Watch Live: Southampton v. West Ham

Southampton host West Ham United at St Mary’s on Thursday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the festive fixtures just keep on coming in the Premier League.
Saints have won two on the trot under new manager Ralph Hasenhuttl to lift the gloom gathering over St Mary’s during the past 12 months. Southampton haven’t won three PL games on the spin since May 2016 and they will be desperate to continue to pull further away from the relegation zone.
As for West Ham, Manuel Pellegrini‘s side had their four-game winning streak ended last time out but they’re sitting pretty in midtable.
In team news Southampton make one change as they bring in Mario Lemina for their captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who is suspended due to yellow card accumulation.
West Ham have severe injury issues as Javier Hernandez and Fabian Balbuena join their lengthy injury list and Michail Antonio is at right back.
LINEUPS
It’s been one year since Liverpool took the step it needed to become an elite team.
One year ago today, Liverpool announced that it had reached an agreement to sign Virgil Van Dijk from Southampton, with the transfer worth a reported $94.5 million completed on January 1, 2018. While Mohamed Salah went on to deservedly win many individual awards for his incredible goalscoring season, perhaps no one was more valuable to their team than Van Dijk has been to Liverpool.
Since Van Dijk joined the Reds, their defense has become one of the strongest in all of Europe. Of course, the addition of Alisson Becker has helped as well but Van Dijk has been the leader in the back line, helping the rest of the defense play even better. Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold have all seen their performances improve since Van Dijk joined the club.
In the six months prior to Van Dijk joining, Liverpool recorded 17 wins, 11 draws and three defeats, with 33 goals allowed. From January 5, Van Dijk’s debut and on, Liverpool allowed just 21 goals in matches the Dutchman played in, with six of those from Roma alone.
This season alone, Liverpool has by far the best defense in the league, having allowed just seven Premier League goals. Van Dijk combines incredible strength, pace and anticipation to go with a commanding presence, which lifts all the other players around him. Liverpool has transformed into a defensive stalwart after scoring 84 goals in 2017-2018. It’s a recipe for success, and it’s why they’re leading the table with 51 points as we head into the new year.
Arsenal manager Unai Emery could face a ban and a fine after being charged by the FA.
Emery came under investigation after kicking a water bottle during Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Brighton on Boxing Day, which ended up hitting a Brighton supporter. Emery apologized to the supporter and both apologized after the game and at a press conference on Thursday. However, the FA have opened official disciplinary proceedings. Interestingly, the water bottle kick was not included in the referee’s official match report.
“I kicked the bottle in frustration but not at the supporters, not with this intention. It’s circumstances,” Emery said at a press conference. “I apologized. I hope it’s the end of the matter, yes.”
Jose Mourinho was given a one-match ban for similarly kicking a water bottle in 2016, so if the FA moves forward with the charges or Emery doesn’t appeal, that could be a possible outcome awaiting Emery.
It’s a bit odd that the FA is investigating the matter, considering the fourth official saw the incident and could have asked the center official to include it in the match report, but Emery should have also controlled his emotions.
Inter Milan have been handed a two-match home stadium ban, and will be without their ultras for a further game after some ultras chanted racist abuse to Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly on Wednesday.
Stunningly, along the with paltry ban, Koulibaly and his Napoli teammate Lorenzo Insigne both received two-match bans, adding insult to injury after Inter’s 1-0 win at the San Siro. Both teams can reportedly appeal the decision.
The racist behavior of the Inter fans is the latest in a recent spree of African-descended or African-born players being abused during matches. It’s sparked a conversation among players, fans and the media and how to eliminate abusive behavior from the stands.
In response, Koulibaly, who was clearly shaken up during the match which may have led to his eventual red card, said in a post that he is proud of the color of his skin, proud to be French, Senegalese and a Neapolitan.
On winter vacation in Brazil, Neymar made time to take the field for a charity match.
Debuting a new hair-do, the Brazilian star played in the 18th edition of Football Against Hunger. Fellow participants included Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid, former star Roberto Carlos, and other players such as Falcao and Dante. Kaka and Ronaldinho were confirmed to play in the friendly match but it’s unclear whether they did.
In any case, Neymar had a nice jog, scored a couple of goals, displayed some of his tremendous close-control skill, and all in all had a fun day at the park. Video assistant review was even in play after a Roberto Carlos curling goal.
It’s hard to imagine that PSG would be very happy with him playing a match and potentially getting injured during his break, but these charity friendlies are popular in Brazil and Neymar’s shown that he can bend the rules a bit due to his talent and importance to the team.
On the brighter side, according to Brazil’s Globo Esporte, 120 tons of food was collected for families in need in the community.