Tottenham to exercise Alderweireld’s club option, extension talks continue

By Daniel KarellDec 27, 2018, 9:30 AM EST
Tottenham ensured on Thursday that they’ll receive a sizable transfer fee should centerback Toby Alderweireld leave the club this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino revealed in a press conference on Thursday morning that Tottenham was exercising its one-year club option on Alderweireld’s contract, officially extending the Belgian defender’s contract through June 2020. The option reportedly comes with a minimum $31.6 million release clause, though that’s expected to be cleared easily considering Alderweireld’s talents.

However, according to multiple reports, should Alderweireld remain under his current contract and be within the last 14 days of the summer transfer window, the release clause is nullified.

Alderweireld was targeted by Jose Mourinho this past summer as Manchester United looked to upgrade its defense. Unfortunately for Mourinho, neither side could come to an agreed-upon valuation and Tottenham said no formal offer was ever made.

The 29-year-old has started 24 matches in all competitions this season for Tottenham after missing a large portion of last year with a hamstring injury. Should a team be able to sign him for just $31.6 million, it would represent a major bargain for a player who made a World Cup semifinal just five months ago. In the mean time, Tottenham appears to be still hopeful that a long-term contract will be agreed upon.

Serie A announces two-game stadium ban to Inter for racist chanting

By Daniel KarellDec 27, 2018, 12:06 PM EST
Inter Milan have been handed a two-match home stadium ban, and will be without their ultras for a further game after some ultras chanted racist abuse to Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly on Wednesday.

Stunningly, along the with paltry ban, Koulibaly and his Napoli teammate Lorenzo Insigne both received two-match bans, adding insult to injury after Inter’s 1-0 win at the San Siro. Both teams can reportedly appeal the decision.

The racist behavior of the Inter fans is the latest in a recent spree of African-descended or African-born players being abused during matches. It’s sparked a conversation among players, fans and the media and how to eliminate abusive behavior from the stands.

In response, Koulibaly, who was clearly shaken up during the match which may have led to his eventual red card, said in a post that he is proud of the color of his skin, proud to be French, Senegalese and a Neapolitan.

Neymar, Roberto Carlos take part in charity match in Brazil

By Daniel KarellDec 27, 2018, 10:19 AM EST
On winter vacation in Brazil, Neymar made time to take the field for a charity match.

Debuting a new hair-do, the Brazilian star played in the 18th edition of Football Against Hunger. Fellow participants included Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid, former star Roberto Carlos, and other players such as Falcao and Dante. Kaka and Ronaldinho were confirmed to play in the friendly match but it’s unclear whether they did.

In any case, Neymar had a nice jog, scored a couple of goals, displayed some of his tremendous close-control skill, and all in all had a fun day at the park. Video assistant review was even in play after a Roberto Carlos curling goal.

It’s hard to imagine that PSG would be very happy with him playing a match and potentially getting injured during his break, but these charity friendlies are popular in Brazil and Neymar’s shown that he can bend the rules a bit due to his talent and importance to the team.

On the brighter side, according to Brazil’s Globo Esporte, 120 tons of food was collected for families in need in the community.

Tributes pour in for Schmid from across the nation

By Daniel KarellDec 27, 2018, 8:30 AM EST
It’s not an understatement to say that Sigi Schmid, as he lived, impacted what we know of U.S. Soccer and MLS today.

From playing college soccer to becoming a legendary college coach, then having stints with the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team and nearly 20 years in U.S. Soccer, Schmid kept taking the game to a new level. That’s why his loss, reportedly due to a heart condition, has hit the American soccer community so hard.

Remembrances of Schmid’s life have been pouring in since news of his death filtered through social media on Wednesday, with former players, coaches and clubs all chiming in. Here’s a sample of the many tributes to Schmid.

Napoli coach Ancelotti: We’ll walk off with racist abuse

Associated PressDec 27, 2018, 7:30 AM EST
MILAN (AP) Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti has threatened to lead his team off the pitch the next time one of his players is subject to continued racist abuse.

Ancelotti asked several times for Napoli’s match at Inter Milan to be halted on Wednesday after racist chanting. Announcements were made on the stadium tannoy system warning fans that would happen but no further action was taken.

[READ: Legendary MLS coach Sigi Schmid passes away]

“We asked three times for the match to be halted because of racist chants,” Ancelotti said. “Announcements were made but the match continued. Next time we’ll stop the match by leaving the pitch, even if that means maybe forfeiting the match.”

Ancelotti believes the inaction by officials led to the dismissal of defender Kalidou Koulibaly 10 minutes from time.

The Senegal international, who had had monkey noises directed at him throughout the Serie A game, received two yellow cards in quick succession, the second for sarcastically applauding the referee after being shown the first.

“Koulibaly was agitated and nervous, which is normal,” Ancelotti said. “It’s not good for us and it’s not good for Italian football.”

Napoli went on to lose the match 1-0 after Lautaro Martinez netted a stoppage-time winner for Inter.

Koulibaly posted on Twitter of his pride of being born in France to Senegalese parents.

“I’m sorry about the defeat and especially to have left my brothers! But I am proud of the color of my skin. Of being French, Senegalese, Neapolitan: a man,” he wrote.

It is the latest incident of racism to blight Italian football.

Sulley Muntari walked off the field during a Serie A game in April 2017 in response to racial abuse. The Pescara midfielder was infuriated after unsuccessfully trying to get the referee to halt the game at Cagliari.