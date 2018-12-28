Klopp: The Ox could be back in training in two to three months

Liverpool received some positive news this week regarding the recovery of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
At a press conference Friday, Jurgen Klopp revealed that Oxlade-Chamberlain has responded well to jogging outside on the pitch and should there be no set backs, he could be back in full training as soon as February or March. Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered a devastating right knee injury, in which multiple ligaments were damaged including the ACL and MCL. That’s led to a longer recovery than the standard six-to-nine months it usually takes to return from a torn ACL.
[LISTEN: The Two Robbies Podcast]
The injury cost Oxlade-Chamberlain both the UEFA Champions League final and the 2018 World Cup, where England made a run to the semifinals, but should Liverpool remain top of the league and in Champions League contention, Oxlade-Chamberlain’s return would be a huge boost to the midfield, providing Klopp with another box-to-box option.
Of course, it remains to be seen if Oxlade-Chamberlain still has his explosive pace after this serious knee injury, or whether he’ll be forced to adjust his game slightly if he can’t create a yard of space with just his movement off the ball. In the meantime, Liverpool has Fabinho and Naby Keita filling central midfield roles in Oxlade-Chamberlain’s absence.
Unai Emery could reunite with a former player as he looks to upgrade his midfield.
According to reports in Argentina, Emery has asked the Arsenal front office to sign Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega in the January transfer window. Banega reportedly has a nearly $23 million release clause in his contract, one that Arsenal are likely to be able to afford.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
Banega was signed in January 2008 by Valencia from Boca Juniors, just months before Emery took over control of the club, leading them to top-four finishes in three of his four years at the club. Emery later signed Banega in 2014 when Emery was in his second season at Sevilla, and the two won a pair of UEFA Europa League titles togethers.
With Aaron Ramsey looking more likely that he’ll depart Arsenal, either in January for a fee or for free in the summer, Banega would be a terrific replacement, although it is a big risk. The 30-year-old Argentine has played well at national team level and at times for Sevilla and Valencia showed the impressive technical skill, passing vision and dribbling expertise that made him one of the world’s top prospects after the 2007 FIFA Under-20 World Cup. However, he’s never really been able to become a star at a major club. Banega was loaned back to Newell’s Old Boys while at Valencia and he only lasted one season at Inter Milan.
In addition, it’s unclear whether Banega speaks English yet, and it will be an adjustment to come to grips with the pace of the Premier League. If it works, though, it will give Arsenal another creative midfielder to work with.
Here are some more transfer rumors from across the Premier League:
(more…)
Former Arsenal chairman Peter Hill-Wood passed away on Friday at the age of 82.
Hill-Wood served on the Arsenal board of directors from 1962-2013, when he had to step down due to poor health. He served as chairman of the board from 1982 through his departure in 2013, leaving as one of the most impactful and influential Arsenal chairmen in club history.
Hill-Wood oversaw one of the most successful periods in the club and appointed both George Graham and Arsene Wenger. During his time in charge, Arsenal won five league titles, two league cups, five FA Cups and one UEFA Cup Winners Cup.
The former Arsenal chairman was also reportedly heavily involved in the club’s move from Highbury to the Emirates, which helped the club expand capacity and upgrade stadium facilities to keep up with other clubs across the globe.
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle are joined by Rebecca Lowe to discuss what in the world is going on with Manchester City and the Premier League title race after Liverpool and Tottenham both picked up big Boxing Day wins and City fell to Leicester (1:15). Plus, Lady Lowe and the gents hand out their Premier League midseason awards (20:30).
To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.
[ Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]
Follow them on Twitter @The2Robbies
SYDNEY (AP) Western Sydney Wanderers midfielder Roly Bonevacia has alleged Adelaide United fans made racist comments to him during an A-League match played at Adelaide on Boxing Day.
[ MORE: Inter Milan give two-game stadium ban for racist chanting ]
The Dutch midfielder said on his social media account after the match, which finished 2-2, that he had heard racial slurs.
“Next time keep the racist comments to yourself (at)AdelaideUnited fans!!” Bonevacia wrote on Twitter. “Don’t ruin the game! (hash)sayno.”
Football Federation Australia (FFA) said Thursday it had been made aware of an incident and is working closely with both clubs and the venue to investigate what occurred.
[ MORE: Napoli’s Carlo Ancelotti: We’ll walk off with racist abuse ]
“FFA condemns any form of racist or non-inclusive remarks and will not tolerate it at any time,” the organization said in a statement on its website.
The allegations follow an incident last month where Brisbane Roar goalkeeper Jamie Young, of Scottish and Sri Lankan heritage, was racially abused by a Western Sydney fan in an A-League match at Mudgee, New South Wales.