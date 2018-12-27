Tottenham to exercise Alderweireld’s club option, extension talks continue

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham ensured on Thursday that they’ll receive a sizable transfer fee should centerback Toby Alderweireld leave the club this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino revealed in a press conference on Thursday morning that Tottenham was exercising its one-year club option on Alderweireld’s contract, officially extending the Belgian defender’s contract through June 2020. The option reportedly comes with a minimum $31.6 million release clause, though that’s expected to be cleared easily considering Alderweireld’s talents.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

However, according to multiple reports, should Alderweireld remain under his current contract and be within the last 14 days of the summer transfer window, the release clause is nullified.

Alderweireld was targeted by Jose Mourinho this past summer as Manchester United looked to upgrade its defense. Unfortunately for Mourinho, neither side could come to an agreed-upon valuation and Tottenham said no formal offer was ever made.

2.1 – Tottenham average 2.1 points per game in the Premier League with Toby Alderweireld in their team compared to 1.6 points without him. Hamstrung. pic.twitter.com/3lhJzv2vIi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 12, 2017

The 29-year-old has started 24 matches in all competitions this season for Tottenham after missing a large portion of last year with a hamstring injury. Should a team be able to sign him for just $31.6 million, it would represent a major bargain for a player who made a World Cup semifinal just five months ago. In the mean time, Tottenham appears to be still hopeful that a long-term contract will be agreed upon.