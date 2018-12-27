Tributes pour in for Schmid from across the nation

One of the greatest coaches in U.S. soccer history passed away Tuesday.

Sigi Schmid, 65, had been hospitalized three weeks ago in need of a heart transplant.

His cause of death has yet to be disclosed.

The coach with the most wins in Major League Soccer history, Schmid led both the Columbus Crew and LA Galaxy to MLS Cup titles, plus won five U.S. Open Cups, a CONACACF Champions’ Cup with LA in 2000 and won three Supporters’ Shield titles with LA and then the Seattle Sounders.

Schmid’s family have released the following statement.

“Our family is deeply saddened by his passing and is taking this time to grieve the loss of a tremendous husband, father, leader and mentor. We also recognize how much Sigi meant to so many people across the U.S. Soccer landscape and around the world at different levels of the game. That community meant a great deal to him as well. While we mourn his loss, we appreciate privacy during this challenging time.”

A former head coach of the UCLA men’s soccer team for 19 years, Schmid also won three NCAA national championships while in charge of the Bruins and helped develop many of the finest players the American game has seen.

Schmid recored 266 wins across 18 MLS seasons, while he had a record of 322-63-33 with UCLA which included 16 consecutive playoff appearances.

He was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2015 and Schmid was the head coach of the LA Galaxy until September 2018.

Tributes have poured in for Schmid from across the soccer world, with MLS Commissioner Don Garber leading the tributes to Schmid’s incredible work in the American soccer landscape.

“Major League Soccer is devastated by the news of the passing of Sigi Schmid,” Garber said. “Sigi will go down as one of the leading figures in the history of our league. From Los Angeles to Columbus and Seattle, Sigi won more games than any coach in MLS history and led his clubs to multiple championships, including two MLS Cups and five Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups. Sigi’s passion for soccer was unrivaled, and he was loved and admired by everyone in MLS. We deeply mourn his passing and send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Valerie, their children, and all of his loved ones.”

An immigrant from Germany who moved to Southern California at the age of four, Schmid’s father worked in a brewery and his mother in a German deli. He often spoke of his journey from Germany to the U.S. and how the lessons he learned from his family helped shape him to be the great coach he became.

Schmid’s incredible journey on U.S. soil saw him become one of the most influential figures in American soccer history.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports