Watch Live: Southampton v. West Ham

Southampton host West Ham United at St Mary’s on Thursday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the festive fixtures just keep on coming in the Premier League.

Saints have won two on the trot under new manager Ralph Hasenhuttl to lift the gloom gathering over St Mary’s during the past 12 months. Southampton haven’t won three PL games on the spin since May 2016 and they will be desperate to continue to pull further away from the relegation zone.

As for West Ham, Manuel Pellegrini‘s side had their four-game winning streak ended last time out but they’re sitting pretty in midtable.

In team news Southampton make one change as they bring in Mario Lemina for their captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who is suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

West Ham have severe injury issues as Javier Hernandez and Fabian Balbuena join their lengthy injury list and Michail Antonio is at right back.

LINEUPS

Our team to take on Southampton tonight ⚒ pic.twitter.com/eW0DXHdcNK — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) December 27, 2018

