Etheridge, Camarasa spring Cardiff City past Leicester

Etheridge saves third penalty of season

Camarasa scores in stoppage

Leicester has 62 percent possession

Victor Camarasa’s sensational stoppage time winner gave Cardiff City its first away win of the season, a 1-0 defeat of Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The 24-year-old third goal of the season has Cardiff 16th, with 18 points, while Leicester is seventh with 29.

Leicester was nearly ahead in the 5th minute, when Wilfred Ndidi’s pass was flicked just wide of an own goal by goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

James Maddison hit a low bouncing ball through traffic in the 16th minute, and Etheridge conceded a corner on a shot headed just wide.

A Demarai Gray cross from the left was nearly turned into an own goal by Sean Morrison‘s blocking attempt.

Leicester was sloppy, and Cardiff loves a counter attack. That led to a few decent chances, particularly for Josh Murphy.

Morrison gave away a penalty to Maddison in the 74th minute, but Etheridge denied the young Englishman’s effort before Sol Bamba slid to clear the rebound from Maddison’s plate.

