and disappointed that teenage striker Michael Obafemi is out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury. It is quite clear he’d also like to add new players in January that suit his style of play better.

Yet with Saints old habit of coughing up leads kicking in, Hasenhuttl isn’t scared of what lies ahead. He knows the South Coast club aren’t anyway close to being out of choppy waters at the wrong end of the PL table.

“I am not worried but I know in the Premier League if not everything works in the right direction then it is easy to lose games,” Hasenhuttl said. “That is what we have seen today. But we also showed in the last week that we can also be the team which sets the power in the last 15 minutes like we did against Arsenal or against Huddersfield. I am not afraid about what will follow in the next few weeks. We knew we have a very good tough schedule in the next few weeks. That is the Premier League. We know it is a long journey until the end of the season and to save us in this division it will take all of the games we have. I guarantee that we work very hard until the end and then we will see what we will get.”

Top Premier League storylines for Week 20

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 27, 2018, 5:00 PM EST
The first half of the 2018-19 Premier League season is officially complete.

When the five 10 a.m. ET fixtures kick off on Saturday, the second half will have begun. Everything is still to play from, from the title, to the top-four, to the impending relegation battle set to unfold over the next five months…

Here are the five storylines we’ll be watching most closely on Saturday and Sunday…

Title-chasing Liverpool’s next hurdle: Arsenal at Anfield
Liverpool v. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, on NBC [ STREAM ]

Following Manchester City’s upset defeat at the hands of Leicester City on Wednesday, it’s official: the PL title is Liverpool’s to lose. Round 20 will see the Reds face one of only three sides to take a point off them this season — Arsenal held Jurgen Klopp‘s side, which is still unbeaten at the halfway marker, to a 1-1 draw in November. Only Man City have come away from Anfield with anything to show for their efforts (a 0-0 draw in October). The seven goals conceded by Liverpool (in 19 games) are equal to the number of goals conceded by Arsenal in their last five games (2W-2D-1L).

Spurs, Man City suddenly jockeying for second
Tottenham v. Wolves, 10 a.m. ET, Saturday, on NBCSN [ STREAM ]
Southampton vs. Man City, 9:15 a.m. ET, Sunday, on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

City, meanwhile, have not only fallen out of first place in recent weeks, but also dropped out of second following Wednesday’s defeat, their third in four league games. Now second, six points behind Liverpool, are Tottenham Hotspur, winners of five straight league fixtures and unquestionably the second-hottest team in the PL after winning those five games by a combined score of 18-3 (Liverpool have tallied their five most recent victories, excluding the three to precede them, to the tune of 16-2).

Man United loving life (and results) under Solskjaer
Man United vs. Bournemouth, 11:30 a.m. ET, Sunday, on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

As difficult as this will be for some to believe, perhaps Jose Mourinho was the problem at Manchester United. Since he was fired nine days ago, the Red Devils have won both times out, against Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town, by an overwhelming 8-2 margin. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has achieved objective no. 1 — bringing the feel-good factor back to Old Trafford — but he’s yet to face a side currently residing in the top-16 of the league table. Bournemouth, Sunday’s opponent, are 11th; Newcastle United, who United will visit next Wednesday, are 15th; Solskjaer will round out his first five league games when United visit Spurs on Jan. 13.

Resurgent West Ham to continue their climb?
Burnley vs. West Ham, 9:15 a.m. ET, Sunday, on NBC Sports Gold [ STREAM ]

Don’t look now, but West Ham United have won five of their last six games and have climbed their way into ninth place following a worryingly poor start to the season (four straight losses, by a combined score of 10-2). Felipe Anderson, with seven goals (plus an assist) in his last eight league games, is doing his best to justify his $48-million price tag from the summer. A trip to 18th-place Burnley is up next, and Manuel Pellegrini‘s side will expect nothing but three points on Sunday. A victory could take them as high as seventh in the table.

Battle at the very bottom
Fulham vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m. ET, Sunday, on NBC Sports Gold [ STREAM ]

19th-place Fulham and 20th-place Huddersfield have just four wins and 21 points between them this season. Neither side has won any of their last six games since coincidentally pulling off mid-table upsets on the same weekend in late November. Fulham have won three points from those six games; Huddersfield have taken none. It comes as little surprise, given recent form, that they begin the second half of the season stacked together at the bottom of the table. It’s still early-ish in the campaign — especially given that the gap to 17th place is just four and five points, respectively — but we’ll dub this one the first true relegation six-pointer of the run-in.