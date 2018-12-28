Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 28, 2018, 1:19 PM EST
The Premier League games just keep on coming during the festive season, and 10 more games across this Saturday and Sunday.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Southampton 1-3 Man City – (Sunday, 9:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Man United 2-0 Bournemouth – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Burnley 0-2 West Ham – (Sunday, 9:15 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Brighton 1-2 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM] 

Leicester City 2-1 Cardiff City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Fulham 2-1 Huddersfield – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Watford 2-1 Newcastle – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Tottenham 2-2 Wolves – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Crystal Palace 2-1 Chelsea – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

They’re saved! Agreement in principle to purchase Crew

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellDec 28, 2018, 1:51 PM EST
Once the i’s are dotted and t’s crossed, the Columbus Crew will officially be staying in Columbus.

Amazingly, the Save the Crew movement appears to have worked as MLS announced there is an agreement in principal for the Edwards and Haslam families to purchase operating rights of the Crew from Anthony Precourt and Precourt Sports Ventures. The deal keeps the Crew in Columbus while allowing Precourt to start his MLS club in Austin, Texas. The purchase is expected to be completed in January 2019.

Earlier on Friday morning, Columbus city attorney Zach Klein announced he was dismissing the city’s lawsuit against PSV for his intention of moving the Crew to Austin.

“After several months of discussions, we are extremely pleased to have reached an agreement in principle with the Haslam and Edwards families for them to assume an ownership position in Major League Soccer and operate Columbus Crew SC starting in January, 2019,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a league statement.

“While we work to finalize the deal promptly, we want to state publicly the tremendous collaboration and community support for Crew SC, which has set the stage for a powerful plan that includes a world-class soccer stadium – a critical step that will help ensure the club’s success on and off the field. We appreciate all the diligent work from the Haslam and Edwards families, the leadership from the Columbus Partnership, the City of Columbus, Franklin County and the State of Ohio, Precourt Sports Ventures, and all of those who have contributed over the past several months to create the elements that will solidify Crew SC’s long-term future as an integral part of the Columbus sports scene.”

The Crew’s new potential ownership has local ties and roots. Pete Edwards is chairman of the Edwards Companies, a Columbus, Ohio-based land development and housing ownership organization. He was born and raised in Columbus, and went to Ohio State University. Jimmy and Dee Haslem are owners of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns in addition to being the CEO of gas station chain Pilot Flying J. Per Forbes, the Haslams have a net worth of $2.7 billion, which will make them instantly one of the league’s wealthiest clubs.

Part of the purchase is the intention of the Crew to build a new stadium in Columbus’ downtown core, near Nationwide Arena, home of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Real estate in that area is hard to come by, but with the Edwards family’s real estate experience and the backing of the Columbus Partnership, a group of Columbus business executives, a deal will likely get done within the next few years.

Ultimately, this is a great move for both the Crew and MLS as a whole. In 2018, it’s unacceptable for an ownership group to pick up and leave, especially one such as PSV which was manufacturing poor marketing and sales statistics by not spending in those areas, making it look as though there was no interest in the club. Incredibly, Gregg Berhalter led the Crew in 2018 to a respectable fifth-place finish and a place in the MLS quarterfinals, despite all the insecurity regarding whether the team would pick up and move after the season.

While Precourt is certainly the villain of the story, Garber deserves some of the blame as well as some praise. Garber approved the clause that let Precourt potentially move the team to Austin into the purchasing agreement and wasn’t transparent about it, and essentially tried to help Precourt negotiate his way out of town. However, Garber then also helped facilitate this move to keep the Crew in Columbus. It’s unclear whether die-hard Crew fans will ever appreciate Garber’s work in the last few months to keep the Crew in town, after it seemed he was in favor of the club leaving.

West Ham signs Rice to new contract through 2024

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellDec 28, 2018, 1:03 PM EST
Along with the signings of foreign stars such as Marco Arnautovic and Felipe Anderson, West Ham has declared its intention to invest in home-grown talent.

One day after a quality performance against Southampton, West Ham announced that it had signed holding midfielder Declan Rice to a new contract through 2024. Terms of the contract were not disclosed. The 19-year-old has been a mainstay in the Irons starting XI since last spring, cementing his place and role as a high-quality defensive midfielder.

Rice is averaging more than two tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game, and he’s recorded an 85 percent passing completion percentage so far through 16 Premier League games this season, according to WhoScored statistics.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have got the contract done, signed and to commit my future to the Club until 2024,” Rice said in a statement. “I’m absolutely ecstatic. Without a doubt, the plan was always to stay at West Ham. I’ve had the support from the fans, from the players and from the manager and now, to get it done and commit myself to this Club is a very special moment and I’m over the moon.

“I’ve now played 50 games for the first team and I’m progressing week-in, week-out, learning from a top manager and top players. I’m still young, so to put more years on my contract and keep developing here is the best thing for me to do now. With the support of the manager, the players, everyone, it was the right thing to do.”

It’s unclear whether there was real interest from Premier League giants such as Manchester City, Manchester United or Chelsea, but by locking down Rice now, it ensures that the interest will be staved off for at least a few years. However, Rice has another big decision to make in the future. The London-born youngster is eligible to play for both England and the Republic of Ireland, through his grandparents. He’s played three friendly matches for the Republic, but was not included in Martin O’Neill’s last few squads before he was let go.

Now, new manager Mick McCarthy and England’s Gareth Southgate have been in touch with Rice to try and convince him which national team to play for. Rice is still eligible to make a one-time switch to England.

 

Report: Pity Martinez could cost Atlanta United almost $14 million

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellDec 28, 2018, 12:15 PM EST
It’s not as much as the club spent on Ezequiel Barco, but Atlanta United has again reportedly shelled out a boatload of money compared to most MLS transactions to sign its latest Argentine star.

According to a report from Argentine daily newspaper Ole, Atlanta United and River Plate agreed on a base $10 million transfer fee for midfielder Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez. The fee could rise to nearly $14 million should Martinez make 10 MLS starts, or should he be sold to a new club, which-ever comes first, along with agent fees and taxes. In addition, Atlanta United and River Player will play a friendly match in the future, with River Plate keeping the proceeds of the match.

The agreement is lower than Martinez’s reported release clause, which has been cited at both $15 million and $17 million from different outlets.

Martinez, 25, scored the third goal in River Plate’s wild 3-1 win over Boca Juniors in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final, which took place at the Estadio Bernabeu in Madrid. Martinez decided to take Atlanta United’s offer reportedly because they “put their trust” in him, while European suitors did not. At 25, Martinez is entering the prime of his career and is a major coup for MLS.

Although not many clubs can afford to pay those fees, if more of the top South American stars are looking to come to the U.S., it will only raise the level of the league, as European sides miss out on the available talent. For Atlanta United, it leaves them in an interesting situation.

More than likely Martinez will be a Designated Player, but at the moment, Atlanta United’s three DP spots are all filled by Josef Martinez, Miguel Almiron and Barco. Almiron is reportedly close to a move to the Premier League, with Newcastle reportedly his potential destination, but no announcement has been made yet.

Like the LA Galaxy, Atlanta United has until March to finalize their season-opening roster with three DPs, but expect plenty of movement in January as the transfer window in Europe and abroad opens.

Premier League TV, streaming schedule: Matchweek 20

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 28, 2018, 11:45 AM EST
Premier League festive action just keeps on coming. This weekend sees the second half of the season kick off, with 10 games across Saturday and Sunday.

Expect plenty of lineup changes as teams rotate their squads.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
10 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. Wolves – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Fulham v. Huddersfield – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City v. Cardiff City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford v. Newcastle – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
12:30 p.m. ET: Liverpool v. Arsenal – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
7 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]
9:15 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Man City – NBCSN [STREAM]
9:15 a.m. ET: Burnley v. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Man United v. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]