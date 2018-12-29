More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Yui Mok/PA via AP

Mitrovic “so happy I want to cry,” Ranieri harbors murderous thoughts

By Nicholas MendolaDec 29, 2018, 12:49 PM EST
Leave a comment

Claudio Ranieri is delighted that Fulham took a pivotal three points off relegation rivals Huddersfield Town, but enraged with striker Aboubakar Kamara.

[ RECAP: Fulham 1-0 Huddersfield ]

That’s because the latter took penalty duties off Aleksandar Mitrovic, who would eventually win the game, and proceeded to miss his effort.

“It is unbelievable, he did not respect me, the club, the team and crowd,” said the Fulham manager. “I spoke with him, it is not right. I want to kill him, that is normal when one man takes a ball, only because he scored the last penalty (against Manchester United). It should be Mitrovic, that is it.”

Ranieri said the late winner from Mitrovic was “a dream” for the Cottagers, who moved into 18th place with 14 points.

That’s four ahead of bottom side Huddersfield and just one back of 17th place Southampton.

Mitrovic shrugged off Kamara’s miss by complimenting the striker’s efforts in the rest of the match. The ebullient “Mitro” had this to say:

“For the penalty, we had a small argument and I think it is my job for penalties. He did not think like this but I respect that. I have done the same in the past. I don’t have a problem with this, he missed and that is part of football. He changed the game when he came on in the second half. We worked very hard for the win.

“Last time I said I am so unhappy I want to cry, today I want to say I am so happy I want to cry.”

He’s nuts a character, and one we’re lucky to have in this league (in some ways, just like his manager).

Player ratings: Liverpool dismantle Arsenal at Anfield

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Andy EdwardsDec 29, 2018, 2:27 PM EST
Leave a comment

Liverpool put the sword to Arsenal on Saturday, thrashing the hapless Gunners to the tune of 5-1 at Anfield.

[ MORE: Liverpool go nine points clear with dismantling of Arsenal ]

It was a banner day for the Reds’ free-flowing attacking quartet; not so much for the porous Arsenal defense.

Liverpool

Alisson: 6 – Only asked to make two saves, he made one of them.
Trent Alexander-Arnold: 7 – Salah is brilliant on his own, no doubt, but TAA’s overlapping runs give him the freedom to roam the entire field, making him even more dangerous.
Dejan Lovren: 6 –
Virgil Van Dijk: 8 – An imperious mountain of a man, Van Dijk walked the field with Aubameyang tucked into his back pocket for 71 minutes.
Andrew Robertson: 6 – Completely lost track of his man on the game’s opening goal. Fortunately, it mattered very little in the end.
Georginio Wijnaldum: 7 – As solid as ever in midfield, Wijnaldum keeps the Liverpool clock ticking over minute after minute.
Fabinho: 8 – Quickly growing into his role as the midfield engine.
Mohamed Salah: 8 – One of the best, and simultaneously coolest, assists you’ll see all season (WATCH HERE). Affecting the game in so many ways beyond scoring goals.
Xherdan Shaqiri: 6 – Given the contributions of his running mates, someone had to have the “quiet” game.
Sadio Mane: 7 – Scored goal no. 3 and wasn’t required to be brilliant.
Roberto Firmino: 9 – Genuinely unplayable in the first half, and that goal. Oh, this goal. Got his hat trick, albeit from the penalty spot, and deservedly so.

Arsenal

Bernd Leno: 4 – Despite giving up five goals, still made five saves.
Stephan Lichtsteiner: 3 – On a day of terrible defensive performances, Lichtsteiner made a strong case for the worst.
Shkodran Mustafi: 4 – Subbed off at halftime. In fairness, it was a tough game to return after three weeks out injured.
Sokratis: 3 – Gave away a penalty on a half-hearted challenge after being wildly out of position.
Sead Kolasinac: 4 – Arsenal’s best defender for 60 minutes, until he gave away a silly penalty of his own.
Lucas Torreira: 4 – Far and away his worst performance in an Arsenal shirt.
Granit Xhaka: 5 – Along with Torreira, completely and helplessly overrun by Liverpool’s attacking quartet.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles: 6 – Scored the game’s opening goal before disappearing, through little fault of his own.
Aaron Ramsey: 6 – Arsenal’s best player going forward should have scored early in the second half to make it 4-2.
Alex Iwobi: 5 – Assisted the opening goal and nearly scored one of his own.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 5 – Thoroughly uninvolved, through little fault of his own.

Three things learned: Liverpool v. Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2018, 2:25 PM EST
Leave a comment

Liverpool took another huge step towards winning their first-ever Premier League title on Saturday, as Jurgen Klopp’s men demolished Arsenal 5-1 at Anfield.

Unai Emery‘s Arsenal took the lead through Ainsley Maitland-Niles, but a quick double from Roberto Firmino and a goal each from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah did the damage before half time, with Firmino completing his hat trick after the break.

Here’s what we learned from a lopsided encounter at Anfield, as Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the table.

FIRMINO HAUNTS ARSENAL AGAIN

Roberto Firmino had been going through a bit of a barren run before facing Arsenal on Saturday, but the Brazilian once again destroyed the Gunners with ease. Firmino hadn’t scored in his last five games for the Reds, but he scored twice in 60 seconds in the first half to swing the game in Liverpool’s favor. He then completed his hat trick in the second half to make it 5-1.

Firmino’s direct running twice caught out Arsenal’s defense, as it hurried them into a making a hash of the clearance for his first and then he ripped up their entire defensive unit for his majestic second.

Robbie Fowler is the only Liverpool player to have scored more than Firmino’s eight goals against Arsenal in the Premier League, and the livewire has now been involved in 11 goals (eight goals, three assists) in seven games against the Gunners.

He may not have been red hot in recent months, but Firmino turned up when Liverpool needed him most to start their rout. When he’s at his best, he brings out the best in Salah and Mane too. He may not get all of the credit he deserves, but Firmino is pivotal if Liverpool is going to win the title this season.

ARSENAL’S RAGGED DEFENSE STILL THEIR BIGGEST PROBLEM

The Gunners looked solid when they have their best defensive unit fit and available. That wasn’t the case, once again, at Liverpool as a makeshift defense which included veteran Stephan Lichtsteiner and a banged up Shkodran Mustafi (replaced at half time by Laurent Koscielny) and Sokratis at center back. Can we judge this Arsenal team based on the defense they put out? We can, even though they have struggled against the big boys in recent years, and especially Liverpool’s jet-fuelled offense.

They’ve now won just one of their last 13 PL away games against teams starting the day top of the table, losing the last seven on the trot by an aggregate score of 3-22, and they’ve now lost their last six PL games at Liverpool, conceding at least twice on each occasion.

Even if this is an Arsenal defense missing Hector Bellerin, Nacho Monreal and Rob Holding, they should be able to not implode in the damaging manner they did at Anfield. This theme cannot continue.

Having conceded three goals at Southampton, two at Manchester United and another at Brighton in their last three Premier League away games before visiting Anfield, Arsenal have now conceded 11 goals in their last four PL away games and picked up just two points in that run. Emery’s men were on a run of 22 games unbeaten in all competitions until two weeks ago, and a lot of that was down to a newfound defensive toughness.

That has evaporated as injuries have stacked up, but with Lucas Torreira struggling as their midfield terrier in front of the back four once again, Arsenal must plug the gaps which keep on appearing in their backline away from home. A porous defense away from home led to their demise under Arsene Wenger last season and it threatens to derail the progress made by Emery early on this season too.

RAMPANT LIVERPOOL CONTINUE TITLE CHARGE

Liverpool have now won nine PL games on the spin and they’re unbeaten through their first 20 games. Heading into their clash at Manchester City on Jan. 3 (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) they are momentarily 10 points clear of City — who play on Sunday against Southampton — and Klopp’s side may well have the chance to all but end the challenge of their rivals with Tottenham slipping up this weekend too.

Who on earth can stop them?

They are simply in imperious form. Unbeaten in 31 games at home, the last time Liverpool lost at Anfield was in April 2017. Klopp’s men have an air of confidence each time they walk out onto the pitch and they have the ability to rotate their squad with Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri coming in, and a wealth of options in midfield and attack. If injuries are kind to Liverpool, the strength in depth they have this season proves they can go all the way.

Klopp’s team are a well-oiled machine and although they will be focusing on one game at a time between now and May, they are surely now allowed to dream of winning the title. Everyone connected with Liverpool Football Club is in dreamland.

Firmino, Liverpool torpedo Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaDec 29, 2018, 2:23 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Arsenal takes early lead
  • Firmino scores two, the second a wonderful solo goal (video)
  • Salah with goal, assist

Liverpool ran roughshod over Arsenal, continuing to buttress its championship credentials behind a Roberto Firmino hat trick and a 5-1 win over the Gunners at Anfield on Saturday.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles put the Gunners ahead after 11 minutes, but the Reds answered four times by half. Firmino scored twice, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane also netting before the break.

The win gives Liverpool a nine-point lead on second-place Spurs, while Arsenal is two points back of fourth-place Chelsea.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

It was a thrilling first 20 minutes at Anfield, with Arsenal taking a surprise lead off a Virgil Van Dijk giveaway. Maitland-Niles lost his mark and poked a seeing-eye cross from Alex Iwobi past Alisson.

But the Gunners were down one within minutes, both times due to Firmino.

The goals were not equal. His first came when a Mohamed Salah pass made several turns before the hustling Firmino was alone with the loose ball inside the six.

The second came moments later, as the Brazilian made his way through the entire Arsenal defense to beat Leno.

Mane made it 3-1 in the 32nd, blasting a sublime first touch pass from Salah beyond Leno off a long distance pass from Andrew Robertson.

The fourth goal came from Salah, who went down rather easily after slowing his run behind Sokratis. No matter, he capped the Reds’ outstanding half in style from the spot. 4-1. Goodnight, Unai.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Fabinho was denied a bid to make it 5-1 in the 63rd minute when Leno dropped low to make an arm save.

Sokratis then conceded a penalty when Dejan Lovren hit the deck, and Firmino used the penalty spot to complete his hat trick.

WATCH: Firmino’s magnificent solo goal cooks Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaDec 29, 2018, 1:21 PM EST
Leave a comment

It was a thrilling first 16 minutes at Anfield was capped by Roberto Firmino‘s outstanding solo goal, completing his brace and leading Liverpool back from an early 1-0 deficit to Arsenal.

Arsenal took a surprise lead off a Virgil Van Dijk giveaway. Ainsley Maitland-Niles lost his mark and poked a seeing-eye cross from Alex Iwobi past Alisson.

[ MORE: Spurs 1-3 Wolves ]

But the Gunners were down one within minutes, both times due to Firmino.

The goals were not equal. His first came when a Mohamed Salah pass made several turns before the hustling Firmino was alone with the loose ball inside the six.

The second came moments later, as the Brazilian made his way through the entire Arsenal defense to beat Leno.

Sadio Mane would add a third Liverpool goal off a tremendous first touch pass from Salah, who would later win and convert a penalty.