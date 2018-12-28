Report: Pulisic closing in on summer move to Chelsea

According to a new report by German publication Bild, Christian Pulisic has agreed to personal terms with Chelsea and is close to a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The report states that the clubs are nearing an agreement in the vicinity of $57 million, and that Borussia Dortmund is motivated to complete the deal as long as they’re not undercut with a lower than expected bid. It seems like the fee has not been fully agreed upon, but sounds relatively close.

Still, there are questions about if Chelsea has secured the deal or if other Premier League clubs will still have time to make a move. Liverpool has long been rumored to be interested in the American, and English tabloids still believe the Reds are very much in the mix. With plenty of time to go before the summer, it’s likely that both Dortmund and Pulisic’s camp would prefer things drag on a bit longer to hopefully motivate buyers to drive up the price.

It is increasingly likely that Pulisic will leave Westfalenstadion this summer, with the American having been supplanted by English teenage phenom Jadon Sancho. Pulisic has just one goal in 11 Bundesliga appearances this season, and has just 339 Champions League minutes so far.

It’s also impossible to deny the marketing opportunities for a Premier League club that snatches up Pulisic, especially if he returns to last year’s form. With the future of Eden Hazard in serious doubt this summer it makes sense that Chelsea would be heavily interested.

Follow @the_bonnfire