Serie A announces two-game stadium ban to Inter for racist chanting

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Inter Milan have been handed a two-match home stadium ban, and will be without their ultras for a further game after some ultras chanted racist abuse to Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly on Wednesday.

Stunningly, along the with paltry ban, Koulibaly and his Napoli teammate Lorenzo Insigne both received two-match bans, adding insult to injury after Inter’s 1-0 win at the San Siro. Both teams can reportedly appeal the decision.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

The racist behavior of the Inter fans is the latest in a recent spree of African-descended or African-born players being abused during matches. It’s sparked a conversation among players, fans and the media and how to eliminate abusive behavior from the stands.

In response, Koulibaly, who was clearly shaken up during the match which may have led to his eventual red card, said in a post that he is proud of the color of his skin, proud to be French, Senegalese and a Neapolitan.