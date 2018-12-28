Sarri hopes Fabregas will stay despite rumors of a Chelsea exit

Maurizio Sarri has gone on record to say he hopes Cesc Fabregas will stay at Chelsea despite rumors that he will leave Stamford Bridge in the summer.
Fabregas, now 31 years old, has made just five Premier League appearances this season, but Sarri believes he’s still a vastly important squad player, only kept off the field because of a lack of injuries to the midfield.
“I want him to stay, I don’t know the final decision of Cesc and the club of course,” Sarri said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s match against Crystal Palace. “But for me it’s very important and if Cesc will go I think that we need to buy another player, and it’s not easy because, technically, Cesc is a very important player. And I think that in the market it’s very difficult to find a player with his characteristics.”
Fabregas has found more playing time in the fringe knockout competitions, starting in four of Chelsea’s six Europa League group stage games and also playing the full 90 minutes in all three EFL Cup matches. Still, he is not first-choice for Sarri who has chosen Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, and N'Golo Kante as his starting midfielders. Fabregas has been an unused substitute left on the Chelsea bench nine times this season in Premier League play.
The Spaniard’s contract expires at the end of this season, leaving him free to sign with any team on a free transfer starting in January. Chelsea reportedly has a policy to limit the contract offers to players over 30 years old, leaving Fabregas to ponder his future. He came to Stamford Bridge in 2014 from Barcelona and has made 196 appearances for the Blues across all competitions.
UEFA has publicly denounced the in-game handling of racist chants directed at Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly this week during a Serie A match between Napoli and Inter Milan at the San Siro.
Home Inter fans directed repeated racist chants towards Koulibaly, including monkey noises, despite multiple announcements over the stadium loudspeaker imploring the fans to stop. The UEFA report says that three announcements were made, and confirms that protocol was not followed, stating that the game should have been suspended.
“We are very concerned by this unacceptable racist incident and by what appears on the surface to be a failure to respect the widely-recognised three-step anti-racism protocol,” said UEFA in a joint statement with the players’ union FIFPro. “Koulibaly was subject to racist chanting and, despite announcements made by the stadium speaker, the chants did not stop. Moreover, it seems that Napoli’s coaching staff had already informed the referee several times of racist chants.”
As punishment for the chants, Inter was told it must play its next two home matches in a completely empty stadium.
Referee Paolo Mazzoleni eventually sent Koulibaly off for sarcastically applauding a decision, earning him a second yellow card. Koulibaly was given a two-match ban for his actions.
UEFA’s statement was made in the aftermath of Italian Football Federation chief Gabriele Gravina saying the referee followed protocol correctly, and claiming that Napoli pulling its players off the pitch would cause a “negative result” to be handed down. “Mazzoleni applied the rules perfectly,” Gravina told Sky Sports Italia after the game. “If players left the field then it would break the rules, followed by a negative result for their team. Let’s not forget that there are rules, which need to be improved. If not then it would be like the Wild West.”
Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti claimed after the match that he would pull his players off the field should this happen again, even if it resulted in forfeiture of the match. There are also reports that the Italian Federation is considering suspending Serie A after the actions at the San Siro. There was also pre-match violence which resulted in the the death of an Inter fan as well as a stabbing of four Napoli fans. The federation did announce, however, that Saturday’s fixtures would go on as planned.
While we’ve already brought you the best Premier League goals of 2018 and the best overall moments of the year, it’s time to give goalkeepers their due and run through the top saves of 2018, and there are plenty of them.
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea won last season’s Golden Glove as the Premier League’s clean sheet king, and he set the tone with one of the plays of the season against Leicester City. North London then gets its time to shine as Petr Cech and Hugo Lloris are featured. Brighton’s Matt Ryan won accolades last season as well and produced one of the top statistical seasons, and he gets his time to shine.
Others to appear include Chelsea’s new young goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, Arsenal backup Bernd Leno, and West Ham shot-stopper Lukasz Fabianski, the latter of whom has received plaudits for his stellar first half of the current campaign.
As we continue to look back on the 2018 calendar year, it’s time to run through the season’s best goals in Premier League play.
From top to bottom in the table, no matter where the teams lie, the Premier League has delivered some sensational strikes. From Crystal Palace and Fulham to Manchester City and Arsenal, these are the best of the best the English top flight has to offer.
Manchester City stormed to the Premier League title last season and Liverpool leads the way this time around, but there are plenty of others who have contributed to the collection remarkable finishes we have been graced with.
According to a new report by German publication Bild, Christian Pulisic has agreed to personal terms with Chelsea and is close to a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.
The report states that the clubs are nearing an agreement in the vicinity of $57 million, and that Borussia Dortmund is motivated to complete the deal as long as they’re not undercut with a lower than expected bid. It seems like the fee has not been fully agreed upon, but sounds relatively close.
Still, there are questions about if Chelsea has secured the deal or if other Premier League clubs will still have time to make a move. Liverpool has long been rumored to be interested in the American, and English tabloids still believe the Reds are very much in the mix. With plenty of time to go before the summer, it’s likely that both Dortmund and Pulisic’s camp would prefer things drag on a bit longer to hopefully motivate buyers to drive up the price.
It is increasingly likely that Pulisic will leave Westfalenstadion this summer, with the American having been supplanted by English teenage phenom Jadon Sancho. Pulisic has just one goal in 11 Bundesliga appearances this season, and has just 339 Champions League minutes so far.
It’s also impossible to deny the marketing opportunities for a Premier League club that snatches up Pulisic, especially if he returns to last year’s form. With the future of Eden Hazard in serious doubt this summer it makes sense that Chelsea would be heavily interested.