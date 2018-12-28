More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Report: Pity Martinez could cost Atlanta United almost $14 million

By Daniel KarellDec 28, 2018, 12:15 PM EST
It’s not as much as the club spent on Ezequiel Barco, but Atlanta United has again reportedly shelled out a boatload of money compared to most MLS transactions to sign its latest Argentine star.

According to a report from Argentine daily newspaper Ole, Atlanta United and River Plate agreed on a base $10 million transfer fee for midfielder Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez. The fee could rise to nearly $14 million should Martinez make 10 MLS starts, or should he be sold to a new club, which-ever comes first, along with agent fees and taxes. In addition, Atlanta United and River Player will play a friendly match in the future, with River Plate keeping the proceeds of the match.

The agreement is lower than Martinez’s reported release clause, which has been cited at both $15 million and $17 million from different outlets.

Martinez, 25, scored the third goal in River Plate’s wild 3-1 win over Boca Juniors in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final, which took place at the Estadio Bernabeu in Madrid. Martinez decided to take Atlanta United’s offer reportedly because they “put their trust” in him, while European suitors did not. At 25, Martinez is entering the prime of his career and is a major coup for MLS.

Although not many clubs can afford to pay those fees, if more of the top South American stars are looking to come to the U.S., it will only raise the level of the league, as European sides miss out on the available talent. For Atlanta United, it leaves them in an interesting situation.

More than likely Martinez will be a Designated Player, but at the moment, Atlanta United’s three DP spots are all filled by Josef Martinez, Miguel Almiron and Barco. Almiron is reportedly close to a move to the Premier League, with Newcastle reportedly his potential destination, but no announcement has been made yet.

Like the LA Galaxy, Atlanta United has until March to finalize their season-opening roster with three DPs, but expect plenty of movement in January as the transfer window in Europe and abroad opens.

Premier League TV, streaming schedule: Matchweek 20

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 28, 2018, 11:45 AM EST
Premier League festive action just keeps on coming. This weekend sees the second half of the season kick off, with 10 games across Saturday and Sunday.

Expect plenty of lineup changes as teams rotate their squads.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
10 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. Wolves – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Fulham v. Huddersfield – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City v. Cardiff City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford v. Newcastle – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
12:30 p.m. ET: Liverpool v. Arsenal – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
7 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]
9:15 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Man City – NBCSN [STREAM]
9:15 a.m. ET: Burnley v. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Man United v. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Banega to Arsenal, Diaz to Real Madrid, and more

By Daniel KarellDec 28, 2018, 10:45 AM EST
Unai Emery could reunite with a former player as he looks to upgrade his midfield.

According to reports in Argentina, Emery has asked the Arsenal front office to sign Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega in the January transfer window. Banega reportedly has a nearly $23 million release clause in his contract, one that Arsenal are likely to be able to afford.

Banega was signed in January 2008 by Valencia from Boca Juniors, just months before Emery took over control of the club, leading them to top-four finishes in three of his four years at the club. Emery later signed Banega in 2014 when Emery was in his second season at Sevilla, and the two won a pair of UEFA Europa League titles togethers.

With Aaron Ramsey looking more likely that he’ll depart Arsenal, either in January for a fee or for free in the summer, Banega would be a terrific replacement, although it is a big risk. The 30-year-old Argentine has played well at national team level and at times for Sevilla and Valencia showed the impressive technical skill, passing vision and dribbling expertise that made him one of the world’s top prospects after the 2007 FIFA Under-20 World Cup. However, he’s never really been able to become a star at a major club. Banega was loaned back to Newell’s Old Boys while at Valencia and he only lasted one season at Inter Milan.

In addition, it’s unclear whether Banega speaks English yet, and it will be an adjustment to come to grips with the pace of the Premier League. If it works, though, it will give Arsenal another creative midfielder to work with.

Here are some more transfer rumors from across the Premier League:

Klopp: The Ox could be back in training in two to three months

By Daniel KarellDec 28, 2018, 9:17 AM EST
Liverpool received some positive news this week regarding the recovery of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

At a press conference Friday, Jurgen Klopp revealed that Oxlade-Chamberlain has responded well to jogging outside on the pitch and should there be no set backs, he could be back in full training as soon as February or March. Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered a devastating right knee injury, in which multiple ligaments were damaged including the ACL and MCL. That’s led to a longer recovery than the standard six-to-nine months it usually takes to return from a torn ACL.

The injury cost Oxlade-Chamberlain both the UEFA Champions League final and the 2018 World Cup, where England made a run to the semifinals, but should Liverpool remain top of the league and in Champions League contention, Oxlade-Chamberlain’s return would be a huge boost to the midfield, providing Klopp with another box-to-box option.

Of course, it remains to be seen if Oxlade-Chamberlain still has his explosive pace after this serious knee injury, or whether he’ll be forced to adjust his game slightly if he can’t create a yard of space with just his movement off the ball. In the meantime, Liverpool has Fabinho and Naby Keita filling central midfield roles in Oxlade-Chamberlain’s absence.

Former Arsenal chairman Hill-Wood passes away

By Daniel KarellDec 28, 2018, 8:27 AM EST
Former Arsenal chairman Peter Hill-Wood passed away on Friday at the age of 82.

Hill-Wood served on the Arsenal board of directors from 1962-2013, when he had to step down due to poor health. He served as chairman of the board from 1982 through his departure in 2013, leaving as one of the most impactful and influential Arsenal chairmen in club history.

Hill-Wood oversaw one of the most successful periods in the club and appointed both George Graham and Arsene Wenger. During his time in charge, Arsenal won five league titles, two league cups, five FA Cups and one UEFA Cup Winners Cup.

The former Arsenal chairman was also reportedly heavily involved in the club’s move from Highbury to the Emirates, which helped the club expand capacity and upgrade stadium facilities to keep up with other clubs across the globe.