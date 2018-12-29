More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Hosts Watford snare late point v. Newcastle United

By Nicholas MendolaDec 29, 2018, 11:59 AM EST
  • Magpies claim 4 of 6 pts from Hornets
  • Super sub Doucoure scores
  • Dubravka makes several big saves
  • Rondon opens scoring

Abdoulaye Doucoure and Salomon Rondon traded goals as Watford came back to draw Newcastle United 1-1 at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The point keeps Newcastle 15th with 18 points, while Watford is ninth with 28 points.

Isaac Success won an early dangerous free kick for Watford, but the wall did its job in the face of Gerard Deulofeu‘s effort.

Salomon Rondon had the ball in the goal but was defied by a tight offside call before a chance at the other end; Deulofeu found himself 1v1 with Martin Dubravka in the 16th minute, but the Newcastle keeper made a fine block to keep the match scoreless.

Newcastle took the lead in the 29th minute, as Christian Atsu slid Matt Ritchie down the left wing and Rondon headed the Scot’s cross past Ben Foster for 1-0.

Rondon had another in the goal, but was offside again. He’d have a hat trick if not for the arcane rule.

Dubravka saved a Success rip from distance as the Hornets looked to get it level before the break.

Mohamed Diame gave away a free kick on the edge of the 18 in the 46th minute, but Roberto Pereyra‘s hit was blocked by the wall.

Doucoure gave the hosts a goal in the 82nd minute, as Deulofeu’s cross was headed past Dubravka.

Rondon laid the ball down for a DeAndre Yedlin shot in the final five minutes, but the American’s vicious effort was off frame.

Doucoure and Success both missed chances to win it late for the hosts, who next travel to Bournemouth. Newcastle hosts Manchester United in its next fixture.

Etheridge, Camarasa spring Cardiff City past Leicester

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 29, 2018, 11:55 AM EST
  • Etheridge saves third penalty of season
  • Camarasa scores in stoppage
  • Leicester has 62 percent possession

Victor Camarasa’s sensational stoppage time winner gave Cardiff City its first away win of the season, a 1-0 defeat of Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The 24-year-old third goal of the season has Cardiff 16th, with 18 points, while Leicester is seventh with 29.

Leicester was nearly ahead in the 5th minute, when Wilfred Ndidi’s pass was flicked just wide of an own goal by goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

James Maddison hit a low bouncing ball through traffic in the 16th minute, and Etheridge conceded a corner on a shot headed just wide.

A Demarai Gray cross from the left was nearly turned into an own goal by Sean Morrison‘s blocking attempt.

Leicester was sloppy, and Cardiff loves a counter attack. That led to a few decent chances, particularly for Josh Murphy.

Morrison gave away a penalty to Maddison in the 74th minute, but Etheridge denied the young Englishman’s effort before Sol Bamba slid to clear the rebound from Maddison’s plate.

Wolves storm back to end Spurs’ improbable title hopes

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 29, 2018, 11:54 AM EST
  • Kane’s belter opens the scoring (22′ – WATCH HERE)
  • Boly heads home equalizer (73′)
  • Jimenez wins it (83′)
  • Spurs’ five-game winning streak ends
  • Wolves climb four places to 7th

Tottenham Hotspur coughed up an early lead they absolutely had to hold in order to establish themselves as Premier League title contenders, losing 3-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Wembley on Saturday.

Tottenham enjoyed absolute control of early proceedings, to the tune of 70 percent of possession in the game’s opening 20 minutes. Wolves kept them at arm’s length, however, allowing little more than speculative efforts from distance.

Christian Eriksen went closest in the 19th minute, when he curl a left-footed strike from the edge of Wolves’ penalty area. The Dane’s deft strike was destined for the upper-90, but Rui Patricio made a stellar save diving to his right.

The defensive formula remained the same, but the results changed minutes later. Harry Kane caught sight of goal from 20 yards out, creating space with a quick cut in from the right wing. He had ample time to set the ball up for his left foot and unloaded an arrowed blast inside the far post, off the helpless hand of Patricio, to put Spurs on top.

It was Kane’s eighth goal in his last 10 league games and his 13th of the PL season, drawing him level with Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the Golden Boot race.

Wolves were patient in chasing an equalizer, affording Spurs more than enough of the ball to slowly kill the game off and see out their one-goal lead — until the final 20 minutes of the game.

Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho entered the game in the 68th minute and provided a measure of stability in possession previously missing. Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side suddenly found themselves with plenty of possession and chances.

It was Moutinho who served up the tantalizing corner kick in the 73rd minute, headed through the outstretched hands of Hugo Lloris by Willy Boly.

Wolves remained the more dangerous side in the ensuing 15 minutes and were justly rewarded for their ambition in the 83rd minute. Raul Jimenez snuck the ball between Toby Alderweireld’s legs and placed it ever so perfectly inside Lloris’ right-hand post.

Spurs’ unraveling was complete just four minutes later, when Helder Costa got in behind the left side of defense and beat Lloris for a third goal in 14 minutes.

Watch Live: Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 29, 2018, 11:38 AM EST
Liverpool looks to grow its table lead and keep its unbeaten league season in tact when longtime Top Four rivals Arsenal visit Anfield on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Youngsters Bukayo Saka and Joe Willock are on the bench for Arsenal.

LINEUPS

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Shaqiri, Salah, Mane, Firmino. Subs: Mignolet, Clyne, Keita, Henderson, Sturridge, Lallana, Origi.

Arsenal: Leno, Lichtsteiner, Mustafi, Sokratis, Maitland-Niles, Torreira, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Ramsey, Iwobi, Aubemayang. Subs: Cech, Koscielny, Elneny, Guendouzi, Willock, Saka, Lacazette.

WATCH: Kane’s left-footed magic puts Spurs ahead

By Nicholas MendolaDec 29, 2018, 10:49 AM EST
Harry Kane has added another beauty to his highlight reel.

The Spurs striker, 25, scored his 13th Premier League goal of the season on Saturday to give the North London side a 1-0 lead over Wolves.

[ MORE: Rangers win Old Firm Derby ]

Kane dribbled down the right side of the midfield toward Wolves’ box, using a slick cut to move centrally.

Working slightly away from goal, Kane unleashed a pearl from outside the 18. The left-footed shot beat Rui Patricio, and Kane had his 121st Premier League goal and 156th for Spurs in all competitions.