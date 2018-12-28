Premier League preview: Tottenham v. Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur looks to continue its hot streak as Spurs host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

Spurs have rattled off five straight since a rivalry loss to Arsenal to Arsenal in early December, and they have found themselves in second place, above Manchester City with one match remaining in 2018. Tottenham has set a club record for most points at the halfway stage of a Premier League season with 45, and their sights are now set on a title race.

They will be sweating a late fitness test from Dele Alli, who is hoping to shake off a hamstring injury to play in the Wolves match. Should he miss out, he would join a growing injury list for Spurs, including Mousa Dembele, Eric Dier, Jan Vertonghen and Victor Wanyama. Serge Aurier is also a question mark, having just returned to training from an injury.

For Wolves, who have gained just a single point in their last two matches after a three-game winning streak, Diogo Jota will again miss out due to a hamstring injury. The mini two-game winless skid has coincided with Jota’s injury, with the midfielder proving instrumental over the three-match win streak.

What they’re saying

Pochettino on playing through fixture congestion: “We’re in good momentum and it’s so important to keep that momentum. You cannot stop. We always try to give our best and then do everything to try to recover all the energy to be ready to compete again.”

Wolves manager Nuno on Spurs: “We will go there to compete. They are in a very good moment, 11 goals in two matches in a very busy moment of the season. They are doing very well, it shows the quality of the squad, of the management and we look at Tottenham knowing it’s going to be hard game. We have to fear all the teams in the Premier League. We have to respect and know the opponent has all the qualities.”

Prediction

This will be an entertaining match between two well-coached teams that play an enjoyable style. Yet, Spurs is in great form, and the absence of Diogo Jota neutralizes Wolves’ squad just enough to leave them vulnerable. The home side wins 2-0.

